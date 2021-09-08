U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.39
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2530
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,171.55
    -373.76 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.39
    -15.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

The North West Company Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and an Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The North West Company Inc
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. It also announced that the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.37 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 2.8% per share, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021, to be paid on October 15, 2021.

“This has been another strong quarter particularly considering the extraordinary pandemic-related same store sales and earnings increases in 2020,” commented President and CEO Dan McConnell. “Our top priority remains focused on the safety and well-being of our customers and employees and ensuring that we continue to provide essential products and services that people depend on. The relationships with our suppliers and the agility provided by our cargo airline, North Star Air, were key contributors in servicing the high demand of our customers over the quarter.

The new Delta variant poses ongoing challenges. Our tourism dependent markets and other communities we serve with lower vaccination rates have experienced some of their largest increases in COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic. The North West Company is doing its part by adapting to the evolving business conditions to keep market share gains captured in 2020, coupled with current vaccination rates, emergence of variants, and the reduction of some stimulus programs in Canada and the U.S., it is expected that earnings in 2021 will be above pre-Pandemic (2019) levels, but below 2020.”

Financial Highlights
Second quarter consolidated sales decreased 12.9% to $565.1 million mainly due to the impact of the sale and closure of the Company's Giant Tiger stores last year net of the impact of wholesale food sales to the sold Giant Tiger stores (the "Giant Tiger Transaction") and the negative impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations sales. On a same store basis, sales remained strong with a decrease of only 4.8%1 compared to a 25.4% increase in the second quarter last year, but were up 21.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019, as the continuing impact of COVID-19-related factors including in-community spending and income support for individuals was less than last year.

Gross profit decreased 12.8% due to the impact of lower sales partially offset by a 4 basis point increase in gross profit rate compared to last year primarily due to favourable changes in product sales blend and lower markdowns and inventory shrinkage.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses ("Expenses") increased $1.6 million or 1.2% compared to last year and were up 323 basis points as a percentage to sales largely due to the Non-Comparable Factors which included a $24.7 million pre-tax gain on the Giant Tiger Transaction in the second quarter last year partially offset by changes in share-based compensation costs. Excluding the Non-Comparable Factors, Expenses decreased $16.4 million and were down 40 basis points as a percentage to sales primarily due to lower store expenses related to the Giant Tiger Transaction, a decrease in COVID-19-related expenses, the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations Expenses and lower annual incentive plan costs.

Earnings from operations decreased to $58.5 million compared to $87.8 million last year but were up $28.9 million compared to 2019 and earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA2") decreased to $81.1 million compared to $110.9 million last year but were up $29.5 million compared to 2019. The decrease compared to the exceptional earnings last year is due to the impact of the Non-Comparable Factors and lower sales. Adjusted EBITDA2, which excludes the Non-Comparable Factors, decreased $11.9 million compared to last year but was up $30.4 million or 56.7% compared to 2019 due to the sales, gross profit and Expense factors previously noted.

Net earnings decreased $20.2 million to $42.4 million primarily due to the Non-Comparable Factors but were up $24.5 million or 136.3% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $41.9 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.86 per share compared to $1.25 per share last year due to the factors noted above but were up compared to $0.35 per share two years ago. Adjusted net earnings2, which excludes the after-tax impact of the Non-Comparable Factors, decreased $5.8 million compared to the exceptionally strong net earnings last year due to the factors previously noted and the negative impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations net earnings but were up $24.0 million or 116.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Further information on the financial results is available in the Company's 2021 second quarter Report to Shareholders, Management's Discussion and Analysis and unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements which can be found in the investor section of the Company's website at www.northwest.ca.

Second Quarter Conference Call

North West will host a conference call results on September 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-406-0743 or 800-898-3989 with a pass code of 8270861. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 8215499 on or before October 10, 2021.

Notice to Readers

Certain forward-looking statements are made in this news release, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect North West's current expectations and are based on information currently available to management. The words may, will, should, believe, expect, plan, anticipate, intend, estimate, predict, potential, continue, or the negative of these terms, identify forward-looking matters. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, capital expenditures or achievements of North West to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance, capital expenditures or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the Company's intentions regarding a normal course issuer bid, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and the Company's related business continuity plans and the realization of expected savings from administrative cost reduction plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, business performance, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, legislative and regulatory developments, legal developments, the occurrence of weather-related and other natural catastrophes, changes in tax laws, and those risks and uncertainties detailed in the section entitled Risk Factors in North West's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, both for the year-ended January 31, 2021. The preceding list is not an exhaustive list of possible factors. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. North West undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 213 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.

For more information contact:

Dan McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email dmcconnell@northwest.ca

John King, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email jking@northwest.ca

1 Excluding the impact of foreign exchange
2 See Non-GAAP Measures Section of Management's Discussion & Analysis


Recommended Stories

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Paypal acquires Paidy, Sanofi $1.9 billion deal, Britney Spears’ father files to end conservatorship

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Why Alector Shares Are Diving Today

    Having dropped from the lofty heights it reached only a few short months ago, Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock was having another bad day on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Alector announced the departure of two high-level executives. It said that chief operating officer Shehnaaz Suliman and chief medical officer Robert Paul will step down following a "transition period," and should continue to serve as advisors to the company until the end of this year.

  • GameStop posts mixed quarterly results: Here's how the stock is doing

    GameStop (GME) posted its 2nd quarter performance on Wednesday. The stock was down about 2% immediately following the results.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • RH Earnings Soar Past Expectations Despite Covid Cases Surging Again

    RH earnings easily beat views. The upscale home furnishings chain guided higher, despite supply-chain issues. RH stock rose modestly late.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.