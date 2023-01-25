U.S. markets closed

Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results, including Record Purchases, and Declares Dividend

Northeast Bank
·21 min read
Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $11.3 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 was $19.6 million, or $2.65 per diluted common share, compared to $21.3 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Net income per diluted common share excluding correspondent fee income would be $1.48 and $0.90 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $2.46 and $1.43 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023.

“Our second fiscal quarter represented a milestone for Northeast Bank,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division generated a record $1.17 billion in purchases and originations for the quarter, growing the National Lending portfolio by $1.04 billion, or 74.4%, over September 30, 2022, and $1.21 billion, or 97.9%, over June 30, 2022. Our disciplined approach proved valuable, as we were able to deploy significant capital into purchased loans, poising the Bank for future success. The originated yield and purchased return for the quarter was 8.5% and 8.7%, respectively. Additionally, we approved and initiated an at-the-market offering of up to $50.0 million of our voting common stock, which provides the Bank with the ability to raise capital if and as needed. For the quarter, we earned $1.54 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 17.5%, and a return on average assets of 2.1%.”

As of December 31, 2022, total assets were $2.81 billion, an increase of $1.23 billion, or 77.5%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022:

 

Loan Portfolio Changes

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022
Balance

 

September 30, 2022
Balance

 

Change ($)

 

Change (%)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

National Lending Purchased

$

1,483,567

 

 

$

530,393

 

 

$

953,174

 

 

179.71

%

National Lending Originated

 

963,775

 

 

 

873,292

 

 

 

90,483

 

 

10.36

%

SBA National

 

27,239

 

 

 

27,636

 

 

 

(397

)

 

(1.44

%)

Community Banking

 

30,176

 

 

 

32,899

 

 

 

(2,723

)

 

(8.28

%)

Total

$

2,504,757

 

 

$

1,464,220

 

 

$

1,040,537

 

 

71.06

%


 

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022
Balance

 

June 30, 2022
Balance

 

Change ($)

 

Change (%)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased

$

1,483,567

 

 

$

477,682

 

 

$

1,005,885

 

 

210.58

%

National Lending Originated

 

963,775

 

 

 

759,229

 

 

 

204,546

 

 

26.94

%

SBA National

 

27,239

 

 

 

33,046

 

 

 

(5,807

)

 

(17.57

%)

Community Banking

 

30,176

 

 

 

34,909

 

 

 

(4,733

)

 

(13.56

%)

Total

$

2,504,757

 

 

$

1,304,866

 

 

$

1,199,891

 

 

91.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.17 billion, which consisted of $998.5 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 86.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $174.0 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending portfolio follows:

 

National Lending Portfolio

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid principal balance

$

1,152,957

 

 

$

173,992

 

 

$

1,326,949

 

 

$

93,379

 

 

$

168,398

 

 

$

261,777

 

Net investment basis

 

998,527

 

 

 

173,992

 

 

 

1,172,519

 

 

 

92,136

 

 

 

168,398

 

 

 

260,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Returns on loan portfolio during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield

 

8.69

%

 

 

8.50

%

 

 

8.59

%

 

 

8.92

%

 

 

6.48

%

 

 

7.53

%


 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid principal balance

$

1,236,815

 

 

$

355,712

 

 

$

1,592,527

 

 

$

130,413

 

 

$

262,884

 

 

$

393,297

 

Net investment basis

 

1,076,064

 

 

 

355,712

 

 

 

1,431,776

 

 

 

127,492

 

 

 

262,884

 

 

 

390,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Returns on loan portfolio during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield

 

8.07

%

 

 

8.19

%

 

 

8.14

%

 

 

9.08

%

 

 

6.43

%

 

 

7.58

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans as of period end:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid principal balance

$

1,673,158

 

 

$

963,775

 

 

$

2,636,933

 

 

$

518,175

 

 

$

619,223

 

 

$

1,137,398

 

Net investment basis

 

1,483,567

 

 

 

963,775

 

 

 

2,447,342

 

 

 

484,513

 

 

 

619,223

 

 

 

1,103,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2. Deposits increased by $947.7 million, or 73.6%, from June 30, 2022, attributable to increases in time deposits of $951.1 million, or 747.1%, and savings and interest-bearing checking accounts of $140.1 million, or 23.9%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $145.5 million, or 44.2%. The significant increase in time deposits is primarily due to the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased to $843.3 million compared to none outstanding at June 30, 2022. The use of brokered time deposits was part of the Bank’s strategy to fund the loan purchases for the short-term.

3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.1 million, or 6.1%, from June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income of $19.6 million, stock-based compensation of $1.7 million and the issuance of 34 thousand shares of voting common stock, adding $1.1 million to shareholders’ equity, net of issuance costs, partially offset by the repurchase of 136 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $37.99, which resulted in a $5.2 million decrease in shareholders’ equity.

Net income decreased by $105 thousand to $11.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $11.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $8.7 million to $28.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $20.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $16.0 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates earned on the originated portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the purchased portfolio; and

  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $1.6 million, due to higher rates earned, partially offset by lower average balances; partially offset by,

  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $8.7 million, due to higher interest rates and higher average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and

  • An increase in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $411 thousand, due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 

Interest Income and Yield on Loans

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking

$

30,920

 

 

$

586

 

 

7.52

%

 

$

42,728

 

 

$

556

 

 

5.16

%

SBA National

 

27,757

 

 

 

610

 

 

8.72

%

 

 

36,027

 

 

 

635

 

 

6.99

%

SBA PPP

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

628

 

 

 

2

 

 

1.26

%

National Lending:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

 

899,562

 

 

 

19,274

 

 

8.50

%

 

 

601,394

 

 

 

9,827

 

 

6.48

%

Purchased

 

765,085

 

 

 

16,758

 

 

8.69

%

 

 

452,644

 

 

 

10,175

 

 

8.92

%

Total National Lending

 

1,664,647

 

 

 

36,032

 

 

8.59

%

 

 

1,054,038

 

 

 

20,002

 

 

7.53

%

Total

$

1,723,324

 

 

$

37,228

 

 

8.57

%

 

$

1,133,421

 

 

$

21,195

 

 

7.42

%

 

 

                

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking

$

31,904

 

 

$

1,052

 

 

6.54

%

 

$

43,383

 

 

$

1,131

 

 

5.17

%

SBA National

 

29,267

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

9.08

%

 

 

38,168

 

 

 

1,271

 

 

6.61

%

SBA PPP

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

1,006

 

 

 

13

 

 

2.56

%

National Lending:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

 

857,775

 

 

 

35,425

 

 

8.19

%

 

 

574,343

 

 

 

18,612

 

 

6.43

%

Purchased

 

626,552

 

 

 

25,490

 

 

8.07

%

 

 

440,224

 

 

 

20,161

 

 

9.08

%

Total National Lending

 

1,484,327

 

 

 

60,915

 

 

8.14

%

 

 

1,014,567

 

 

 

38,773

 

 

7.58

%

Total

$

1,545,498

 

 

$

63,307

 

 

8.13

%

 

$

1,097,124

 

 

$

41,188

 

 

7.45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, regularly scheduled interest and accretion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $5.4 million due to the increase in average balances and transactional income increased by $1.1 million. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 8.7%, a decrease from 9.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 

Total Return on Purchased Loans

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion

$

13,014

 

 

6.75

%

 

$

7,576

 

 

6.64

%

Transactional income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on real estate owned

 

-

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

49

 

 

0.04

%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

 

3,744

 

 

1.94

%

 

 

2,599

 

 

2.28

%

Total transactional income

 

3,744

 

 

1.94

%

 

 

2,648

 

 

2.32

%

Total

$

16,758

 

 

8.69

%

 

$

10,224

 

 

8.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion

$

20,688

 

 

6.55

%

 

$

14,557

 

 

6.56

%

Transactional income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on real estate owned

 

-

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

(25

)

 

(0.01

%)

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

 

4,802

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

5,604

 

 

2.52

%

Total transactional income

 

4,802

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

5,579

 

 

2.51

%

Total

$

25,490

 

 

8.07

%

 

$

20,136

 

 

9.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision (credit) for loan losses increased by $1.4 million to a provision of $325 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from a credit of $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the provision (credit) for loan losses reflects increases in the loan portfolio and increases in specific reserves during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to decreases in certain qualitative factors as a result of continued improvements relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and decreases in specific reserves during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

3. Noninterest income decreased by $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the following:

  • A decrease in correspondent fee income of $5.4 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is comprised of the following components:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

Correspondent Fee

$

29

 

 

$

1,087

 

Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest

 

275

 

 

 

1,614

 

Earned Net Servicing Interest

 

314

 

 

 

3,340

 

Total

$

618

 

 

$

6,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Bank has $491 thousand of unamortized correspondent fee and purchased accrued interest remaining. This decrease was offset by:

  • An increase in fees for other customers of $199 thousand, primarily due to increased commercial loan servicing fees during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.0 million, primarily due to increases in regular employee compensation, stock compensation, and bonus expense;

  • An increase in loan expense of $538 thousand, due to an increase in correspondent expense;

  • An increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $336 thousand, primarily due to expenses associated with the new lease of office space in Boston, Massachusetts; and

  • An increase in other noninterest expense of $325 thousand, primarily due to an increase in deposit expense of $179 thousand, primarily from increased excess deposit insurance costs and debit card expense, and an increase in meals and entertainment expense of $142 thousand.

5. Income tax expense decreased by $301 thousand to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.5%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower pre-tax income, which decreased by $406 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to $673 thousand of tax benefits arising from the exercise of stock options and restricted stock vests during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to only $44 thousand of tax benefits in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which reduced the effective tax rate from 33.7% to 29.5%.

As of December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets totaled $12.9 million, or 0.46% of total assets, as compared to $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, past due loans totaled $18.5 million, or 0.74% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to twenty-three National Lending Division purchased loans totaling $11.5 million that were past due at December 31, 2022 but not at June 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.5%, compared to 16.1% at June 30, 2022, and the Total capital ratio was 11.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2022. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and increased assets, primarily loans.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to discuss second quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 26th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven banking centers. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin excluding collection account. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

2,540

 

 

$

2,095

 

Short-term investments

 

161,776

 

 

 

169,984

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

164,316

 

 

 

172,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

 

53,698

 

 

 

54,911

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

6,665

 

 

 

6,798

 

Total investment securities

 

60,363

 

 

 

61,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

1,939,151

 

 

 

882,187

 

Commercial and industrial

 

479,215

 

 

 

352,729

 

Residential real estate

 

85,782

 

 

 

69,209

 

Consumer

 

609

 

 

 

741

 

Total loans

 

2,504,757

 

 

 

1,304,866

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

6,411

 

 

 

5,028

 

Loans, net

 

2,498,346

 

 

 

1,299,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

27,333

 

 

 

9,606

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

11,481

 

 

 

1,610

 

Loan servicing rights, net

 

1,860

 

 

 

1,285

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

18,141

 

 

 

17,922

 

Other assets

 

27,577

 

 

 

18,710

 

Total assets

$

2,809,417

 

 

$

1,582,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$

183,485

 

 

$

329,007

 

Savings and interest checking

 

725,356

 

 

 

585,274

 

Money market

 

248,129

 

 

 

246,095

 

Time

 

1,078,439

 

 

 

127,317

 

Total deposits

 

2,235,409

 

 

 

1,287,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

260,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

Lease liability

 

20,903

 

 

 

4,451

 

Other liabilities

 

29,678

 

 

 

27,294

 

Total liabilities

 

2,545,990

 

 

 

1,334,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,511,044 and 7,442,103 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively

 

7,511

 

 

 

7,442

 

Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022

-

 

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

34,423

 

 

 

38,749

 

Retained earnings

 

222,417

 

 

 

202,980

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(924

)

 

 

(850

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

263,427

 

 

 

248,321

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,809,417

 

 

$

1,582,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NORTHEAST BANK

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

37,228

 

 

$

21,195

 

 

$

63,307

 

 

$

41,188

 

Interest on available-for-sale securities

 

270

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

170

 

Other interest and dividend income

 

1,703

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

2,339

 

 

 

292

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

39,201

 

 

 

21,389

 

 

 

66,065

 

 

 

41,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

9,896

 

 

 

1,184

 

 

 

12,698

 

 

 

2,492

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

538

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

933

 

 

 

255

 

Obligation under capital lease agreements

 

15

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

49

 

Total interest expense

 

10,449

 

 

 

1,334

 

 

 

13,664

 

 

 

2,796

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses

 

28,752

 

 

 

20,055

 

 

 

52,401

 

 

 

38,854

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

325

 

 

 

(1,069

)

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

(1,295

)

Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses

 

28,427

 

 

 

21,124

 

 

 

51,226

 

 

 

40,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees for other services to customers

 

503

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

770

 

 

 

761

 

Gain on sales of SBA loans

 

35

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

-

 

Gain on sales of PPP loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

86

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

 

11

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(207

)

 

 

(74

)

Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net

 

(29

)

 

 

73

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

(1

)

Correspondent fee income

 

618

 

 

 

6,041

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

13,872

 

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

-

 

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

110

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

212

 

Other noninterest income

 

53

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

36

 

Total noninterest income

 

1,301

 

 

 

6,493

 

 

 

2,960

 

 

 

14,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

8,452

 

 

 

7,406

 

 

 

16,717

 

 

 

14,968

 

Occupancy and equipment expense

 

1,200

 

 

 

864

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

1,752

 

Professional fees

 

464

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

915

 

Data processing fees

 

1,216

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

2,320

 

 

 

2,174

 

Marketing expense

 

219

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

350

 

Loan acquisition and collection expense

 

749

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

1,390

 

 

 

2,459

 

FDIC insurance expense

 

144

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

200

 

Other noninterest expense

 

1,260

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

2,243

 

 

 

1,708

 

Total noninterest expense

 

13,704

 

 

 

11,187

 

 

 

26,337

 

 

 

24,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

16,024

 

 

 

16,430

 

 

 

27,849

 

 

 

30,515

 

Income tax expense

 

4,726

 

 

 

5,027

 

 

 

8,264

 

 

 

9,236

 

Net income

$

11,298

 

 

$

11,403

 

 

$

19,585

 

 

$

21,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

7,256,281

 

 

 

7,952,938

 

 

 

7,305,331

 

 

 

8,012,106

 

Diluted

 

7,323,402

 

 

 

8,041,476

 

 

 

