Northern Cambria couple admit to defrauding company established to assist disabled

Aug. 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Northern Cambria couple pleaded guilty to violating wire fraud and money laundering laws Thursday, admitting they stole $56,308 from their former workplace through a fake insurance company.

According to federal court documents, Sarah Stiles and David Bachik conspired to create Stonewall Business Management to collect funds from a Northern Cambria company that provides housing services to people with developmental disabilities.

Documents show Stiles, who served as a company vice president, was upset about her pay as an employee. After the fictitious company was created, she "deceived" her employer into believing Stonewall was a legitimate business that offered workers' compensation and general liability insurance.

"From on or about July 3, 2019, to on or about February 28, 2020, Stiles deceived LCSS into issuing 12 cashier's checks totaling $56,308.10 to Stonewall Business Management, which Bachik deposited into bank accounts held in the name of Stonewall Business Management," the Department of Justice wrote in a release to media.

Federal prosecutors also said Stiles failed to collect and pay federal payroll taxes for the Northern Cambria company for multiple quarters before an investigation uncovered the wrongdoing.

The funds owed to the Internal Revenue Service totaled $21,284, documents show.

Over the past week, Stiles pleaded guilty to one count of failure to collect and pay over employment taxes in 2019 and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Bachik, pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy and money laundering.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both, although sentencing guidelines weigh a variety of factors, including prior criminal history — if any — and the seriousness of the crime committed.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 6.