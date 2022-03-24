North Shore Wine Bar Pazzo di Vino Invites Wine Club Membership Sign Ups

Highwood, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwood, Illinois -

Pazzo di Vino, a micro-winery located in Highwood, IL, is urging new and regular visitors to consider signing up for a membership to its wine club.

Pazzo di Vino is one of the few working wineries in Illinois that crushes, ferments, and bottles its wines on site. The winery offers a posh and refined wine tasting experience for its discerning visitors. The winery sets the ambiance for the wine tasting with live music from musicians who can hit just the right notes to soften the mood around the dinner table. The winery can be rented out for special events such as private tastings, birthday parties, weddings, graduation parties, corporate events, and more along with all of its features such as a full bar and scrumptious food.

The winery combines its expansive wine menu with an equally tempting dining menu that has small plates provided by Chef Dominic Zumpano of The Gallery of Lake Forest, a combination of an art gallery and a restaurant. Chef Dominic has impressive credentials that include earning a 2009 nomination by the James Beard Foundation as "Best Chef: Midwest" for his work at Umami Moto in Milwaukee, being shortlisted for Best Chefs America, and being featured in reputed publications such as the Chicago Tribune.

A spokesperson for the winery talks about its carefully crafted combination of high-end wines and appealing food by saying, “Our wine tastings are something different from what you would find at a typical restaurant or bar. It is a complete experience for the taste buds. Whether you are a wine novice who is just learning the ropes or a wine connoisseur with years of wine tasting experience under your belt, you are bound to be delighted with both the selection of wines we have on offer alongside the appetizing dishes that we serve to complement the wine-drinking experience. Our wine bar is fully stocked with our selection that includes 8 am Rosé from Lodi, Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley, Chardonnay from Mendocino, Merlot from Alexander Valley, Old Vine Zinfandel from Lodi, and Pinot Noir from Santa Rita Hills. The locations accompanying the wines, all from California, are indicative of the region where the fruit that is used to make the wines is sourced from. We are confident that once you have visited our humble wine bar, every other wine tasting event will leave you feeling wanting. Come visit us today and make sure to inquire about the steps required to become a Pazzo di Vino Wine Club Member.”

The Pazzo di Vino Wine Club membership includes access to member-only events and 10% off Pazzo di Vino merchandise. There are three levels to the membership. The Poco Pazzo level, Pazzo level, and Molto Pazzo level offer 5%, 10%, and 15% off all food, beverage, and private events, respectively. They also offer 1, 2, and 4 complimentary wine tastings per month along with 1, 2, and 4 bottles per month respectively. According to the latest menu, the Poco Pazzo level costs $24 per month, the Pazzo level costs $44 per month, and the Molto Pazzo level costs $78 per month.

The wine bar boasts an expansive outdoor patio, rustic tasting room, artistic gallery room, and a cozy hearth room. The wines on the menu are picked by Lorenzo DiVito, a vintner with years of winemaking experience under his belt. Lorenzo is a first-generation Italian-American who is continuing his family’s centuries-old tradition of winemaking. He is also joined on the quest to create the perfect wine tasting experience by a tasting team comprised of people who are passionate about wine.

Pazzo di Vino is located at 524 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, IL 60040. It can be contacted at the phone number (847) 780-3448 or the email address info@pdvwines.com. Pazzo di Vino is inviting all wine and fine dining enthusiasts from Lake County, North Shore Chicago, Highland Park, Highwood, and surrounding suburbs to come and visit the North Shore wine bar.

