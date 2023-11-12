Has The North West Company Inc.'s (TSE:NWC) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

North West's (TSE:NWC) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study North West's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for North West is:

19% = CA$126m ÷ CA$657m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

North West's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, North West seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining North West's moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared North West's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is NWC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NWC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is North West Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While North West has a three-year median payout ratio of 53% (which means it retains 47% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, North West has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like North West has some positive aspects to its business. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on North West and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

