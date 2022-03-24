U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,586.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,744.00
    -19.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.90
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.83
    -0.51 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.00
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1010
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    -1.90 (-8.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0490
    -0.2710 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,910.70
    +1,010.59 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.47
    +26.52 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

North Shore Wine Bar Pazzo di Vino Invites Wine Club Membership Sign Ups

Pazzo di Vino
·4 min read

Highwood, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwood, Illinois -

Pazzo di Vino, a micro-winery located in Highwood, IL, is urging new and regular visitors to consider signing up for a membership to its wine club.

Pazzo di Vino is one of the few working wineries in Illinois that crushes, ferments, and bottles its wines on site. The winery offers a posh and refined wine tasting experience for its discerning visitors. The winery sets the ambiance for the wine tasting with live music from musicians who can hit just the right notes to soften the mood around the dinner table. The winery can be rented out for special events such as private tastings, birthday parties, weddings, graduation parties, corporate events, and more along with all of its features such as a full bar and scrumptious food.

Chicago North Shore winery
Chicago North Shore winery

The winery combines its expansive wine menu with an equally tempting dining menu that has small plates provided by Chef Dominic Zumpano of The Gallery of Lake Forest, a combination of an art gallery and a restaurant. Chef Dominic has impressive credentials that include earning a 2009 nomination by the James Beard Foundation as "Best Chef: Midwest" for his work at Umami Moto in Milwaukee, being shortlisted for Best Chefs America, and being featured in reputed publications such as the Chicago Tribune.

A spokesperson for the winery talks about its carefully crafted combination of high-end wines and appealing food by saying, “Our wine tastings are something different from what you would find at a typical restaurant or bar. It is a complete experience for the taste buds. Whether you are a wine novice who is just learning the ropes or a wine connoisseur with years of wine tasting experience under your belt, you are bound to be delighted with both the selection of wines we have on offer alongside the appetizing dishes that we serve to complement the wine-drinking experience. Our wine bar is fully stocked with our selection that includes 8 am Rosé from Lodi, Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley, Chardonnay from Mendocino, Merlot from Alexander Valley, Old Vine Zinfandel from Lodi, and Pinot Noir from Santa Rita Hills. The locations accompanying the wines, all from California, are indicative of the region where the fruit that is used to make the wines is sourced from. We are confident that once you have visited our humble wine bar, every other wine tasting event will leave you feeling wanting. Come visit us today and make sure to inquire about the steps required to become a Pazzo di Vino Wine Club Member.”

The Pazzo di Vino Wine Club membership includes access to member-only events and 10% off Pazzo di Vino merchandise. There are three levels to the membership. The Poco Pazzo level, Pazzo level, and Molto Pazzo level offer 5%, 10%, and 15% off all food, beverage, and private events, respectively. They also offer 1, 2, and 4 complimentary wine tastings per month along with 1, 2, and 4 bottles per month respectively. According to the latest menu, the Poco Pazzo level costs $24 per month, the Pazzo level costs $44 per month, and the Molto Pazzo level costs $78 per month.

The wine bar boasts an expansive outdoor patio, rustic tasting room, artistic gallery room, and a cozy hearth room. The wines on the menu are picked by Lorenzo DiVito, a vintner with years of winemaking experience under his belt. Lorenzo is a first-generation Italian-American who is continuing his family’s centuries-old tradition of winemaking. He is also joined on the quest to create the perfect wine tasting experience by a tasting team comprised of people who are passionate about wine.

Pazzo di Vino is located at 524 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, IL 60040. It can be contacted at the phone number (847) 780-3448 or the email address info@pdvwines.com. Pazzo di Vino is inviting all wine and fine dining enthusiasts from Lake County, North Shore Chicago, Highland Park, Highwood, and surrounding suburbs to come and visit the North Shore wine bar.

###

For more information about Pazzo di Vino, contact the company here:

Pazzo di Vino
Laura Duggan
(847) 780-3448
lorenzo@pdvwines.com
524 Sheridan Rd
Highwood, IL 60040

CONTACT: Laura Duggan


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as Markets Point to a Lower Open Wednesday

    The stock market has been on an impressive run over the past week and a half, regaining a huge portion of its losses since November 2021. After having gained as much as 12% in just the past six days, though, major market benchmarks looked poised to take a pause in the rally on Wednesday morning. Elsewhere, earnings reports continued to trickle in, and recreational vehicle specialist Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) wasn't quite able to give investors everything they had wanted to see despite a solid performance for its underlying business.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Nio Earnings Mixed As China EV Maker's ET7 Deliveries Loom

    Nio earnings were mixed as the China EV maker is poised to begin deliveries of its luxury ET7, a Tesla Model S rival. Nio stock edged higher.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers Get Huge IRS News (Jackpot)

    Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).