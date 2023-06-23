North Sea oil giant snapped up in $4.9bn deal after windfall tax warning

Neptune Energy

One of the North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producers is being sold to Italian giant Eni in a $4.9bn (£3.9bn) deal after bosses warned that the UK’s “poorly targeted” windfall tax threatened new projects.

The deal will see Eni pay $2.6bn for Neptune Energy, while Norway’s Var Energi – which is also controlled by Eni – will take over the British company’s sites in the Norwegian continental shelf for another $2.3bn.

Neptune’s German business will continue to be run as an independent company, owned by its current shareholders.

However, the takeover represents the exit of the company’s current owners from the North Sea.

Neptune was founded by Sam Laidlaw, the former chief executive of Centrica, with backing from private equity houses Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners. It grew to become the North Sea’s biggest gas producer, with operations in Norway, North Africa, Netherlands, Germany and Asia.

However, in the past year, Mr Laidlaw has repeatedly warned that the Government’s windfall tax was making oil and gas projects in the North Sea less attractive to investors.

In January, he said the introduction of the levy had sent investor confidence plunging, “putting at risk the vital work government and industry must do to bolster energy security and deliver the net zero transition”.

On Friday, he said: “I am incredibly proud of Neptune’s achievements over the past five years – and the hard work and dedication of so many people across our organisation, who, together with our shareholders, have contributed to the growth and success of the business.

”This transaction offers a new and exciting phase for Neptune, with significant growth opportunities supporting energy security and the energy transition, which will benefit from Eni’s and Var Energi’s larger scale and available resources.”

The deal boosts Eni’s production of natural gas at a time when Europe is in desperate need of the fuel. Claudio Descalzi, chief executive of Eni said it would add about 4 billion cubic metres of gas supply to the company’s portfolio.

Most of Neptune’s production comes from gas fields in the North Sea, North Africa and Asia, regions where Eni also operates.

Eni has had Neptune in its sights since at least late 2022 in an attempt to expand its gas business. It was reported to be nearing a deal for the company earlier this week.

Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Gordon, said the sale price was “at the lower end of the range reported in the press”, adding: “While Neptune management will possibly be disappointed, the private equity backers should be pleased as this is a decent return.”

