U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +0.48 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.30
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1544
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8100
    -0.2830 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,265.34
    +89.61 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.69
    -5.65 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

North Signal Capital Announces Commencement of Construction on 422,000 SF Multi-Tenant Speculative Building in Imeson Park submarket of Jacksonville, FL

·3 min read

Class A Multi-Tenant Industrial Building is Expected to Deliver in August 2023

JLL Will Serve as Owner's Leasing Representative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, North Signal is pleased to announce that onsite construction activity is underway on its fully-entitled light-industrial zoned, 40-acre land parcel. This announcement follows the creation of a new joint venture between North Signal Capital and Fox Capital Partners, and the acquisition of the land in March of this year. North Signal's planned +/- 422,136 SF, Class A multi-tenant industrial building, located at 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard in the Imeson Park submarket of Jacksonville, FL, is expected to deliver in August 2023.

North Signal Capital (PRNewsfoto/North Signal Capital LLC)
North Signal Capital (PRNewsfoto/North Signal Capital LLC)

The North Signal planned building, designed for multiple tenants, will match the same Class A  standards employed across all of its projects. The facility will be designed to highest institutional standards including tilt-up concrete construction, 36-foot clear height, ESFR sprinkler systems, and includes an above-market 180 striped trailer parking spaces (~43/100,000 SF).  To facilitate immediate occupancy North Signal is constructing two (2) 1,000 SF speculative offices at each corner of the building, 25 FC LED Lighting for bulk storage, and purchasing a mix of 35,000 and 40,000 lbs. mechanical dock levelers for all dock-high doors and seals for installation at completion. The project will also benefit from a cohesive design and construction teams. The construction team will be led by Evans General Contractors and include LS3P, England-Thims & Miller (ETM), LJB, and OMNI Partners. North Signal has developed or is developing nearly six million square feet in Charleston, SC, Savannah, GA and Jacksonville, FL with nearly the same  key project team. JLL will be the listing agent on the planned spec building. North Signal has partnered again with Synovus Bank to provide construction financing for the project.

"We are excited construction is underway at 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard. Industrial vacancy rates in Jacksonville are approximately 3.0% and the market continues to have exceptional tenant demand. The Port of Jacksonville continues its expansion and population growth is expected to drive net in migration of ~75 people to Jacksonville every day for next 5 years. Further, corporate users are continuing to choose Jacksonville over markets with higher taxes, higher costs of doing business and higher costs of living. As a result, more industrial development is needed. North Signal expects to address Class A space requirements between 80,000 and 150,000 SF. These industrial needs are in particularly short supply across Jacksonville" said Luke Pope, Senior Managing Director, JLL.

North Signal will be represented by Luke Pope and Ross Crabtree at JLL.

For more information on this project please visit, www.imesoncommerce.com.

About North Signal Capital LLC
North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment firm that develops, owns and manages functional, flexible and strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities in the Southeastern US. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

About Fox Capital Partners
Fox Capital Partners is a real estate investment firm focused exclusively on the industrial sector. Fox Capital manages a series of discretionary funds and separate accounts which invest alongside trusted developers and operators on institutional grade industrial developments and value-add acquisitions. For additional information, please visit www.foxcapitalpartners.com.

About JLL
JLL is a Fortune 500 financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The company offers comprehensive integrated services on a local, regional, and global basis to owner, occupier, investor, and developer clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying, or investing in real estate.

Fox Capital Partners
Fox Capital Partners
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-signal-capital-announces-commencement-of-construction-on-422-000-sf-multi-tenant-speculative-building-in-imeson-park-submarket-of-jacksonville-fl-301624805.html

SOURCE North Signal Capital LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to Worl

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Bausch Health Company (NYSE: BHC) were jumping 4.4% at 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rising as much as 11.8% earlier in the day. Bausch Health announced on Aug. 30 that it planned to conduct these exchange offers. On Sept. 8, Bausch released a clarification about some of the provisions pertaining to its exchange offers.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Through Any Market Crash

    Here are some reliable stocks that can keep making gains even if a recession pressures the overall market.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Is Realty Income's (O) Latest Dividend Hike Sustainable?

    Realty Income's (O) latest dividend hike reflects this REIT's ability to generate decent cash flows from the company's high-quality portfolio and solid balance sheet strength.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine and therapy specialist Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were up by a stately 7.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday as investors responded positively to comments made by CEO Stéphane Bancel. Speaking Wednesday to reporters in Toyko, Bancel said that Moderna is in talks with the Chinese government about providing vaccines to the country. Moderna's stock is badly in need of positive catalysts.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.