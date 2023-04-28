NORTHCLIFF REPORTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').
A total of 160,962,043 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.94% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:
DIRECTOR
% of Votes in Favor
Andrew Ing
99.12 %
Robert Dickinson
99.12 %
Peter C. Mitchell
99.13 %
T. Barry Coughlan
99.12 %
Scott. D. Cousens
99.12 %
Marchand Snyman
99.12 %
Michael Wolley
99.12 %
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Northcliff Resources Ltd.
Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.
Andrew Ing
President & CEO
