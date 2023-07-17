North Naples neighbors hope old transcript can stop developer's bid to expand Kalea Bay tower

Ongoing construction at Kalea Bay on 13910 Old Coast Rd. near Vanderbilt Dr. and Wiggins Pass Rd. photographed, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Naples, Fla.

Angry neighbors hope an old transcript can stop a developer's attempts to expand its fifth and final condo at Kalea Bay in North Naples.

The transcript – from a Collier County Commission meeting back in 2006 – includes a promise made by Naples land use attorney Richard Yovanovich, who represents the project's developer, to never ask for more density.

The promise came as part of settlement talks with the county over the development.

The settlement capped the density at 590. Now, the Detroit-based developer, Lodge Abbott & Associates, wants three more floors and 10 more condos in its last tower, bringing the building to 250 feet in height.

Opponents don't think it's right for the developer to come back asking for more.

"The way I look at it is a deal is a deal," said Doug Fee, a longtime North Naples resident, and one of the most vocal critics of the zoning change.

He points to the commitment made more than 16 years ago.

At the county commission meeting in December 2006, Yovanovich said: "It is our commitment to limit the density to 590, and we will not come in and ask for an amendment to increase that density," per the transcript.

To ease concerns at the time, Yovanovich suggested the county include the commitment in the settlement or development agreement, wherever it felt most comfortable putting it. The commitment didn't end up in either document.

Vertical construction began in 2015 on the first tower at Kalea Bay. The community sits off Vanderbilt Drive, overlooking Wiggins Pass, Turkey Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Three towers have been built, and a fourth is under construction.

Attorney: Settlement can change

The settlement states the maximum number of units "shall not exceed 590," however, there's an ability to renegotiate the terms.

The agreement can be changed, following the "same formalities" as required to consummate the first one. Yovanovich has repeatedly made that point, in defending his client's right to ask for more density.

At a neighborhood information meeting about a year ago, Yovanovich said of the settlement: "We're going through the process to amend it. The county commission may decide they choose not to amend it, but the document itself says the parties can amend it in writing."

He argued the same at a hearing before the Collier County Planning Commission on July 6, where opponents brought up the developer's commitment, repeating Yovanovich's words, based on the transcript.

After listening to all sides, the advisory board voted near unanimously to recommend approval of the zoning change. The board did so based not on the years-old transcript, or settlement agreement, but on a finding that the developer's request is consistent with the county's land development code and growth management plan and meets all of the county's review requirements.

County staff recommended approval, for the same reasons.

Hands are tied?

In summary, planning commissioner Robert Klucik reasoned the requested zoning change checked all the boxes, so he didn't see a legal basis not to support it, especially as a quasi-judicial committee, with limited powers and scope, whose decisions are based on county code.

While a majority of planning commissioners sided with staff, they directed staff to present the county commission with the 2006 transcript and to highlight Yovanovich's commitment when it takes up the matter, so the board can thoroughly consider those factors before making a final decision.

As an attorney, planning commissioner Chris Vernon said he wanted county commissioners to give that information a hard look, as evidence, in making their determination. He said he almost wanted to vote against the developer's request, just to bring light to the quandary, but didn't see an avenue to do so.

"It appears it didn't get into the settlement agreement. That specific part, and maybe it should have gotten in there. I don't really know, why it didn't," Vernon said of the developer's commitment.

Planning commissioner Paul Shea, the only one to vote against the request for more density, thought the county should stick to the settlement, which took a long time to negotiate for the benefit of neighbors, even if it happened years ago.

"We agreed to 17 stories," he said. "I don't like making deals, and just not honoring them."

Settlement reached in 2008

The original development county commissioners approved in 2000 had the last building at 15 stories (over parking). The county agreed to allow two more floors as part of the settlement, finalized in 2008.

The developer sued Collier County in 2005 for more than $280 million, contending the county's eagle protection rules could block the construction of its towers.

At the time, the county had more stringent protections for eagles than the federal government did — and it didn't want to budge on them.

The other towers were approved at 20 stories, with the last one, sitting closest to Arbor Trace, seen as a transition to the senior community's lower high-rise and mid-rise buildings to the north.

"It's the way zoning is," Fee said. "You can have height here, but you have to transition. That's exactly what was agreed to."

To outsiders, three more floors might not seem like a big deal, but for Fee and other neighbors the fight isn't just about density, but principle.

"It is a promise made," he said. "It is a deal made, and we don't like opening up the settlement – period."

A second effort to change the development

This isn't the first time the developer has sought changes to Kalea Bay, and the settlement agreement.

In 2015, Lodge Abbott asked to replace its yet-to-be-built golf course with 62 single-family homes, but county commissioners shot down the request.

Current plans allow for two single-family homes to be built on the edge of the adjacent golf course, but the developer has asked to remove them, in favor of building more condos, and making room for a new fire station.

When Lodge Abbott sought to develop the planned golf course, the opposition launched a petition against it, collecting 2,000 signatures, Fee noted.

"Our petition was very simple. It was do not open the settlement," he said.

With the planning commission's favorable recommendation on the new zoning request, the same kind of neighborhood petition will be circulated, as a way to demonstrate the widespread opposition from surrounding communities, Fee said.

He feels the advisory board punted on its responsibilities, with the majority not considering the transcript or settlement agreement included in their agenda packets.

To make his point, Fee plans to appear at the planning board's next meeting, to hand its members what he sees as the critical information they passed over, including copies of the settlement, even though he knows it won't change anything.

"To me, it's like you went through a divorce, and you did the settlement," Fee said. "Well, it's settled. That's what you agreed to."

The zoning request is expected to go before county commissioners in October.

