The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) ("North West") today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 8, 2022, via live audio webcast (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 13, 2022 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.

A total of 21,997,021 variable voting and common voting shares representing 45.81% of all of North West's issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Brock Bulbuck 21,578,809 98.19% 398,212 1.81% Deepak Chopra 21,179,609 96.37% 797,412 3.63% Frank Coleman 19,814,216 90.16% 2,162,805 9.84% Stewart Glendinning 21,498,425 97.82% 478,596 2.18% Annalisa King 21,105,968 96.04% 871,053 3.96% Violet Konkle 21,775,904 99.08% 201,117 0.92% Steven Kroft 21,864,593 99.49% 112,428 0.51% Daniel McConnell 21,885,119 99.58% 91,902 0.42% Jennefer Nepinak 21,776,663 99.09% 200,358 0.91% Victor Tootoo 21,528,531 97.96% 448,490 2.04%



In addition, North West reports that:

an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and an advisory resolution accepting North West's board's approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West's report of voting results, which is available under North West's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 216 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The variable voting and common voting shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWC".

