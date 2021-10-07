U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    +30.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,492.00
    +201.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,903.25
    +144.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    +12.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.44
    -0.99 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    -0.83 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4330
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,153.19
    +3,301.33 (+6.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.92
    +50.83 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.58
    +69.71 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

North and South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary "North and South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021" is the latest report from industry analysis specialist. The report offers comprehensive information about the renewable energy policies of the American countries.

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North and South America Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0285055/?utm_source=GNW
The report provides a clear overview of the regulatory framework, plans, programs and incentives initiated by the individual countries to promote renewable energy sources. It provides information regarding the financial incentives, renewable energy auctions, net-metering, renewable targets and other plans implemented by the government or utilities of nine key American countries - The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela. The report also covers each of the 50 states in the US, and 11 provinces and territories in Canada.

Scope
The report provides the renewable framework of the American countries.

Its scope includes -
- Study of regulatory framework for nine key American countries - The US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela. The report also covers each of the 50 states in the US, and 11 provinces and territories in Canada.
- Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy by country and state level.
- Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals by country and state level.
- Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants, tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy by country and state level.

Reasons to Buy
The report will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on policies, plans, targets and strategies of American countries.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the regulations shaping and driving the renewable energy market
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the American country’s regulatory framework
- Identify key programs and fiscal incentives of individual country
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0285055/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    The environmental law firm ClientEarth has warned the European Union that it would be breaching its own laws if it labels investments in gas-fuelled energy as "green" in upcoming finance regulations. In a Wednesday letter to the bloc's executive seen by Reuters, ClientEarth said categorising gas as environmentally friendly would violate other laws, including the EU's legally binding target to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and bring them to zero by 2050. The EU is close to finishing the climate portion of its sustainable finance taxonomy, a first-of-its-kind regulation that aims to steer private capital out of polluting economic activities and into those the EU deems environmentally friendly.