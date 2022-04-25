Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

Northeast Bank

PORTLAND, Maine, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $34.2 million, or $4.06 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $31.9 million, or $3.98 per diluted common share, compared to $50.1 million, or $6.01 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 included $33.0 million of net gains on the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans originated and sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which had an after-tax earnings per diluted common share impact of $2.75 and $2.80, respectively.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2022.

“We reported strong results in our third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Originations by our National Lending Division were particularly strong, with $152.1 million for the quarter, or $415.0 million for the fiscal year to date. This resulted in net growth in our originated portfolio of $61.3 million, or 9.9%, compared with December 31, 2021, or $157.0 million, or 30.0%, compared with June 30, 2021. We increased National Lending originated interest income by $2.5 million, or 29.6%, compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2021.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of this activity, we are reporting earnings of $1.36 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 17.6%, and a return on average assets of 2.8% for the quarter.”

As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $1.57 billion, a decrease of $608.3 million, or 28.0%, from total assets of $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2021.

1. Cash and short-term investments decreased by $784.7 million, or 77.7%, primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to SBA PPP elevated loan payoff collections at June 30, 2021. Cash and short-term investments may fluctuate significantly while PPP collections, including forgiveness amounts, continue, depending on the timing of receipts and remittances of cash amounts.



2. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022:



Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022

Balance December 31, 2021

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 479,824 $ 484,513 $ (4,689 ) (0.97 %) National Lending Originated 680,568 619,223 61,345 9.91 % SBA National 34,574 35,682 (1,108 ) (3.11 %) Community Banking 37,359 41,766 (4,407 ) (10.55 %) Total $ 1,232,325 $ 1,181,184 $ 51,141 4.33 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022

Balance June 30, 2021

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased $ 479,824 $ 429,054 $ 50,770 11.83 % National Lending Originated 680,568 523,535 157,033 29.99 % SBA National 34,574 39,549 (4,975 ) (12.58 %) Community Banking 37,359 48,486 (11,127 ) (22.95 %) Total $ 1,232,325 $ 1,040,624 $ 191,701 18.42 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $176.0 million, which consisted of $23.9 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 74.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $152.1 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 32,079 $ 152,105 $ 184,184 $ 42,547 $ 69,327 $ 111,874 Net investment basis 23,920 152,105 176,025 39,895 69,327 109,222 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.25 % 6.94 % 7.50 % 8.48 % 7.28 % 7.83 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.30 % N/A 8.30 % 8.48 % N/A 8.48 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 162,492 $ 414,989 $ 577,481 $ 146,135 $ 194,842 $ 340,977 Net investment basis 151,412 414,989 566,401 135,757 194,842 330,599 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.80 % 6.61 % 7.55 % 8.88 % 7.06 % 7.90 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.80 % N/A 8.80 % 8.88 % N/A 8.88 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 516,972 $ 680,568 $ 1,197,540 $ 471,778 $ 473,930 $ 945,708 Net investment basis 479,824 680,568 1,160,392 433,497 473,930 907,427

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

3. Deposits decreased by $594.3 million, or 31.9%, from June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributable to decreases in demand deposits of $590.6 million, or 60.7% and time deposits of $160.0 million, or 57.6%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest checking deposits of $170.7 million, or 52.5%. The primary reason for the net decrease in deposits was due to timing of the receipt of short-term customer funds related to PPP payoff collections prior to June 30, 2021, which were subsequently used to pay down NEWITY’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.1 million, or 6.5%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to net income of $31.9 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 535 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.28, which resulted in a $17.8 million decrease to shareholders’ equity. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $1.4 million as a result of stock compensation expense recognized.

Net income decreased by $23.6 million to $10.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $34.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $2.4 million to $21.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $18.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s purchased and originated portfolios of $3.7 million, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned in both portfolios;

A decrease in deposit interest expense of $887 thousand, due to lower interest rates and lower average balances;

A decrease of $300 thousand in interest expense due to advances taken from the PPPLF to fund PPP originations during the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and

A decrease of $282 thousand in interest expense due to the payoff of the subordinated debt; partially offset by,

A decrease in PPP loan interest income of $2.6 million, due to the significant decrease in PPP loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 40,144 $ 550 5.56 % $ 52,852 $ 658 5.05 % SBA National 34,605 577 6.76 % 44,775 663 6.01 % National Lending: Originated 643,707 11,021 6.94 % 473,881 8,501 7.28 % Purchased 477,912 9,722 8.25 % 406,979 8,513 8.48 % Total National Lending 1,121,619 20,743 7.50 % 880,860 17,014 7.83 % Total excluding SBA PPP $ 1,196,368 $ 21,870 7.41 % $ 978,487 $ 18,335 7.60 % SBA PPP $ 462 $ 3 3.05 % $ 481,853 $ 2,558 2.15 % Total including SBA PPP $ 1,196,830 $ 21,873 7.41 % $ 1,460,340 $ 20,893 5.80 % Interest Income and Yield on Loans Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 42,995 $ 1,692 5.24 % $ 59,272 $ 2,160 4.85 % SBA National 36,322 1,835 6.73 % 47,236 1,835 5.17 % National Lending: Originated 597,127 29,634 6.61 % 459,000 24,331 7.06 % Purchased 452,603 29,883 8.80 % 392,183 26,142 8.88 % Total National Lending 1,049,730 59,517 7.55 % 851,183 50,473 7.90 % Total excluding SBA PPP $ 1,129,047 $ 63,044 7.44 % $ 957,691 $ 54,468 7.58 % SBA PPP $ 827 $ 17 2.74 % $ 164,053 $ 2,638 2.14 % Total including SBA PPP $ 1,129,874 $ 63,061 7.43 % $ 1,121,744 $ 57,106 6.78 %

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, transactional income increased by $888 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $377 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 8.3%, a decrease from 8.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 7,166 6.08 % $ 6,789 6.77 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned 56 0.05 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,556 2.17 % 1,724 1.71 % Total transactional income 2,612 2.22 % 1,724 1.71 % Total $ 9,778 8.30 % $ 8,513 8.48 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 21,379 6.29 % $ 20,466 6.95 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned 31 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 8,504 2.51 % 5,676 1.93 % Total transactional income 8,535 2.51 % 5,676 1.93 % Total $ 29,914 8.80 % $ 26,142 8.88 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income decreased by $34.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, principally due to the following:



A decrease in gain on sale of PPP loans of $33.0 million, due to the sale of PPP loans with a total principal balance of $2.14 billion, which resulted in a net gain based on the recognition of net deferred fees in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to no sales in the quarter ended March 31, 2022; and

A decrease in correspondent fee income of $1.0 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is comprised of the following components:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 1,087 $ 1,098 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 1,690 922 Earned Net Servicing Interest 2,193 3,950 Total $ 4,970 $ 5,970

In addition to the net servicing interest income, a summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter PPP Loans

Purchased by

Loan Source(3) Correspondent

Fee Purchased

Accrued Interest(1) Total(2) (In thousands)

Q4 FY 2020 $ 1,272,900 $ 2,891 $ 688 $ 3,579 Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,348 2,804 8,152 Q2 FY 2021 1,333,500 495 3,766 4,261 Q3 FY 2021 2,141,900 - 598 598 Q4 FY 2021 4,371,000 171 2,703 2,874 Q1 FY 2022 6,300 - 1 1 Total $ 11,237,700 $ 8,905 $ 10,560 $ 19,465 Less amounts recognized in Q3 FY 22 (1,087 ) (1,690 ) (2,777 ) Less amounts recognized in previous quarters (6,255 ) (6,193 ) (12,448 ) Amount remaining to be recognized $ 1,563 $ 2,677 $ 4,240

(1) - The Bank's share

(2) - Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans

(3) - Loan Source’s ending PPP loan balance was $2.79 billion as of March 31, 2022

In addition to the decreases above:

An increase in unrealized loss on equity securities of $159 thousand.



3. Noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to the following:



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $2.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in deferred salaries contra-expense related to PPP originations in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, partially offset by a decrease in bonus expense, due to a non-recurring increase in bonus expense in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 attributable to the high level of PPP originations and sales; and

An increase in other noninterest expense of $175 thousand, primarily due to a $184 thousand decrease in recovery on the SBA servicing asset; partially offset by,

A decrease in loan expense of $403 thousand, due to decreases in real estate owned (“REO”) expense and collection legal expense due to reimbursements, partially offset by an increase in other collection expense; and

A decrease in data processing fees of $135 thousand, primarily due to decreases in IT professional implementation expenses and computer service fees, partially offset by increases in software license expense and monitoring and support expense.



4. Income tax expense decreased by $9.8 million to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $14.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in income tax expense is due to the decrease in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from March 31, 2021 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment.

As of March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets totaled $17.9 million, or 1.14% of total assets, compared to $20.4 million, or 0.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of three REO properties totaling $1.7 million and the paydown of one nonperforming National Lending originated loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, past due loans totaled $13.1 million, or 1.07% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to two National Lending purchased loans totaling $2.6 million that became past due, partially offset by the paydown of one National Lending originated loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 16.2%, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2021, and the Total capital ratio was 20.6% at March 31, 2022, compared to 24.3% at June 30, 2021. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and decreased assets, while the Total capital ratio was negatively impacted by the redemption of the subordinated debt on July 1, 2021.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,319 $ 2,850 Short-term investments 223,492 1,007,641 Total cash and cash equivalents 225,811 1,010,491 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 55,723 59,737 Equity securities, at fair value 6,955 7,230 Total investment securities 62,678 66,967 Loans: Commercial real estate 838,296 725,287 Commercial and industrial 337,061 257,604 Residential real estate 56,180 56,591 Consumer 788 1,142 Total loans 1,232,325 1,040,624 Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,816 7,313 Loans, net 1,226,509 1,033,311 Premises and equipment, net 9,493 11,271 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - 1,639 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,282 1,209 Loan servicing rights, net 1,696 2,061 Bank-owned life insurance 17,815 17,498 Other assets 20,832 29,955 Total assets $ 1,566,116 $ 2,174,402 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 381,866 $ 972,495 Savings and interest checking 495,800 325,062 Money market 272,614 287,033 Time 117,842 277,840 Total deposits 1,268,122 1,862,430 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debt - 15,050 Lease liability 4,862 6,061 Other liabilities 30,663 43,470 Total liabilities 1,318,647 1,942,011 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,727,312 and 8,150,480 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 7,727 8,151 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 48,159 64,420 Retained earnings 192,759 161,132 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,176 ) (1,312 ) Total shareholders' equity 247,469 232,391 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,566,116 $ 2,174,402





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,873 $ 20,893 $ 63,061 $ 57,106 Interest on available-for-sale securities 65 158 235 641 Other interest and dividend income 73 110 365 252 Total interest and dividend income 22,011 21,161 63,661 57,999 Interest expense: Deposits 916 1,803 3,408 7,390 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 122 145 377 395 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - 300 - 302 Subordinated debt - 282 - 845 Obligation under capital lease agreements 21 28 70 84 Total interest expense 1,059 2,558 3,855 9,016 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 20,952 18,603 59,806 48,983 Provision (credit) for loan losses (287 ) (211 ) (1,582 ) 531 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 21,239 18,814 61,388 48,452 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 476 441 1,236 1,427 Gain on sales of PPP loans - 33,010 86 34,124 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale - 4 - 105 Net unrealized loss on equity securities (258 ) (99 ) (332 ) (115 ) Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net 56 - 55 (344 ) Correspondent fee income 4,970 5,970 18,842 16,798 Bank-owned life insurance income 105 105 317 318 Other noninterest income 59 38 97 69 Total noninterest income 5,408 39,469 20,301 52,382 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,258 5,113 22,226 17,436 Occupancy and equipment expense 916 940 2,667 2,914 Professional fees 540 599 1,455 1,405 Data processing fees 1,167 1,302 3,341 3,392 Marketing expense 160 130 511 290 Loan acquisition and collection expense 452 855 2,911 2,368 FDIC insurance premiums 98 119 298 324 Other noninterest expense 810 578 2,518 1,868 Total noninterest expense 11,401 9,636 35,927 29,997 Income before income tax expense 15,246 48,647 45,762 70,837 Income tax expense 4,659 14,485 13,895 20,705 Net income $ 10,587 $ 34,162 $ 31,867 $ 50,132 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 7,687,737 8,344,797 7,907,398 8,261,248 Diluted 7,790,963 8,421,247 7,998,221 8,347,882 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.38 $ 4.09 $ 4.03 $ 6.07 Diluted 1.36 4.06 3.98 6.01 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03

NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 63,865 $ 65 0.41 % $ 69,034 $ 158 0.93 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,196,830 21,873 7.41 % 1,460,340 20,893 5.80 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,280 6 1.90 % 2,410 6 1.01 % Short-term investments (4) 226,820 67 0.12 % 387,198 104 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 1,488,795 22,011 6.00 % 1,918,982 21,161 4.47 % Cash and due from banks 2,504 2,112 Other non-interest earning assets 46,022 62,127 Total assets $ 1,537,321 $ 1,983,221 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 353,019 $ 202 0.23 % $ 180,630 $ 90 0.20 % Money market accounts 256,074 192 0.30 % 316,116 347 0.45 % Savings accounts 126,902 167 0.53 % 38,500 10 0.11 % Time deposits 134,558 355 1.07 % 587,440 1,356 0.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 870,553 916 0.43 % 1,122,686 1,803 0.65 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 122 3.30 % 39,306 145 1.50 % PPPLF advances - - 0.00 % 345,063 300 0.35 % Subordinated debt - - 0.00 % 15,015 282 7.62 % Capital lease obligations 5,022 21 1.70 % 6,588 28 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 890,575 1,059 0.48 % 1,528,658 2,558 0.68 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 388,171 238,756 Other liabilities 14,220 20,850 Total liabilities 1,292,966 1,788,264 Shareholders' equity 244,355 194,957 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,537,321 $ 1,983,221 Net interest income $ 20,952 $ 18,603 Interest rate spread 5.52 % 3.79 % Net interest margin (5) 5.71 % 3.93 % Cost of funds (6)

0.34

%

0.59

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 65,295 $ 235 0.48 % $ 70,539 $ 641 1.21 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,129,874 63,061 7.43 % 1,121,744 57,106 6.78 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,237 19 2.05 % 1,725 51 3.94 % Short-term investments (4) 330,722 346 0.14 % 232,237 201 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 1,527,128 63,661 5.55 % 1,426,245 57,999 5.42 % Cash and due from banks 2,686 2,703 Other non-interest earning assets 50,751 47,581 Total assets $ 1,580,565 $ 1,476,529 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 303,525 $ 569 0.25 % $ 143,938 $ 330 0.31 % Money market accounts 265,639 591 0.30 % 312,797 1,259 0.54 % Savings accounts 99,725 361 0.48 % 37,771 36 0.13 % Time deposits 207,304 1,887 1.21 % 469,793 5,765 1.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 876,193 3,408 0.52 % 964,299 7,390 1.02 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 377 3.35 % 22,984 395 2.29 % PPPLF advances - - 0.00 % 113,932 302 0.35 % Subordinated debt - - 0.00 % 14,983 845 7.51 % Capital lease obligations 5,431 70 1.72 % 5,793 84 1.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 896,624 3,855 0.57 % 1,121,991 9,016 1.07 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 429,354 157,569 Other liabilities 14,596 17,527 Total liabilities 1,340,574 1,297,087 Shareholders' equity 239,991 179,442 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,580,565 $ 1,476,529 Net interest income $ 59,806 $ 48,983 Interest rate spread 4.98 % 4.35 % Net interest margin (5) 5.22 % 4.58 % Cost of funds (6)

0.39

%

0.94

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net interest income $ 20,952 $ 20,055 $ 18,799 $ 18,102 $ 18,603 Provision (credit) for loan losses (287 ) (1,069 ) (226 ) (1,926 ) (211 ) Noninterest income 5,408 6,493 8,399 19,650 39,469 Noninterest expense 11,401 11,187 13,338 9,427 9,636 Net income 10,587 11,403 9,877 21,370 34,162 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,687,737 7,952,938 8,132,131 8,318,689 8,344,797 Diluted 7,790,963 8,041,476 8,212,836 8,397,897 8,421,247



Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.43 $ 1.21 $ 2.57 $ 4.09 Diluted 1.36 1.42 1.20 2.54 4.06 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.79 % 2.86 % 2.41 % 4.55 % 6.99 % Return on average equity 17.57 % 18.77 % 16.70 % 37.97 % 71.06 % Net interest rate spread (1) 5.52 % 4.99 % 4.46 % 3.67 % 3.79 % Net interest margin (2) 5.71 % 5.24 % 4.74 % 3.99 % 3.93 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3) 5.71 % 5.24 % 4.75 % 4.55 % 4.64 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP and collection account (Non-GAAP) (4) 6.72 % 6.44 % 6.00 % 5.56 % 5.06 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (5) 43.25 % 42.14 % 49.04 % 24.97 % 16.59 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.01 % 2.80 % 3.26 % 2.01 % 1.97 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 167.20 % 168.71 % 174.98 % 173.30 % 125.53 % As of: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 621 $ 611 $ 619 $ 696 $ 643 Commercial real estate 6,608 7,963 6,644 5,756 4,790 Commercial and industrial 230 311 1,510 286 1,408 Consumer 12 20 39 43 23 Total originated portfolio 7,471 8,905 8,812 6,781 6,864 Total purchased portfolio 10,441 12,294 12,527 11,977 16,059 Total nonperforming loans 17,912 21,199 21,339 18,758 22,923 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - 53 821 1,639 2,885 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,912 $ 21,252 $ 22,160 $ 20,397 $ 25,808 Past due loans to total loans 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.39 % 1.08 % 1.67 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.45 % 1.79 % 1.99 % 1.80 % 2.29 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.14 % 1.46 % 1.60 % 0.94 % 1.51 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 32.47 % 28.49 % 33.58 % 38.99 % 38.48 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6) 252.90 % 260.40 % 232.10 % 215.38 % 223.09 % Net loans to core deposits (7) (10) 97.19 % 102.53 % 98.96 % 55.71 % 76.99 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 38.94 % 41.02 % 40.22 % 41.23 % 43.22 % Equity to total assets 15.80 % 16.39 % 17.32 % 10.69 % 12.65 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 20.13 % 20.27 % 22.03 % 22.16 % 21.07 % Total capital ratio 20.60 % 20.79 % 22.69 % 24.29 % 23.39 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 16.17 % 15.19 % 14.83 % 13.63 % 14.32 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 247,469 $ 239,237 $ 239,508 $ 232,391 $ 216,862 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders’ equity 247,469 239,237 239,508 232,391 216,862 Less: Intangible assets (8) (1,696 ) (1,645 ) (1,906 ) (2,061 ) (2,149 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 245,773 $ 237,592 $ 237,602 $ 230,330 $ 214,713 Common shares outstanding 7,727,312 7,815,566 8,172,776 8,150,480 8,344,797 Book value per common share $ 32.03 $ 30.61 $ 29.31 $ 28.51 $ 25.99 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 31.81 30.40 29.07 28.26 25.73 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $3 thousand, $2 thousand, $11 thousand, $884 thousand, and $2.6 million, PPPLF interest expense of $0, $0, $0, $98 thousand, and $300 thousand, and brokered CD interest expense of $0, $0, $0, $0, and $99 thousand, as well as PPP loan average balances of $462 thousand, $628 thousand, $1.4 million, $172.8 million, and $481.9 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account removes the PPP impact above and removes the effects of the cash held by the Bank from the correspondent’s collection account in short-term investments, which had an average balance of $244.0 million, $287.7 million, $334.3 million, $405.9 million, and $121.7 million and earned $60 thousand, $73 thousand, $84 thousand, $100 thousand, and $29 thousand in interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. (5) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale. (8) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. (10) Net loans and total loans exclude PPP loans held for sale.

