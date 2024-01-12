Northeast Ohio vehicle sales increased last year, rebounding from 2022

In this file photo, Pete Shaheen, left, a sales associate at Waikem Ford in Perry Township, shows a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport to Kriste and Tony Fay of Jackson Township.

Northeast Ohio vehicle sales in 2023 surpassed the previous year's sales by 6.91%, according to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association.

Franchised dealers sold 210,789 new vehicles last year and 197,164 in 2022.

The sales data is based on the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle registration reports for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

"Northern Ohio new vehicle sales rebounded from 2022 with small gains, while used vehicle sales continued to struggle,” Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the auto association, said in a prepared statement. “High interest rates are hindering sales activity, however, more lucrative incentives have arrived, which help offset the payment increases. In 2024, we expect similar sales activity as the market corrects itself from the past two years.”

Used vehicle sales decreased by 5.32% to 211,438 lsat year. Dealers sold 1.05% more new vehicles in December 2023 than a year prior but 10.37% fewer used vehicles for the same month period.

The best-selling brands in Northeast Ohio were Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Toyota and Kia.

