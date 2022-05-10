North Texas Food Bank to Host Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

North Texas Food Bank

Proceeds of the fundraising event to benefit North Texas children facing hunger

Taste of the Cowboys

North Texas Food Bank Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

Dallas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the Dallas Cowboys will host the 18th Annual Taste of the Cowboys fundraiser, presented by Ashley, on Friday, June 24, 2022. The event will be held at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, The Star, in Frisco and will be hosted by Dallas Cowboys alumni players, Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson. Country artists Jenna Paulette and Taylor Dunn will serve as the live entertainment, and gourmet tailgate food stations will be provided by more than 30 of DFW’s favorite restaurants.

“The commitment that the Cowboys organization has shown to ensuring no one in our community goes hungry through its ongoing support of the North Texas Food Bank has never been more important,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “As families continue to struggle with economic uncertainty, the need remains high. The Cowboys’ generosity and dedication to lifting up those in need is a bright spot in our enduring fight against hunger, and we are so grateful for their partnership.”

All proceeds from the Taste of the Cowboys provide critical funds to support the North Texas Food Bank’s programs that directly target child hunger through partnerships with school districts and community organizations, including:

• Food 4 Kids: Provides backpacks full of nutritious, nonperishable, kid-friendly food to take home each Friday afternoon during the school year. During the 2020-2021 school year, the Food 4 Kids program served more than 1.2 million meals to children across NTFB’s 13-county service area in North Texas. The program operates in more than 300 schools, serving up to 11,000 chronically hungry children each week.

• School Pantry Program: Enrolled students and their families can access non-perishable items, as well as fresh produce, through participating schools during monthly distributions. During the 2020-2021 school year, the NTFB Child Programs specifically served over 1.5 million meals through the School Pantry Program.

“The Dallas Cowboys are proud to join the North Texas Food Bank to tackle childhood hunger,” said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer. “Through this partnership, we can help make sure that kids are provided nutritious meals to help them thrive both in and out of the classroom. Taste of the Cowboys is a fun and exciting party with a purpose and we hope you will join our team and support the North Texas Food Bank on June 24 at Ford Center in Frisco.”

In North Texas 300,000 children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, giving the NTFB service area the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country. Last year’s Taste of the Cowboys event provided access to 1.3 million meals for children experiencing hunger to help address this need.

Tickets to the Taste of the Cowboys are available for purchase as pods of four or six guests or as individual guests. Each pod will be located on the Ford Center field and will include a table and chairs. To purchase tickets, go to www.ntfb.org/cowboys.

“We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of our sponsors: Ashley, HungerMitao, Geico Philanthropic Foundation, Ryan Foundation, Albertsons/Tom Thumb Foundation, The CFO Suite, Grant Thornton, Pollock Orora, D Magazine, Parmadesign, CBS, and Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods,” continued Cunningham. “In addition, the Taste of the Cowboys Host Committee has donated countless hours ensuring this event will raise the awareness and funds to support our mission of closing the hunger gap in North Texas.”

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 64 percent increase over pre-pandemic times. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

