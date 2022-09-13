U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.59
    -128.82 (-3.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,502.70
    -878.64 (-2.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,766.04
    -500.37 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.43
    -57.66 (-3.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.89
    -0.89 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.10
    -23.50 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    -0.34 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0113 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    +0.0770 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    -0.0154 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2920
    +1.4920 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,008.24
    -1,268.70 (-5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.06
    -30.64 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.97
    -80.06 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

North and South America Hot Drinks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary The Americas was the second-largest market in the global hot drinks sector in 2021, with value sales of $50,771. 4 million, accounting for a share of 21. 5%. The region was also the second-largest market in terms of volume, totaling 3,816.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North and South America Hot Drinks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318835/?utm_source=GNW
2 million kg. In terms of growth, the Americas is set to post value and volume CAGRs of 7.7% and 2.9%, respectively, over 2021-26. The top five companies in the Americas hot drinks sector accounted for a value share of 52.1% in 2021, of which JAB Holding Company held a share of 18.8%, with a presence in all the hot drinks categories. It was followed by Nestlé (15.8%), The J.M. Smucker Company (6.9%), The Kraft Heinz Company (6.8%), and 3corações (3.8%). Private labels held a 6.2% value share of overall sales in 2021, with a presence in all the hot drinks categories. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas hot drinks sector in 2021, with a value share of 65.7%. Flexible packaging was the most widely used pack material in the Americas hot drinks sector in 2021, accounting for a 56.5% share.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas Hot Drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.

It includes analysis on the following -
- Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.
- High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks categories across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries. Market size includes both on-trade and off-trade data, while only off-trade data is used in company and brand analysis, distribution analysis, and packaging analysis.
- Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.
- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas hot drinks sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, and others, which includes “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and department stores.
- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage shares (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-26) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks.
- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook of the Americas hot drinks sector.

Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318835/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    This adage is a terrific way to illustrate that buying quality stocks when demand is low will pay off when demand is up. As Warren Buffet once said, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." "Best-in-breed" companies that have massive moats and pay impressive yields are a great place to start, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are three fantastic examples.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks open lower as inflation remains stubbornly high

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance after August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is revealed.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best auto stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In. Out of the myriad of industries that […]

  • Energy stocks 'look extremely attractive,' says portfolio manager

    Energy stocks are the uncontested winners in the S&P 500 this year (^GSPC). They continue to "look extremely attractive," says one fund manager.

  • Is It Time to Sell UiPath Stock?

    It's been a long, slow, painful decline for software automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH). The good news is the business itself is still growing, but the bad news is that growth rate is slowing -- and profitability remains elusive. It was notable that UiPath crossed the mark of $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue (or ARR, which annualizes the value of recurring subscription sales) in Q2 of its 2023 fiscal year.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash

    Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Honda, Stellantis, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz-Group and NIO

    Honda, Stellantis, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz-Group and NIO are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points On Hot Inflation Report; Apple, Tesla Drop

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 700 points on Tuesday's hot inflation report — the Labor Department's consumer price index, or CPI.

  • How AMAT, KLAC, LRCX, and AMD may be Impacted by Future Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S. administration is may widen the restrictions on exports of semiconductors to China in order to limit China's ability to import technology that can be used against U.S. national security interests. Stocks like AMAT, KLAC, LRCX have 27%+ revenue exposure to the Chinese market which may be affected.