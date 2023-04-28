Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces CFO Resignation

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has accepted the resignation of Christopher Cook, SVP/CFO. Mr. Cook has served in this capacity for the Company and the Bank for the past 18 months. His last day at the Company/Bank will be June 9, 2023. Mr. Cook has accepted a President/CEO role at another community bank and has no disagreements with the Company or the Bank. An executive search is in process to replace Mr. Cook.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

