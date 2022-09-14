U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    +0.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1542
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0130
    -1.6320 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.68
    +32.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.69
    -5.65 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

NORTHCLIFF SETTLES LOAN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces, further to its June 23, 2022, August 18, 2022 and August 26, 2022 news releases, that it has settled the first tranche of $500,000 plus accrued interest of the 2021 loan by issuing 17,512,503 shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder.

Todd now holds 120,139,072 shares or a 51.77% interest in Northcliff.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Andrew Ing
CEO

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c0395.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to Worl

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • Tech companies ramp up stock buybacks amid market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses what investors should look for in tech buyback programs.

  • Top 6 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 6 long-term stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and Icahn’s investment insights, you can go directly to see the Top 3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. This February, in […]

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • Fed, inflation will ‘dictate whether or not bitcoin breaks,’ crypto analyst says

    OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss bitcoin, volatility in the crypto space, and the outlook for the ethereum merge.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.