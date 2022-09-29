U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,631.00
    -88.04 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,157.67
    -526.07 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,696.90
    -354.74 (-3.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.36
    -52.88 (-3.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    -0.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.80
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    -0.15 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9802
    +0.0063 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1073
    +0.0187 (+1.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3900
    +0.2680 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.11
    -147.01 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.58
    -2.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc.
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NECB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2022.  

About NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc.

The Company is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates eight full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic (including its impact on NorthEast Community Bank’s business operations and credit quality, on our customers and their ability to repay their loan obligations and on general economic and financial market conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines.   These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 

 

CONTACT:

Kenneth A. Martinek

 

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

PHONE:

(914) 684-2500


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Why Apple Plunged Today

    Apple has held up better than most tech stocks this year, but does it need to fall for the bear market to be over?

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today

    Markets are in "risk-off" mode again today with shares of companies in more speculative sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) taking some of the hardest hits. Shares of EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), for example, were down 5.2% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stocks of vehicle manufacturers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) were lower by 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

  • Apple, Coinbase, DocuSign on the move following Wall Street analyst calls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Apple, Coinbase, and DocuSign after the latest analyst ratings from Wall Street.

  • Should You Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock Ahead of Its AI Day 2022?

    Read on to know what to expect from Tesla's (TSLA) AI Day 2022. Also, as an investor, should you place your bets on the stock now going by the crazy hype surrounding the event?

  • CarMax earnings fall short as vehicle sales decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CarMax.

  • Porsche stock falls after Frankfurt IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Porsche.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 29th

    CIM, CUBI and ILPT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 29, 2022.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Down on Thursday

    Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors lost ground to a falling market on Thursday. The wider market's slide was a factor in Scotts' decline, but investors also have some specific worries about its lawn care and indoor growing businesses. Wall Street sent shares lower across the market for that same reason on Thursday morning.