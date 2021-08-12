U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,396.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,996.00
    -23.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.55 (-3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3860
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,370.98
    -842.68 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.07
    +0.24 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.94
    -18.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

North Media upgrades guidance for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
North Media A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Announcement no. 17-2021
12 August 2021

North Media A/S upgrades its FY 2021 earnings guidance. EBIT is now expected in the DKK 250-265 million range, up from DKK 235–255 million as previously guided.

The company raises its full-year revenue guidance to DKK 1,015–1,035 million from the previous range of DKK 995–1,025 million.

The main reason for the upgrade is the reduced uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 situation and its effects on leaflet volumes in the Last Mile business area (FK Distribution).

North Media will publish its interim report for the second quarter of 2021 on 18 August 2021.

For further information, call
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, on mobile +45 25 65 21 45, e-mail: kw@northmedia.dk


Recommended Stories

  • China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 11, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and thank you for standing by.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MQ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Nio released earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th