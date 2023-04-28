U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,169.48
    +34.13 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.16
    +272.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,226.58
    +84.35 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.99
    +17.76 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    +1.87 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0760 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    +0.0073 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2400
    +2.3470 (+1.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,370.30
    -30.01 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.48
    -3.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

NORTHCLIFF REPORTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').

A total of 160,962,043 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.94% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:

DIRECTOR

% of Votes in Favor

Andrew Ing

99.12 %

Robert Dickinson

99.12 %

Peter C. Mitchell

99.13 %

T. Barry Coughlan

99.12 %

Scott. D. Cousens

99.12 %

Marchand Snyman

99.12 %

Michael Wolley

99.12 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.

Andrew Ing
President & CEO

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c0121.html