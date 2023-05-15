North Sea 'taxed to death', warns Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The billionaire owner of British chemical company Ineos criticised the Government's decision last year to introduce a windfall tax on North Sea producers. - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned that taxing the North Sea oil and gas industry “to death" threatens future investment spent on upgrading Britain’s key pipelines.



Speaking to the Financial Times, Sir Jim said the Government was playing “primitive politics” when it increased the taxes from 40pc to 65pc and then 75pc.

“Taxes are now so high that profits no longer fund future investments,” he said.

“What the country needs is energy security, which means encouraging developments in our strategic energy reserves in the North Sea. There has been no thought given to the long-term consequences of this ‘tax it to death’ move.”

David Bucknall, chief executive of Ineos’s energy division, said the company would instead welcome a “price floor” on the windfall tax, which would remove the levy if oil and gas prices fall below a certain level.

The windfall tax was introduced by the Government to help support British households, who faced surging energy bills because of higher wholesale oil and gas prices after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

However, gas prices have fallen dramatically since last summer.

Sir Jim's comments follow warnings from energy majors, including Shell and Total, that the levy risks harming investment in Britain.

Earlier this year, Harbour Energy claimed earlier that windfall tax had all but wiped out its profits.

The North Sea’s biggest oil producer said it was looking to grow its business outside of Britain. Chief executive Linda Cook said higher tax rates have “disproportionately impacted” UK-focused drillers.

Harbour added that it had cut its spending plans for the UK for the year, with some opportunities “delayed or no longer being progressed”.

