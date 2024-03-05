Northam Platinum Holdings First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: R1.37 (vs R15.96 in 1H 2023)

Northam Platinum Holdings (JSE:NPH) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R15.0b (down 26% from 1H 2023).

Net income: R532.6m (down 91% from 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 3.6% (down from 31% in 1H 2023).

EPS: R1.37 (down from R15.96 in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Northam Platinum Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.7% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in South Africa.

Performance of the South African Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Northam Platinum Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

