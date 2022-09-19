U.S. markets closed

North Oaks Health System Announces Plans To Expand Specialized Pediatric Healthcare Services For Families Across Tangipahoa Parish And The Northshore Region Through Affiliation With Children’s Hospital New Orleans

North Oaks Health System
·6 min read

The clinical affiliation aims to improve health outcomes for children through improved access and growth of pediatric healthcare services at North Oaks Medical Center

North Oaks Health System Board of Commissioners with CEOs of North Oaks, Children's Hospital New Orleans and LCMC Health

North Oaks Health System and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced this week that they are joining forces to expand healthcare services for children and families across Tangipahoa Parish and the Northshore Region, with the vision to improve pediatric health outcomes. Announcement participants pictured include: (first row, from left) North Oaks Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Ann Carruth and Commissioner Joycelyn Lee; North Oaks President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Kidd Sutton; North Oaks Commissioner Angelique Richardson; (second row, from left) North Oaks Commissioner Terry Harper; Children’s Hospital of New Orleans President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Nickens IV; LCMC Health Chief Executive Officer Greg Feirn; and North Oaks Commissioners Ron Orsi and Mark Mobley. Not pictured is North Oaks Board of Commissioners Chairman Ron Macaluso.
Executive Teams of North Oaks Health System, Children's Hospital New Orleans and LCMC Health

Announcement participants pictured include: (first row, from left) Children’s Hospital New Orleans Senior Vice President, Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer Mark Kline, M.D. and Surgeon-in-Chief Ellis Arjmand, M.D., MMM, PhD; North Oaks Chief Nursing Officer Kirsten Riney, President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Kidd Sutton, Chief Operating Officer Michael Watkins, Administrative Chief of Staff Jessica Bennett and Chief Financial Officer Mark Anderson; (second row from left) Children’s Hospital of New Orleans Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Chief Administrative Officer Lou Fragoso and President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Nickens IV; LCMC Health Chief Executive Officer Greg Feirn; and North Oaks Chief Medical Officer Rob Peltier, M.D.
HAMMOND, La., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Oaks Health System and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced this week that they are expanding healthcare services for children and families across Tangipahoa Parish and the Northshore Region, with the vision to improve both pediatric services and health outcomes.

The clinical affiliation builds upon existing services, which are provided by Children’s Hospital New Orleans at North Oaks Medical Center today, which include neonatology, pediatric hospitalist coverage and pediatric cardiology services. In the new affiliation agreement, the organizations will explore opportunities for Children’s Hospital to provide additional pediatric services at North Oaks, bringing specialized care for children closer to home for families.

“By collaborating with Children’s Hospital New Orleans, we believe we can fulfill our mission of improving lives, every time, with each touch for children of the Northshore. We intend to build upon our existing relationship and enhance our pediatric service line through the addition of pediatric subspecialists and development of new pediatric services at North Oaks Medical Center and in the surrounding communities across multiple phases,” affirms Michele Kidd Sutton, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer of North Oaks Health System. “We are honored that Children’s Hospital New Orleans believes in the quality of care the North Oaks team of providers and staff provides and that they are doubling down on their commitment to provide a healthy future for Louisiana’s children with North Oaks as a partner. We look forward to working together to develop improved access for the community and support better health outcomes for our children.”

Children’s Hospital New Orleans will provide professional medical services and oversight of the pediatric service line at North Oaks, with ongoing clinical collaboration.

“As the leading provider of pediatric healthcare for Louisiana, Children’s Hospital is proud to work with North Oaks to improve the health and wellbeing of children with one high standard of care,” said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Our growing affiliation enhances our shared ability to deliver a healthier future for children.”

Children’s Hospital will continue to staff the pediatric hospitalist service at North Oaks Medical Center to support a pediatric acute care unit and newborn examinations, along with Neonatology and other sub-specialty services to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

North Oaks is one of the area’s most progressive health systems. Situated between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the organization includes a 330-bed acute care hospital, a Level II Trauma Center, Primary Stroke Center, a 27-bed medical rehabilitation hospital, a freestanding surgical center, two diagnostic centers and the most comprehensive multispecialty provider clinic in the region.

As Louisiana’s premier freestanding children’s hospital, Children’s Hospital New Orleans has delivered expert healthcare for children across Louisiana and the Gulf South for more than 65 years. With a recently completed $300 million transformation of its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s Hospital provides the highest level of pediatric care in the state, backed by more than 600 pediatric-trained providers, and partnerships with LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine. Children’s Hospital also operates ambulatory clinics across Louisiana and the Gulf South, including 12 primary care clinics and nine specialty clinics from Lake Charles to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

“Our affiliation with North Oaks Health System represents Children’s Hospital and LCMC Health’s resolute commitment to improve the health of the next generation,” said Greg Feirn, Chief Executive Officer of LCMC Health. “By working together to bring more specialized health services for kids to the community, we will enhance the quality and delivery of care for children in Tangipahoa and surrounding parishes.”

Planning work between the organizations will continue over the coming months. Children’s Hospital and North Oaks look forward to working together on this initiative to advance health outcomes for the children and families of the Northshore Region.

###

About Children’s Hospital New Orleans

Children’s Hospital is a 257-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, delivered just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Children’s offers a comprehensive array of pediatric healthcare services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, the hospital operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and Bay St. Louis, MS. Children’s offers primary care services at 12 convenient locations and remotely via its Virtual Care for Kids program. Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, and East Jefferson General Hospital. Learn more at chnola.org

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s most progressive community hospital organizations and is situated between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Founded in 1960, North Oaks’ mission is to improve lives, every time and with every touch. Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston Parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II Trauma Center, a rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic & treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, two outpatient rehabilitation clinics, a hospice agency and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at www.northoaks.org.

 

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Melanie Lanaux Zaffuto North Oaks Health System (985) 230-6555 zaffutom@northoaks.org


