U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.40
    -10.84 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,139.03
    -106.67 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,617.18
    -6.07 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.83
    -13.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.81
    -2.28 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.90
    -11.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    -0.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2060
    -0.1570 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,206.09
    -993.72 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    727.35
    +10.15 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.14
    +45.56 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

North Texas Food Bank to Host Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

North Texas Food Bank
·4 min read
North Texas Food Bank
North Texas Food Bank

Proceeds of the fundraising event to benefit North Texas children facing hunger

Taste of the Cowboys

North Texas Food Bank Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser
North Texas Food Bank Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

Dallas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the Dallas Cowboys will host the 18th Annual Taste of the Cowboys fundraiser, presented by Ashley, on Friday, June 24, 2022. The event will be held at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, The Star, in Frisco and will be hosted by Dallas Cowboys alumni players, Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson. Country artists Jenna Paulette and Taylor Dunn will serve as the live entertainment, and gourmet tailgate food stations will be provided by more than 30 of DFW’s favorite restaurants.

“The commitment that the Cowboys organization has shown to ensuring no one in our community goes hungry through its ongoing support of the North Texas Food Bank has never been more important,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “As families continue to struggle with economic uncertainty, the need remains high. The Cowboys’ generosity and dedication to lifting up those in need is a bright spot in our enduring fight against hunger, and we are so grateful for their partnership.”

All proceeds from the Taste of the Cowboys provide critical funds to support the North Texas Food Bank’s programs that directly target child hunger through partnerships with school districts and community organizations, including:

• Food 4 Kids: Provides backpacks full of nutritious, nonperishable, kid-friendly food to take home each Friday afternoon during the school year. During the 2020-2021 school year, the Food 4 Kids program served more than 1.2 million meals to children across NTFB’s 13-county service area in North Texas. The program operates in more than 300 schools, serving up to 11,000 chronically hungry children each week.

• School Pantry Program: Enrolled students and their families can access non-perishable items, as well as fresh produce, through participating schools during monthly distributions. During the 2020-2021 school year, the NTFB Child Programs specifically served over 1.5 million meals through the School Pantry Program.

“The Dallas Cowboys are proud to join the North Texas Food Bank to tackle childhood hunger,” said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer. “Through this partnership, we can help make sure that kids are provided nutritious meals to help them thrive both in and out of the classroom. Taste of the Cowboys is a fun and exciting party with a purpose and we hope you will join our team and support the North Texas Food Bank on June 24 at Ford Center in Frisco.”

In North Texas 300,000 children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, giving the NTFB service area the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country. Last year’s Taste of the Cowboys event provided access to 1.3 million meals for children experiencing hunger to help address this need.

Tickets to the Taste of the Cowboys are available for purchase as pods of four or six guests or as individual guests. Each pod will be located on the Ford Center field and will include a table and chairs. To purchase tickets, go to www.ntfb.org/cowboys.

“We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of our sponsors: Ashley, HungerMitao, Geico Philanthropic Foundation, Ryan Foundation, Albertsons/Tom Thumb Foundation, The CFO Suite, Grant Thornton, Pollock Orora, D Magazine, Parmadesign, CBS, and Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods,” continued Cunningham. “In addition, the Taste of the Cowboys Host Committee has donated countless hours ensuring this event will raise the awareness and funds to support our mission of closing the hunger gap in North Texas.”

###

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 64 percent increase over pre-pandemic times. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org Whitney Brandon Faulkner Dallas Cowboys Football Club 214-682-8200 wfaulkner@dallascowboys.net


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s as Tall as a Person’: Russians Reveal Their Secret Dump of Dead Soldiers in Donetsk

    Russian authorities in Ukraine’s occupied city of Donetsk are tossing the bodies of their dead soldiers in a secret dump “by the thousands” and charging their loved ones money to find them.That’s according to a new audio recording released by Ukraine’s Security Service on Tuesday, which is purportedly an intercepted telephone conversation between two Russians discussing how one of their missing friends was finally found.In the two-and-a-half minute recording, an unidentified man tells his

  • 'Hands are tied': Starbucks benefits and wages take center stage in union fight

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is once again navigating the distribution of benefits between nonunion employees and the company's newly unionized workers.

  • Mother gets 30 years in prison for allowing daughter to marry man 34 years older

    Payton's daughter was married for about a year before she told her doctor what was going on.

  • Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death

    Vicky White, 56, was pronounced dead at a hospital after Casey White, 38, gave up without a fight in Evansville, Indiana. Before Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear announced her death, the sheriff in Alabama had said he hoped to get answers from his once trusted jail employee. Authorities closed in after receiving a tip on Sunday that a man closely resembling Casey White had been recorded by a surveillance camera at a car wash getting out of a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Marshals Service said.

  • ‘I’ve Never Seen One Done That Fast’: Husband of Woman Who Bled to Death at Cedars-Sinai After Doctors Performed C-Section In 17 Minutes Files Civil Rights Suit Against Hospital

    A California woman died six years ago after giving birth to her baby boy in one of the top hospitals in the nation. Her family […]

  • Queen's Speech: Boris Johnson has sided with bad bosses, says TUC

    The TUC accused prime minister Boris Johnson's government of 'turning its back' on working people after omitting the employment bill from the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday.

  • Woman strips, urinates on floor of Georgia Walmart after profanity-laced tirade, police say

    Police said she was searching for prophylactics when she started cursing at employees and throwing things at them.

  • 6 Airmen Caught with Thousands of Rounds of Stolen Ammo, Federal Indictment Alleges

    Six airmen had 14,000 rounds of stolen ammunition, mostly from Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington, according to federal court documents.

  • Police Apprehend Alabama Inmate and Corrections Officer in Evansville, Indiana

    Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White were apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9.This video shows the crashed vehicle used by the pair, as individuals receive medical attention by the side of the road amid a large police presence. The video also shows the car being removed later.Vanderburg County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the female driver had “very serious” injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot, while the other passenger had less serious injuries. They were both taken to hospital, Sheriff Wedding said.Vicky White said she was taking the inmate for a mental health evaluation when she checked him out of jail on April 29. Authorities found out later that no such evaluation or court hearing was scheduled.Vicky White has been charged with facilitating an escape, identity theft, and forgery, after the sheriff’s office said she used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge used in the escape, local media reported. Credit: EvansvilleWatch via Storyful

  • Queen's Speech: New law to make banks reimburse scam victims

    Banks will be required to reimburse authorised push payment (APP) scam victims under government plans for a new bill.

  • Hands-on fishing festival in Kashmir cleans up spring

    Locals in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrate spring festival Rohan Posh with a mass fishing to weed and remove silt from the river.

  • Eye Opener: Fugitive captured, corrections officer dead after 11-day manhunt

    Alabama corrections official Vicky White, who was on the run with escaped capital murder suspect Casey White, shot and killed herself as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a weeklong manhunt. Also, Russia launches missiles at a shopping mall. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • GoFundMe set up for Alabama father who drowned in Lake Harding saving son

    The account has raised more than $9,000 on its first day. Here’s more

  • Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi

    Singapore has banned a controversial Indian film about the exodus of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir, citing concerns over its "potential to cause enmity between different communities". "The Kashmir Files" has been praised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right-wing Hindu nationalist followers, and has proved a box office hit, but critics say it is loose with facts and fans anti-Muslim sentiment. "The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir," the Singapore government said in a statement on Monday in response to media queries.

  • Search For 29-Year-Old Man At Cherry Creek State Park

    After unsuccessful overnight search, rescue personnel from South Metro Fire Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office restarted their efforts Sunday morning to locate a man presumed drowned after he fell from an inner tube being pulled by a boat Saturday evening.

  • After evading sex charges, Turner, 19, arrested again in SC, records show

    The teenager who has been charged with sex crimes in the past was arrested in the Midlands for disorderly conduct, according to court records.

  • Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

    The practice has been on the decline, but critics say the fact that it's legal makes it problematic.

  • Inside the grisly story of an axe killing that inspired new Hulu series ‘Candy’

    As Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Olsen portray Candy Montgomery in two different TV shows, Clémence Michallon takes a look at the case that rocked a Texas community in 1980

  • Alabama jail official, who allegedly fled with inmate, dies after police chase

    Casey White and Vicky White were apprehended following a car chase after they fled over a week and a half back The pair were spotted at a car wash in Evansville, Indiana, and were later arrested. Photograph: AP The capture of a former Alabama jail official, along with a murder suspect she allegedly helped escape from custody, ended in tragedy on Monday when the jail official, Vicky White, fatally shot herself after a police chase. Vicky White, 56, was accused of fleeing with Casey White, 38. The

  • Kharkiv police share tearful clip of mom, son reunion

    STORY: The video, released on Facebook by the Patrol Police of Kharkiv Region, shows officers gathered around a gated building in the village of Tsyrkuni, Kharkiv, with one officer comforting the mother in Russian by saying “there, there” as she opens the door.Her son is then seen walking towards her and the pair embrace with a long hug, while the mother can be heard sobbing in his arms. Another woman joins the pair's embrace.Reuters cannot independently verify the content of the video.The Patrol named the officer as patrolman Andriy Sikalenko in the video’s caption, and said the “occupiers separated the policeman from his family for 74 long days,” for most of which there was no contact with his mother, Halyna Vasylivna.The Patrol Police said the video was filmed on Sunday, which also coincides with the country’s Mother’s Day holiday.