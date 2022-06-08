U.S. markets closed

The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) ("North West") today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 8, 2022, via live audio webcast (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 13, 2022 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.

A total of 21,997,021 variable voting and common voting shares representing 45.81% of all of North West's issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Brock Bulbuck

21,578,809

98.19%

398,212

1.81%

Deepak Chopra

21,179,609

96.37%

797,412

3.63%

Frank Coleman

19,814,216

90.16%

2,162,805

9.84%

Stewart Glendinning

21,498,425

97.82%

478,596

2.18%

Annalisa King

21,105,968

96.04%

871,053

3.96%

Violet Konkle

21,775,904

99.08%

201,117

0.92%

Steven Kroft

21,864,593

99.49%

112,428

0.51%

Daniel McConnell

21,885,119

99.58%

91,902

0.42%

Jennefer Nepinak

21,776,663

99.09%

200,358

0.91%

Victor Tootoo

21,528,531

97.96%

448,490

2.04%


In addition, North West reports that:

  1. an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and

  2. an advisory resolution accepting North West's board's approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West's report of voting results, which is available under North West's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 216 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The variable voting and common voting shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWC".

