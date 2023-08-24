North Sea's biggest producer swings from $1bn profit to loss after windfall tax - latest updates

Harbour Energy is the North Sea's largest oil producer - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The North Sea’s biggest operator has swung from a near $1bn profit to an $8m (£6.3m) loss after the Government imposed its windfall tax and bosses cutback on investment.

Harbour Energy, which supplies about 15pc of the UK’s domestic oil and gas, said its half year results had also been hit by $16m of charges related to a review of its business triggered by the excess tax.

It hopes this will deliver €50m of savings from next year.

The business said that it had paid $437m (£344m) in tax during the six months, less than its tax bill for the first half of last year before the windfall tax on oil and gas companies was introduced.

It comes a day after rival operator Ithaca warned it is being forced to cancel projects and reduce production because of the “severe impact” of the Government’s windfall tax.

Ithaca Energy, which is behind the controversial Cambo oil field, has told investors it is writing $74m (£58m) off the value of assets as a “direct impact” of the Energy Profits Levy.

Harbour chief executive Linda Z Cook said: “We remain focused on maximising the value of our UK oil and gas portfolio, advancing our organic development projects and disciplined capital allocation.”

07:43 AM BST

Recruitment firm Hays names new boss as jobs market declines

Recruitment firm Hays has named a new chief executive to take the helm as it revealed falling annual profits and warned over ongoing fee declines in a weakening jobs market.

The group said the Dirk Hahn, managing director of Hays Germany and Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, will take over from Alistair Cox on September 1.

He takes on the role at a more difficult time in the global recruitment sector, with Hays reporting pre-tax profits down 9pc on a like-for-like basis to £192.1m for the year to June 30.

Operating profits in the UK and Ireland tumbled 34pc to £28.7m as it said markets slowed “sharply” through the year, particularly in permanent recruitment.

Hays notched up record fees of £1.3bn, up 6pc like-for-like over the year, but said growth pulled back markedly through the second half as economic uncertainty impacted recruitment.

Fee growth fell from 12pc in the first six months to 1pc in the second, with fees falling 2pc in the final quarter.

Hays said pre-tax profits fell 9pc in the year to June - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

07:38 AM BST

Harbour Energy 'scaled back' activities over windfall tax

The UK’s biggest oil and gas producer, Harbour Energy, has said that it made $429m (£337m) in pre-tax profit in the first six months of the financial year.

It was a reduction from a profit of around $1.5bn (£1.2bn) it had made in the same period a year earlier.

The business said that it had paid $437m (£344m) in tax during the six months, less than its tax bill for the first half of last year before the windfall tax on oil and gas companies was introduced.

Harbour has said that it “scaled back our activities in certain areas,” in response to the windfall tax, officially called the energy profits levy.

The company downgraded the amount of oil and gas it expects to produce this year after drilling was delayed at one of its UK oil fields.

07:34 AM BST

Harbour Energy hit by North Sea delays

Harbour Energy, which suffered an $8m loss after tax compared to a $984m profit last year, produced 196,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first six months of the year.

However, it has narrowed its 2023 production guidance to 185,000 to 195,000 barrels amid delays and deferrals of drilling at partner-operated hubs, primarily at the Beryl oil field.

Total capital expenditure for the period was $400m, with the full year figure forcast to be $1bn, down from previous estimates of $1.1bn.

It said some expenditure plans had been shifted to next year after the delayed arrival of rigs, primarily at Andaman and the Greater Britannia Area, as well as the deferral of the subsea and platform drilling campaigns at Beryl.

The company expects to be net debt free by the first half of next year.

07:19 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Harbour Energy, the largest oil producer in the North Sea, has revealed it swung to an $8m loss after tax, compared to an $984m profit in the first half of last year.

The company blamed the losses on the windfall taxes imposed by the Government and the subsequent reorganisation of the business in response.

