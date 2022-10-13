U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Northcliff Announces Its Participation at the 47th Annual Exploration, Mining and Petroleum Conference in Fredericton

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce its attendance at the Exploration, Mining and Petroleum Conference ("EMP Conference") to be held in Fredericton, New Brunswick from October 23-25, 2022.

Northcliff Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Northcliff Resources Ltd.)

Andrew Ing, Northcliff's CEO, states "We are excited to attend as an exhibitor at booth #115 and present in person at the upcoming EMP Conference in October. With post-pandemic measures continuing to ease, Northcliff welcomes this opportunity to meet with those in attendance to provide an update on the advancement of the Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project ("Sisson Project") in New Brunswick, as well as share its views on the Sisson Project's placement in the in the global supply chain for critical metals. Tungsten and molybdenum are listed as critical metals in Canada, and tungsten is listed in the United States and numerous other countries."

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Andrew Ing
President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Northcliff, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of Northcliff. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including Northcliff's experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of Northcliff to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Northcliff assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended on October 31, 2021, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c2031.html

