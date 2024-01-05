North-side Walgreens closes 10 days earlier than expected

Brandon Kirk, of Milwaukee, who lives nearby, looks through a shuttered Walgreens just after it closed its pharmacy and retail store at West Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

The Walgreens at 2222 W. Capitol Dr., at the intersection with N. Teutonia Avenue, that was supposed to close Jan. 15 instead closed Friday because of an increase in theft and threats made to employees.

District 1 Alderwoman Andrea Pratt wrote in a post on Nextdoor Thursday, "Unfortunately, Walgreens on Teutonia and Capitol Dr will be closing sooner than previously scheduled. Employees have been threatened and theft has ramped up, so they have decided to close effective tomorrow for employees' safety."

The closure of the Teutonia and Capitol location will make it the third Walgreens to close in Milwaukee in less than a year after a location on Hampton Avenue and Fond du Lac Avenue closed, along with a location at Forest Home Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

Walgreens closed its pharmacy and retail store at West Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Walgreens media relations representatives didn't immediately return a call requesting comment.

When the closure of the West Capitol Drive location was announced in late December, neighborhood residents said they were upset because of a lack of nearby options. The next-closest Walgreens is about two miles east at, 320 E. Capitol Dr.

In a statement about the closure of the store, Walgreens said, "When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons."

In June, Walgreens said it would close 150 stores nationwide as it seeks to reduce costs and revamp its pharmacy business model.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walgreens on Milwaukee's north side closes earlier than expected