The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
WINNIPEG, MB, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) ("North West") today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 8, 2022, via live audio webcast (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 13, 2022 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.
A total of 21,997,021 variable voting and common voting shares representing 45.81% of all of North West's issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% of Votes For
Votes Withheld
% of Votes Withheld
Brock Bulbuck
21,578,809
98.19%
398,212
1.81%
Deepak Chopra
21,179,609
96.37%
797,412
3.63%
Frank Coleman
19,814,216
90.16%
2,162,805
9.84%
Stewart Glendinning
21,498,425
97.82%
478,596
2.18%
Annalisa King
21,105,968
96.04%
871,053
3.96%
Violet Konkle
21,775,904
99.08%
201,117
0.92%
Steven Kroft
21,864,593
99.49%
112,428
0.51%
Daniel McConnell
21,885,119
99.58%
91,902
0.42%
Jennefer Nepinak
21,776,663
99.09%
200,358
0.91%
Victor Tootoo
21,528,531
97.96%
448,490
2.04%
In addition, North West reports that:
an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and
an advisory resolution accepting North West's board's approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West's report of voting results, which is available under North West's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 216 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.
The variable voting and common voting shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWC".
