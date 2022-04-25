U.S. markets closed

Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

Northeast Bank
·33 min read
Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank

PORTLAND, Maine, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $34.2 million, or $4.06 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $31.9 million, or $3.98 per diluted common share, compared to $50.1 million, or $6.01 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 included $33.0 million of net gains on the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans originated and sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which had an after-tax earnings per diluted common share impact of $2.75 and $2.80, respectively.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2022.

“We reported strong results in our third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Originations by our National Lending Division were particularly strong, with $152.1 million for the quarter, or $415.0 million for the fiscal year to date. This resulted in net growth in our originated portfolio of $61.3 million, or 9.9%, compared with December 31, 2021, or $157.0 million, or 30.0%, compared with June 30, 2021. We increased National Lending originated interest income by $2.5 million, or 29.6%, compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2021.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of this activity, we are reporting earnings of $1.36 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 17.6%, and a return on average assets of 2.8% for the quarter.”

As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $1.57 billion, a decrease of $608.3 million, or 28.0%, from total assets of $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2021.

1. Cash and short-term investments decreased by $784.7 million, or 77.7%, primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to SBA PPP elevated loan payoff collections at June 30, 2021. Cash and short-term investments may fluctuate significantly while PPP collections, including forgiveness amounts, continue, depending on the timing of receipts and remittances of cash amounts.

2. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022:

Loan Portfolio Changes

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022
Balance

December 31, 2021
Balance

Change ($)

Change (%)

(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased

$

479,824

$

484,513

$

(4,689

)

(0.97

%)

National Lending Originated

680,568

619,223

61,345

9.91

%

SBA National

34,574

35,682

(1,108

)

(3.11

%)

Community Banking

37,359

41,766

(4,407

)

(10.55

%)

Total

$

1,232,325

$

1,181,184

$

51,141

4.33

%

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022
Balance

June 30, 2021
Balance

Change ($)

Change (%)

(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased

$

479,824

$

429,054

$

50,770

11.83

%

National Lending Originated

680,568

523,535

157,033

29.99

%

SBA National

34,574

39,549

(4,975

)

(12.58

%)

Community Banking

37,359

48,486

(11,127

)

(22.95

%)

Total

$

1,232,325

$

1,040,624

$

191,701

18.42

%

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $176.0 million, which consisted of $23.9 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 74.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $152.1 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Purchased

Originated

Total

Purchased

Originated

Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

Unpaid principal balance

$

32,079

$

152,105

$

184,184

$

42,547

$

69,327

$

111,874

Net investment basis

23,920

152,105

176,025

39,895

69,327

109,222

Loan returns during the period:

Yield

8.25

%

6.94

%

7.50

%

8.48

%

7.28

%

7.83

%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)

8.30

%

N/A

8.30

%

8.48

%

N/A

8.48

%

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Purchased

Originated

Total

Purchased

Originated

Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

Unpaid principal balance

$

162,492

$

414,989

$

577,481

$

146,135

$

194,842

$

340,977

Net investment basis

151,412

414,989

566,401

135,757

194,842

330,599

Loan returns during the period:

Yield

8.80

%

6.61

%

7.55

%

8.88

%

7.06

%

7.90

%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)

8.80

%

N/A

8.80

%

8.88

%

N/A

8.88

%

Total loans as of period end:

Unpaid principal balance

$

516,972

$

680,568

$

1,197,540

$

471,778

$

473,930

$

945,708

Net investment basis

479,824

680,568

1,160,392

433,497

473,930

907,427

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

3. Deposits decreased by $594.3 million, or 31.9%, from June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributable to decreases in demand deposits of $590.6 million, or 60.7% and time deposits of $160.0 million, or 57.6%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest checking deposits of $170.7 million, or 52.5%. The primary reason for the net decrease in deposits was due to timing of the receipt of short-term customer funds related to PPP payoff collections prior to June 30, 2021, which were subsequently used to pay down NEWITY’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.1 million, or 6.5%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to net income of $31.9 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 535 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.28, which resulted in a $17.8 million decrease to shareholders’ equity. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $1.4 million as a result of stock compensation expense recognized.

Net income decreased by $23.6 million to $10.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $34.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $2.4 million to $21.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $18.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s purchased and originated portfolios of $3.7 million, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned in both portfolios;

  • A decrease in deposit interest expense of $887 thousand, due to lower interest rates and lower average balances;

  • A decrease of $300 thousand in interest expense due to advances taken from the PPPLF to fund PPP originations during the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and

  • A decrease of $282 thousand in interest expense due to the payoff of the subordinated debt; partially offset by,

  • A decrease in PPP loan interest income of $2.6 million, due to the significant decrease in PPP loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Average

Interest

Average

Interest

Balance (1)

Income

Yield

Balance (1)

Income

Yield

(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking

$

40,144

$

550

5.56

%

$

52,852

$

658

5.05

%

SBA National

34,605

577

6.76

%

44,775

663

6.01

%

National Lending:

Originated

643,707

11,021

6.94

%

473,881

8,501

7.28

%

Purchased

477,912

9,722

8.25

%

406,979

8,513

8.48

%

Total National Lending

1,121,619

20,743

7.50

%

880,860

17,014

7.83

%

Total excluding SBA PPP

$

1,196,368

$

21,870

7.41

%

$

978,487

$

18,335

7.60

%

SBA PPP

$

462

$

3

3.05

%

$

481,853

$

2,558

2.15

%

Total including SBA PPP

$

1,196,830

$

21,873

7.41

%

$

1,460,340

$

20,893

5.80

%

Interest Income and Yield on Loans

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Average

Interest

Average

Interest

Balance (1)

Income

Yield

Balance (1)

Income

Yield

(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking

$

42,995

$

1,692

5.24

%

$

59,272

$

2,160

4.85

%

SBA National

36,322

1,835

6.73

%

47,236

1,835

5.17

%

National Lending:

Originated

597,127

29,634

6.61

%

459,000

24,331

7.06

%

Purchased

452,603

29,883

8.80

%

392,183

26,142

8.88

%

Total National Lending

1,049,730

59,517

7.55

%

851,183

50,473

7.90

%

Total excluding SBA PPP

$

1,129,047

$

63,044

7.44

%

$

957,691

$

54,468

7.58

%

SBA PPP

$

827

$

17

2.74

%

$

164,053

$

2,638

2.14

%

Total including SBA PPP

$

1,129,874

$

63,061

7.43

%

$

1,121,744

$

57,106

6.78

%

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, transactional income increased by $888 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $377 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 8.3%, a decrease from 8.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Income

Return (1)

Income

Return (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion

$

7,166

6.08

%

$

6,789

6.77

%

Transactional income:

Gain on real estate owned

56

0.05

%

-

0.00

%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

2,556

2.17

%

1,724

1.71

%

Total transactional income

2,612

2.22

%

1,724

1.71

%

Total

$

9,778

8.30

%

$

8,513

8.48

%

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Income

Return (1)

Income

Return (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion

$

21,379

6.29

%

$

20,466

6.95

%

Transactional income:

Gain on real estate owned

31

0.00

%

-

0.00

%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

8,504

2.51

%

5,676

1.93

%

Total transactional income

8,535

2.51

%

5,676

1.93

%

Total

$

29,914

8.80

%

$

26,142

8.88

%

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income decreased by $34.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in gain on sale of PPP loans of $33.0 million, due to the sale of PPP loans with a total principal balance of $2.14 billion, which resulted in a net gain based on the recognition of net deferred fees in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to no sales in the quarter ended March 31, 2022; and

  • A decrease in correspondent fee income of $1.0 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is comprised of the following components:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(In thousands)

Correspondent Fee

$

1,087

$

1,098

Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest

1,690

922

Earned Net Servicing Interest

2,193

3,950

Total

$

4,970

$

5,970

In addition to the net servicing interest income, a summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter

PPP Loans
Purchased by
Loan Source(3)

Correspondent
Fee

Purchased
Accrued Interest(1)

Total(2)

(In thousands)

Q4 FY 2020

$

1,272,900

$

2,891

$

688

$

3,579

Q1 FY 2021

2,112,100

5,348

2,804

8,152

Q2 FY 2021

1,333,500

495

3,766

4,261

Q3 FY 2021

2,141,900

-

598

598

Q4 FY 2021

4,371,000

171

2,703

2,874

Q1 FY 2022

6,300

-

1

1

Total

$

11,237,700

$

8,905

$

10,560

$

19,465

Less amounts recognized in Q3 FY 22

(1,087

)

(1,690

)

(2,777

)

Less amounts recognized in previous quarters

(6,255

)

(6,193

)

(12,448

)

Amount remaining to be recognized

$

1,563

$

2,677

$

4,240

(1) - The Bank's share
(2) - Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans
(3) - Loan Source’s ending PPP loan balance was $2.79 billion as of March 31, 2022

In addition to the decreases above:

  • An increase in unrealized loss on equity securities of $159 thousand.

3. Noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $2.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in deferred salaries contra-expense related to PPP originations in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, partially offset by a decrease in bonus expense, due to a non-recurring increase in bonus expense in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 attributable to the high level of PPP originations and sales; and

  • An increase in other noninterest expense of $175 thousand, primarily due to a $184 thousand decrease in recovery on the SBA servicing asset; partially offset by,

  • A decrease in loan expense of $403 thousand, due to decreases in real estate owned (“REO”) expense and collection legal expense due to reimbursements, partially offset by an increase in other collection expense; and

  • A decrease in data processing fees of $135 thousand, primarily due to decreases in IT professional implementation expenses and computer service fees, partially offset by increases in software license expense and monitoring and support expense.

4. Income tax expense decreased by $9.8 million to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $14.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in income tax expense is due to the decrease in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from March 31, 2021 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment.

As of March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets totaled $17.9 million, or 1.14% of total assets, compared to $20.4 million, or 0.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of three REO properties totaling $1.7 million and the paydown of one nonperforming National Lending originated loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, past due loans totaled $13.1 million, or 1.07% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to two National Lending purchased loans totaling $2.6 million that became past due, partially offset by the paydown of one National Lending originated loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 16.2%, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2021, and the Total capital ratio was 20.6% at March 31, 2022, compared to 24.3% at June 30, 2021. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and decreased assets, while the Total capital ratio was negatively impacted by the redemption of the subordinated debt on July 1, 2021.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors can access the call by dialing 866.374.5140 and entering the following PIN: 69980912#. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via eight branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, net interest margin excluding PPP, and net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the ongoing negative impacts and disruptions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates and real estate values; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

2,319

$

2,850

Short-term investments

223,492

1,007,641

Total cash and cash equivalents

225,811

1,010,491

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

55,723

59,737

Equity securities, at fair value

6,955

7,230

Total investment securities

62,678

66,967

Loans:

Commercial real estate

838,296

725,287

Commercial and industrial

337,061

257,604

Residential real estate

56,180

56,591

Consumer

788

1,142

Total loans

1,232,325

1,040,624

Less: Allowance for loan losses

5,816

7,313

Loans, net

1,226,509

1,033,311

Premises and equipment, net

9,493

11,271

Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net

-

1,639

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

1,282

1,209

Loan servicing rights, net

1,696

2,061

Bank-owned life insurance

17,815

17,498

Other assets

20,832

29,955

Total assets

$

1,566,116

$

2,174,402

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Demand

$

381,866

$

972,495

Savings and interest checking

495,800

325,062

Money market

272,614

287,033

Time

117,842

277,840

Total deposits

1,268,122

1,862,430

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

15,000

15,000

Subordinated debt

-

15,050

Lease liability

4,862

6,061

Other liabilities

30,663

43,470

Total liabilities

1,318,647

1,942,011

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021

-

-

Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;

7,727,312 and 8,150,480 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively

7,727

8,151

Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;

No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

48,159

64,420

Retained earnings

192,759

161,132

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,176

)

(1,312

)

Total shareholders' equity

247,469

232,391

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,566,116

$

2,174,402


NORTHEAST BANK

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

21,873

$

20,893

$

63,061

$

57,106

Interest on available-for-sale securities

65

158

235

641

Other interest and dividend income

73

110

365

252

Total interest and dividend income

22,011

21,161

63,661

57,999

Interest expense:

Deposits

916

1,803

3,408

7,390

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

122

145

377

395

Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility

-

300

-

302

Subordinated debt

-

282

-

845

Obligation under capital lease agreements

21

28

70

84

Total interest expense

1,059

2,558

3,855

9,016

Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses

20,952

18,603

59,806

48,983

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(287

)

(211

)

(1,582

)

531

Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses

21,239

18,814

61,388

48,452

Noninterest income:

Fees for other services to customers

476

441

1,236

1,427

Gain on sales of PPP loans

-

33,010

86

34,124

Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale

-

4

-

105

Net unrealized loss on equity securities

(258

)

(99

)

(332

)

(115

)

Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net

56

-

55

(344

)

Correspondent fee income

4,970

5,970

18,842

16,798

Bank-owned life insurance income

105

105

317

318

Other noninterest income

59

38

97

69

Total noninterest income

5,408

39,469

20,301

52,382

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

7,258

5,113

22,226

17,436

Occupancy and equipment expense

916

940

2,667

2,914

Professional fees

540

599

1,455

1,405

Data processing fees

1,167

1,302

3,341

3,392

Marketing expense

160

130

511

290

Loan acquisition and collection expense

452

855

2,911

2,368

FDIC insurance premiums

98

119

298

324

Other noninterest expense

810

578

2,518

1,868

Total noninterest expense

11,401

9,636

35,927

29,997

Income before income tax expense

15,246

48,647

45,762

70,837

Income tax expense

4,659

14,485

13,895

20,705

Net income

$

10,587

$

34,162

$

31,867

$

50,132

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

7,687,737

8,344,797

7,907,398

8,261,248

Diluted

7,790,963

8,421,247

7,998,221

8,347,882

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

1.38

$

4.09

$

4.03

$

6.07

Diluted

1.36

4.06

3.98

6.01

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.03

$

0.03

NORTHEAST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Interest

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Investment securities

$

63,865

$

65

0.41

%

$

69,034

$

158

0.93

%

Loans (1) (2) (3)

1,196,830

21,873

7.41

%

1,460,340

20,893

5.80

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,280

6

1.90

%

2,410

6

1.01

%

Short-term investments (4)

226,820

67

0.12

%

387,198

104

0.11

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,488,795

22,011

6.00

%

1,918,982

21,161

4.47

%

Cash and due from banks

2,504

2,112

Other non-interest earning assets

46,022

62,127

Total assets

$

1,537,321

$

1,983,221

Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

NOW accounts

$

353,019

$

202

0.23

%

$

180,630

$

90

0.20

%

Money market accounts

256,074

192

0.30

%

316,116

347

0.45

%

Savings accounts

126,902

167

0.53

%

38,500

10

0.11

%

Time deposits

134,558

355

1.07

%

587,440

1,356

0.94

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

870,553

916

0.43

%

1,122,686

1,803

0.65

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

15,000

122

3.30

%

39,306

145

1.50

%

PPPLF advances

-

-

0.00

%

345,063

300

0.35

%

Subordinated debt

-

-

0.00

%

15,015

282

7.62

%

Capital lease obligations

5,022

21

1.70

%

6,588

28

1.72

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

890,575

1,059

0.48

%

1,528,658

2,558

0.68

%

Non-interest bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits and escrow accounts

388,171

238,756

Other liabilities

14,220

20,850

Total liabilities

1,292,966

1,788,264

Shareholders' equity

244,355

194,957

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,537,321

$

1,983,221

Net interest income

$

20,952

$

18,603

Interest rate spread

5.52

%

3.79

%

Net interest margin (5)

5.71

%

3.93

%

Cost of funds (6)

0.34

%

0.59

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


NORTHEAST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Interest

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Investment securities

$

65,295

$

235

0.48

%

$

70,539

$

641

1.21

%

Loans (1) (2) (3)

1,129,874

63,061

7.43

%

1,121,744

57,106

6.78

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,237

19

2.05

%

1,725

51

3.94

%

Short-term investments (4)

330,722

346

0.14

%

232,237

201

0.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,527,128

63,661

5.55

%

1,426,245

57,999

5.42

%

Cash and due from banks

2,686

2,703

Other non-interest earning assets

50,751

47,581

Total assets

$

1,580,565

$

1,476,529

Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

NOW accounts

$

303,525

$

569

0.25

%

$

143,938

$

330

0.31

%

Money market accounts

265,639

591

0.30

%

312,797

1,259

0.54

%

Savings accounts

99,725

361

0.48

%

37,771

36

0.13

%

Time deposits

207,304

1,887

1.21

%

469,793

5,765

1.63

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

876,193

3,408

0.52

%

964,299

7,390

1.02

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

15,000

377

3.35

%

22,984

395

2.29

%

PPPLF advances

-

-

0.00

%

113,932

302

0.35

%

Subordinated debt

-

-

0.00

%

14,983

845

7.51

%

Capital lease obligations

5,431

70

1.72

%

5,793

84

1.93

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

896,624

3,855

0.57

%

1,121,991

9,016

1.07

%

Non-interest bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits and escrow accounts

429,354

157,569

Other liabilities

14,596

17,527

Total liabilities

1,340,574

1,297,087

Shareholders' equity

239,991

179,442

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,580,565

$

1,476,529

Net interest income

$

59,806

$

48,983

Interest rate spread

4.98

%

4.35

%

Net interest margin (5)

5.22

%

4.58

%

Cost of funds (6)

0.39

%

0.94

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


NORTHEAST BANK

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Net interest income

$

20,952

$

20,055

$

18,799

$

18,102

$

18,603

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(287

)

(1,069

)

(226

)

(1,926

)

(211

)

Noninterest income

5,408

6,493

8,399

19,650

39,469

Noninterest expense

11,401

11,187

13,338

9,427

9,636

Net income

10,587

11,403

9,877

21,370

34,162

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

7,687,737

7,952,938

8,132,131

8,318,689

8,344,797

Diluted

7,790,963

8,041,476

8,212,836

8,397,897

8,421,247



Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

1.38

$

1.43

$

1.21

$

2.57

$

4.09

Diluted

1.36

1.42

1.20

2.54

4.06

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

Return on average assets

2.79

%

2.86

%

2.41

%

4.55

%

6.99

%

Return on average equity

17.57

%

18.77

%

16.70

%

37.97

%

71.06

%

Net interest rate spread (1)

5.52

%

4.99

%

4.46

%

3.67

%

3.79

%

Net interest margin (2)

5.71

%

5.24

%

4.74

%

3.99

%

3.93

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3)

5.71

%

5.24

%

4.75

%

4.55

%

4.64

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP and collection account (Non-GAAP) (4)

6.72

%

6.44

%

6.00

%

5.56

%

5.06

%

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (5)

43.25

%

42.14

%

49.04

%

24.97

%

16.59

%

Noninterest expense to average total assets

3.01

%

2.80

%

3.26

%

2.01

%

1.97

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

167.20

%

168.71

%

174.98

%

173.30

%

125.53

%

As of:

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Nonperforming loans:

Originated portfolio:

Residential real estate

$

621

$

611

$

619

$

696

$

643

Commercial real estate

6,608

7,963

6,644

5,756

4,790

Commercial and industrial

230

311

1,510

286

1,408

Consumer

12

20

39

43

23

Total originated portfolio

7,471

8,905

8,812

6,781

6,864

Total purchased portfolio

10,441

12,294

12,527

11,977

16,059

Total nonperforming loans

17,912

21,199

21,339

18,758

22,923

Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net

-

53

821

1,639

2,885

Total nonperforming assets

$

17,912

$

21,252

$

22,160

$

20,397

$

25,808

Past due loans to total loans

1.07

%

1.23

%

1.39

%

1.08

%

1.67

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.45

%

1.79

%

1.99

%

1.80

%

2.29

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.14

%

1.46

%

1.60

%

0.94

%

1.51

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.47

%

0.51

%

0.67

%

0.70

%

0.88

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

32.47

%

28.49

%

33.58

%

38.99

%

38.48

%

Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6)

252.90

%

260.40

%

232.10

%

215.38

%

223.09

%

Net loans to core deposits (7) (10)

97.19

%

102.53

%

98.96

%

55.71

%

76.99

%

Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale

38.94

%

41.02

%

40.22

%

41.23

%

43.22

%

Equity to total assets

15.80

%

16.39

%

17.32

%

10.69

%

12.65

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

20.13

%

20.27

%

22.03

%

22.16

%

21.07

%

Total capital ratio

20.60

%

20.79

%

22.69

%

24.29

%

23.39

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

16.17

%

15.19

%

14.83

%

13.63

%

14.32

%

Total shareholders’ equity

$

247,469

$

239,237

$

239,508

$

232,391

$

216,862

Less: Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

Common shareholders’ equity

247,469

239,237

239,508

232,391

216,862

Less: Intangible assets (8)

(1,696

)

(1,645

)

(1,906

)

(2,061

)

(2,149

)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

245,773

$

237,592

$

237,602

$

230,330

$

214,713

Common shares outstanding

7,727,312

7,815,566

8,172,776

8,150,480

8,344,797

Book value per common share

$

32.03

$

30.61

$

29.31

$

28.51

$

25.99

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9)

31.81

30.40

29.07

28.26

25.73

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $3 thousand, $2 thousand, $11 thousand, $884 thousand, and $2.6 million, PPPLF interest expense of $0, $0, $0, $98 thousand, and $300 thousand, and brokered CD interest expense of $0, $0, $0, $0, and $99 thousand, as well as PPP loan average balances of $462 thousand, $628 thousand, $1.4 million, $172.8 million, and $481.9 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account removes the PPP impact above and removes the effects of the cash held by the Bank from the correspondent’s collection account in short-term investments, which had an average balance of $244.0 million, $287.7 million, $334.3 million, $405.9 million, and $121.7 million and earned $60 thousand, $73 thousand, $84 thousand, $100 thousand, and $29 thousand in interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(5) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.

(8) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.

(9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

(10) Net loans and total loans exclude PPP loans held for sale.

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com


