TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")
[formerly PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated February 14, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening March 8, 2021, the common shares of NEO Battery Materials Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
70,233,980
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
NBM
(new)
CUSIP Number:
62908A100
(new)
________________________________________
SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Long-Form Prospectus dated February 24, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 24, 2021, by the securities regulatory authorities of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
The Company is classified as "Nickel-copper ore mining" company (NAICS Number 212232).
Qualified shares:
The Prospectus qualifies 29,785,093 common shares (the "Qualified
Offering price:
No proceeds were raised under the Prospectus, the Special Warrants
Underlying Shares:
29,785,093 common shares
Special Warrant Agent:
TSX Trust Company - Toronto
Finders' Commission:
Certain arm's length finders received an aggregate of 1,927,985
Listing Date:
Effective at the opening, Monday, March 8, 2021 the common
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 102,130,525
Escrowed Securities:
2,050,834 common shares and 1,100,000 common share purchase
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company (Toronto)
Trading Symbol:
SPC
CUSIP Number:
78472R105
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 24, 2021.
Company contact:
Grant Mourre, President, Chief Executive Officer and director
Company address:
1351C, Kelly Lake Road, Unit 9, Sudbury, ON P3E 5P5
Company phone number:
(705) 669-1777
Company fax number:
(705) 669-1100
Company E-mail address:
info@spcnickel.com
Company website:
www.spcnickel.com
_________________________________________________
21/03/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,952,378 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.18 for a thirty-six (36) month period, as an incentive to creditors converting outstanding convertible debentures for principal amount of CDN$1,250,000 into 11,904,759 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.105 per share.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
Warrants:
5,952,378 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,952,378 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.18 for a thirty-six (36) month period, subject to acceleration
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Units
Round 13 Capital Founders
Fund L.P.
Y
$750,000
$0.105
7,142,857
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 15, 2021 and February 01, 2021.
________________________________________
CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 01, 2021:
Flow-Through Units
Number of Shares:
12,745,100 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.51 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
6,372,550 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,372,550 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.55 until February 23, 2023
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Flow through Shares
Number of Shares:
11,904,800 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.42 per flow-through share
Number of Placees:
31 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of shares
James Gallagher
Y
238,100
Abraham Drost
Y
138,100
Kelsey Chin
Y
50,000
MaryAnn Crichton
Y
75,000
Dean Chambers
Y
119,100
Ewan Downie
Y
200,000
Broker(s) Commission:
Aggregate of CDN$660,000.42 in cash and 1,172,970 broker warrants payable
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Mar. 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:05 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:10 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:02 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:18 a.m. PST, Mar. 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 25, 2021, the Company's bought-deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus offering (the "Prospectus") dated February 25, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of common shares of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 4, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $23,115,000.
Offering:
19,262,500 common shares (including full exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Share Price:
$1.20 per common share
Underwriter(s):
Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Integral Wealth Securities
Underwriter(s) Commission:
$1,386,900.00 in aggregate cash commission and 1,155,750 aggregate non-
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted the Underwriters an Over-Allotment Option in connection
For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus dated February 25, 2021 and news releases dated February 9, 2021, February 10, 2021 and March 4, 2021.
________________________________________
KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 12, 2021:
Convertible Debenture
$3,000,000 principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures
Conversion Price:
Convertible into an aggregate of 13,043,478 common shares at a conversion
Maturity date:
Five (5) years from the closing date
Warrants
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 until the Maturity Date
Interest rate:
0% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Principal Amount of Debentures
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
$3,000,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 24, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,620,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.13 per share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Redplug Inc
$112,060.00 cash
Global Capital Management GmbH
$56,030.00 cash
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.49 per share, in consideration of certain project management services provided by Panacol Oil and Gas Corp. and for environmental and social licences obtained for the SN-9 project by Landsons Investment Corporation pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding dated August 28, 2019.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2019 and February 26, 2021.
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, Mar. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:18 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:49 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020 and December 2, 2020:
Number of Shares:
82,800,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per share
Warrants:
41,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 41,400,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$ 0.18 for a two year period, subject to acceleration in the event that the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.30 for 20 consecutive trading days.
Number of Placees:
141 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Sean Tetzlaff
Y
1,000,000
Big Fish Enterprises Ltd.
(Mark O'Dea)
Y
2,000,000
Velvet Bailes
Y
600,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
4,110,000
[ 5 placees]
Underwriters' Fee:
Cash payment of 6% of the gross proceeds payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 17, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 894,013 common shares at $0.38 per share to settle outstanding debt of $339,728.
Number of Creditors:
26
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
David M Aronowitz
Y
$2,394
$0.38
6,301
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,645,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$2.65 per common share
Warrants:
1,322,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,322,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$3.30 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Eight Capital received an aggregate of $420,555 in cash and 158,700 finders'
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated March 8, 2019 and March 12, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
10,496,938 Warrants
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 23, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 23, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.50 (UNCHANGED)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,496,938 common shares with 10,496,938 warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 5, 2017.
________________________________________
XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mining option agreement dated February 04, 2021 ("the Agreement"), between Xplore Resources Corp (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Upper Red Lake Gold Project ("the Property"), a mineral claims property located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 1,096,491 common shares to the Vendor on closing. Further, in order to exercise its option, the Company must issue an additional CDN$275,000 in common shares to the Vendor, over a two (2) year period. The Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company. Additionally, the Company is required to incur CDN$35,200 in exploration expenditures before October 7, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 13, 2021 and March 03, 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
ATORO CAPITAL CORP. ("TTO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REMINGTON RESOURCES INC. ("RGM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021
TSX Venture NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,703,703 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.135 per share
Warrants:
3,703,703 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,703,703 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.175 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
