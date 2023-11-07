North Road invests in The Roots founders' Two One Five Entertainment

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hollywood studio North Road Company said on Tuesday it had acquired an undisclosed stake in Two One Five Entertainment, a production house launched by the founders of popular hip hop band The Roots.

North Road will help finance upcoming film, television and creative projects at Two One Five, the companies said. They did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

The move is the latest by North Road, which was founded last year by Hollywood producer Peter Chernin, to grow through the inorganic expansion route.

In June, it had announced the acquisition of Turkish film and television house Karga Seven Pictures.

North Road said in July it raised $150 million from the Qatar Investment Authority, building on the $500 million in funding it previously received from Providence Equity Partners and $300 million in debt financing from Apollo Global Management.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)