TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

[formerly PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated February 14, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 8, 2021, the common shares of NEO Battery Materials Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

70,233,980 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NBM (new) CUSIP Number: 62908A100 (new)

________________________________________

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Long-Form Prospectus dated February 24, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 24, 2021, by the securities regulatory authorities of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as "Nickel-copper ore mining" company (NAICS Number 212232).

Qualified shares: The Prospectus qualifies 29,785,093 common shares (the "Qualified

Shares") upon exercise of 29,785,093 special warrants (the "Special

Warrants") at the price of $0.20 per Special Warrant. The Special

Warrants were issued on December 2, 2020 on a private placement

basis. The Special Warrants were automatically exercised on March 3,

2021.



Offering price: No proceeds were raised under the Prospectus, the Special Warrants

were sold at a price of $0.20 per Special Warrant



Underlying Shares: 29,785,093 common shares



Special Warrant Agent: TSX Trust Company - Toronto



Finders' Commission: Certain arm's length finders received an aggregate of 1,927,985

compensation warrants in connection with the Company's Special

Warrant financing, each exercisable into one common share at a price

of $0.24 per common share until December 2, 2023



Listing Date: Effective at the opening, Monday, March 8, 2021 the common

shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 102,130,525

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Securities: 2,050,834 common shares and 1,100,000 common share purchase

options



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto) Trading Symbol: SPC CUSIP Number: 78472R105

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 24, 2021.

Company contact: Grant Mourre, President, Chief Executive Officer and director Company address: 1351C, Kelly Lake Road, Unit 9, Sudbury, ON P3E 5P5 Company phone number: (705) 669-1777 Company fax number: (705) 669-1100 Company E-mail address: info@spcnickel.com Company website: www.spcnickel.com

_________________________________________________

21/03/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,952,378 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.18 for a thirty-six (36) month period, as an incentive to creditors converting outstanding convertible debentures for principal amount of CDN$1,250,000 into 11,904,759 common ‎shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.105 per share.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors









Warrants: 5,952,378 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,952,378 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.18 for a thirty-six (36) month period, subject to acceleration









Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Unit # of Units









Round 13 Capital Founders Fund L.P. Y $750,000 $0.105 7,142,857

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 15, 2021 and February 01, 2021.

________________________________________

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 01, 2021:

Flow-Through Units







Number of Shares: 12,745,100 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.51 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,372,550 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,372,550 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.55 until February 23, 2023



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None





Flow through Shares





Number of Shares: 11,904,800 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.42 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 31 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of shares James Gallagher Y 238,100 Abraham Drost Y 138,100 Kelsey Chin Y 50,000 MaryAnn Crichton Y 75,000 Dean Chambers Y 119,100 Ewan Downie Y 200,000





Broker(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$660,000.42 in cash and 1,172,970 broker warrants payable

to Paradigm Capital Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners

Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

CDN$0.42 until February 23, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Mar. 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:05 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:10 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:02 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:18 a.m. PST, Mar. 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 25, 2021, the Company's bought-deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus offering (the "Prospectus") dated February 25, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of common shares of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 4, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $23,115,000.

Offering: 19,262,500 common shares (including full exercise of Over-Allotment Option

described below)



Share Price: $1.20 per common share



Underwriter(s): Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Integral Wealth Securities

Limited, Raymond James Ltd. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: $1,386,900.00 in aggregate cash commission and 1,155,750 aggregate non-

transferable compensation options (each a "Compensation Option"). Each

Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the

Company at an exercise price of $1.20, under similar terms as that of the

Prospectus, for twenty-four (24) months following the Closing Date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an Over-Allotment Option in connection

with this Prospectus, which was exercised in full, to purchase up to 2,512,500

additional common shares, representing up to 15% of the common shares

offered, for $3,015,000 in gross proceeds to cover their over-allocation position

and for market stabilization purposes.

For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus dated February 25, 2021 and news releases dated February 9, 2021, February 10, 2021 and March 4, 2021.

________________________________________

KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 12, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $3,000,000 principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures

("Debentures")



Conversion Price: Convertible into an aggregate of 13,043,478 common shares at a conversion

price of $0.23 per common share until the Maturity Date (as defined below)



Maturity date: Five (5) years from the closing date



Warrants 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 until the Maturity Date



Interest rate: 0% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Amount of Debentures Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $3,000,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,620,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Redplug Inc $112,060.00 cash Global Capital Management GmbH $56,030.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.49 per share, in consideration of certain project management services provided by Panacol Oil and Gas Corp. and for environmental and social licences obtained for the SN-9 project by Landsons Investment Corporation pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding dated August 28, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2019 and February 26, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, Mar. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:18 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:49 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020 and December 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 82,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 41,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 41,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.18 for a two year period, subject to acceleration in the event that the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.30 for 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 141 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sean Tetzlaff Y 1,000,000 Big Fish Enterprises Ltd. (Mark O'Dea) Y 2,000,000 Velvet Bailes Y 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,110,000 [ 5 placees]









Underwriters' Fee: Cash payment of 6% of the gross proceeds payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

and PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 17, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 894,013 common shares at $0.38 per share to settle outstanding debt of $339,728.

Number of Creditors: 26



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares David M Aronowitz Y $2,394 $0.38 6,301

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 31, 2020.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,645,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.65 per common share



Warrants: 1,322,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,322,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.30 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Finder's Fee: Eight Capital received an aggregate of $420,555 in cash and 158,700 finders'

warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into one common share at $2.65

for 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated March 8, 2019 and March 12, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 10,496,938 Warrants



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 23, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50 (UNCHANGED)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,496,938 common shares with 10,496,938 warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 5, 2017.

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mining option agreement dated February 04, 2021 ("the Agreement"), between Xplore Resources Corp (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Upper Red Lake Gold Project ("the Property"), a mineral claims property located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 1,096,491 common shares to the Vendor on closing. Further, in order to exercise its option, the Company must issue an additional CDN$275,000 in common shares to the Vendor, over a two (2) year period. The Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company. Additionally, the Company is required to incur CDN$35,200 in exploration expenditures before October 7, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 13, 2021 and March 03, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

ATORO CAPITAL CORP. ("TTO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REMINGTON RESOURCES INC. ("RGM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2021

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,703,703 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Warrants: 3,703,703 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,703,703 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.175 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

