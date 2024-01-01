A north Scottsdale mansion with four washers and dryers sells for $13M cash

A former Discount Tire executive, a defense firm CFO, attorneys and home builders were among the buyers and sellers of metro Phoenix’s priciest homes to sell during mid-December.

$13,000,000

Biggs and Marilyn Porter paid cash for a 7,873-square-foot Paradise Valley mansion. He’s the CFO of Maxar Technologies, a defense and space manufacturing firm. The house with six bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms has a theater, two bars, a garage with A/C that allows for stacking cars, an exercise room next to the primary suite, a glass-tiled pool, a 700-bottle wine wall, a steam shower, four washers and dryers, artificial turf and a putting green. JM Wall Development was the seller.

$5,100,000

Houston attorneys Karen and Scott Greer paid cash for a 6,504-square-foot house in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. The home with five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms has a gated-entry courtyard with water features, a library, a wine cellar, eight fireplaces, two fire pits and a guest house. California attorney Matthew Powers sold it.

$4,495,000

A Washington LLC called Audubon bought a 6,067-square-foot house with six bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms in north Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community. The house has two gas fire pits, high-end appliances and Tesla solar panels. Christopher and Laure Reynolds were the sellers.

$4,380,000

The Clary Union Gap LLC paid cash for a 4,228-square-foot home in Silverleaf. The house with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms comes with electronic pocket doors, Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, a new pool, a casita and a putting green. Robert and Debra Magno sold it. Silverleaf Realty agents Laura Lester and Rhonda Claxton had the listing, and Brock MacKenzie of Silverleaf worked with the buyer.

$4,000,000

Marc and Heidi Stodola, owners of Omaha-based Charleston Homes, paid cash for a 6,625-square-foot home in north Scottsdale near Pinnacle Peak. The house with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms comes with a primary suite with steam shower and dressing room, a great room with flagstone floors, a glass pocket door, an office, a home theater, five HVACs, a five-car garage, an outdoor kitchen and a rooftop fitness studio. Former Discount Tire executive Gary Van Brunt and his wife Cheryl sold it.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale mansion with four washers and dryers sells for $13M cash