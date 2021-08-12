North Media upgrades guidance for 2021

Company Announcement no. 17-2021

12 August 2021

North Media A/S upgrades its FY 2021 earnings guidance. EBIT is now expected in the DKK 250-265 million range, up from DKK 235–255 million as previously guided.



The company raises its full-year revenue guidance to DKK 1,015–1,035 million from the previous range of DKK 995–1,025 million.

The main reason for the upgrade is the reduced uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 situation and its effects on leaflet volumes in the Last Mile business area (FK Distribution).

North Media will publish its interim report for the second quarter of 2021 on 18 August 2021.

For further information, call

Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, on mobile +45 25 65 21 45, e-mail: kw@northmedia.dk



