What Can We Make Of North Media A/S’s (CPH:NORTHM) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at North Media A/S (CPH:NORTHM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for North Media:

0.17 = ø125m ÷ (ø902m - ø185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, North Media has an ROCE of 17%.

Is North Media's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. North Media's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.9% average in the Media industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where North Media sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

North Media reported an ROCE of 17% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how North Media's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

CPSE:NORTHM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 20th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If North Media is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do North Media's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

North Media has total liabilities of ø185m and total assets of ø902m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On North Media's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, North Media could be worth a closer look. North Media shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

