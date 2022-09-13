North and South America Hot Drinks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026

ReportLinker

Summary The Americas was the second-largest market in the global hot drinks sector in 2021, with value sales of $50,771. 4 million, accounting for a share of 21. 5%. The region was also the second-largest market in terms of volume, totaling 3,816.

2 million kg. In terms of growth, the Americas is set to post value and volume CAGRs of 7.7% and 2.9%, respectively, over 2021-26. The top five companies in the Americas hot drinks sector accounted for a value share of 52.1% in 2021, of which JAB Holding Company held a share of 18.8%, with a presence in all the hot drinks categories. It was followed by Nestlé (15.8%), The J.M. Smucker Company (6.9%), The Kraft Heinz Company (6.8%), and 3corações (3.8%). Private labels held a 6.2% value share of overall sales in 2021, with a presence in all the hot drinks categories. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas hot drinks sector in 2021, with a value share of 65.7%. Flexible packaging was the most widely used pack material in the Americas hot drinks sector in 2021, accounting for a 56.5% share.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas Hot Drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

- High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks categories across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country deep dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries. Market size includes both on-trade and off-trade data, while only off-trade data is used in company and brand analysis, distribution analysis, and packaging analysis.

- Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas hot drinks sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, and others, which includes “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and department stores.

- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage shares (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-26) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks.

- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook of the Americas hot drinks sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318835/



