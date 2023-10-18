North Sea decline leaves Britain ‘reliant on foreign regimes’, says Energy Secretary

Claire Coutinho has criticised Labour's plan to halt new North Sea drilling - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Britain will become “reliant on foreign regimes” if it allows the North Sea to decline further, the Energy Secretary has warned.

Claire Coutinho raised concerns that the UK’s oil and gas output will halve by 2030 without more drilling in the North Sea, leaving the country increasingly dependent on costly imports.

Speaking at the annual conference of Energy UK, a leading industry trade body, Ms Coutinho attacked Labour’s proposals to end new North Sea oil and gas exploration.

She said: “Businesses need certainty. But policies that can’t command public support won’t give you any kind of certainty. We’ve seen that in Europe.

“Shutting down our domestic oil and gas industry – making us reliant on foreign regimes and decimating the same communities, workers and skills that will be needed for clean energy, doesn’t give you certainty.”

Ms Coutinho’s comments follow new data from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) which revealed UK oil and gas production will roughly halve by the end of the decade if no new wells are drilled.

Such a decline would mean the UK will have to import up to 80pc cent of its oil and gas by 2030.

Data from the NSTA shows that the number of oil and gas wells in UK waters fell by 83 in 2022. The country now has 1,629 in total, compared with 2,052 in 2019.

Another 938 potentially productive wells have been mothballed, as Britain’s oil production fell to an all-time low of 38m tonnes in 2022.

Labour has confirmed it will block all new domestic oil and gas developments if it wins the next election, proposing instead to invest heavily in renewable sources such as wind and nuclear power.

Ed Miliband, the Shadow Energy Secretary who spoke at the same conference as Ms Coutinho, said the UK should move away from oil and gas.

“We just don’t buy the argument that there is a choice to be made between tackling the cost of living crisis on the one hand and tackling the climate crisis on the other. We must do both.

“It’s our dependency on fossil fuels that makes us more insecure and exposed to higher bills for families and businesses.

However, cutting the UK’s energy demand will take years as oil and gas fuel Britain’s 32m petrol and diesel cars and heat roughly 25m homes.

The world’s continued reliance on fossil fuels was evident on Wednesday as Shell signed a deal with Qatar to supply gas to the Netherlands beyond Europe’s 2050 net zero deadline.

Affiliates of the state-owned QatarEnergy and Shell signed two contracts for the supply of up to 3.5m tons of liquified natural gas (LNG) for 27 years.

The agreements will start in 2026, meaning Shell has committed to supplying fossil fuels for three years after the Netherlands’ net zero deadline.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan and Qatar’s energy minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi signed the Netherlands gas deal in Doha.

Mr Al-Kaabi said: “These agreements reaffirm Qatar’s commitment to help meet Europe’s energy demands and bolstering its energy security.”

