North Sea windfall tax will raise up to 60pc less than planned

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in the House of Commons

The Government’s windfall tax on oil and gas companies will raise as much as 60pc less than expected after a sharp drop in energy prices.

Income from the so-called energy profits levy is now predicted to be just £16bn in the years up to 2028, down from an original forecast of £41.6bn, according to analysts.

It comes as tumbling oil and gas prices return the profits of energy companies to more normal levels, meaning there is less of a windfall to tax.

The drop in income from the tax will be cushioned by a simultaneous fall in the cost of the Government’s support for household energy bills, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

The windfall tax was originally imposed by Rishi Sunak last year and was then extended to 2028 by Jeremy Hunt, when he took over as Chancellor, in November.

It took the headline rate of tax paid by oil and gas companies on their UK operations to 75pc.

At the time, the Treasury predicted the tax would raise almost £42bn.

However, with gas and oil prices now well below the peaks they reached last year, the expected income from the levy has fallen sharply.

A previous official estimate in March by the Office for Budget Responsibility said the levy was now expected to raise £26bn, a 40pc drop from the original forecast.

Analysts at WoodMackenzie said that could drop even further to just £16bn, a 60pc fall, in research published last month.

Natural gas spot prices in the UK have fallen from a peak of 640p per therm last August to about 80p per therm today, while Brent crude oil futures have fallen from a peak of $119 per barrel to $74 per barrel today.

Graham Kellas, Wood Mackenzie’s head of fiscal research, claimed the windfall tax was badly designed and had ended up hurting the sector.

He told the Financial Times: “The Government’s prediction of how much they get over the entire period of the windfall tax is going to be much less, whereas the money that they’ve spent — that these taxes were designed to cover — has already largely gone out the door.”

The Treasury insisted it was “right that we recover excess profits resulting from Vladimir Putin’s war and use the money to help families facing cost of living pressures”.

Updated forecasts are expected at the next “fiscal event”, most likely the Chancellor’s next Autumn Statement.

