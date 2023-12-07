Northern Cambria man gets probation for role in scamming business

Dec. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Northern Cambria man on Wednesday received three years of probation and was ordered to repay $56,000 scammed from his former workplace through a fake insurance company.

Former U.S. Marine and Gulf War veteran David Bachik stood silently in federal court in Johnstown while his attorney, Adam Cogan, acknowledged that Bachik made a "stupid, ridiculous" mistake to conspire with his wife, Sarah Stiles, to deceive their employer in 2019.

That company, Life Changing Support Services, provides assistance to people with developmental disabilities, although attorneys on both sides of the case indicated the theft didn't directly impact those people.

"(Bachik's) wife believed she was being cheated by the company, and to his regret, they concocted this scheme," Cogan said. "They are destitute now ... and he's embarrassed by the whole incident."

The couple were indicted after prosecutors said that Stiles deceived the company into issuing 12 cashier's checks to Stonewall Business Management, a business they created falsely claiming to offer workers' compensation and liability insurance.

Both pleaded guilty to the crimes in August.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson said that Bachik was fortunate to walk out of the courtroom without a one-year prison sentence — but the judge noted that federal prosecutors supported a lower sentence.

Bachik admitted to conspiracy to launder the money and commit wire fraud and has no prior criminal history, Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold Bernard said.

Bernard said he recognized that the only way for Bachik to repay the victimized Northern Cambria company — and to prevent his family from losing their home — was for him to continue working full-time.

Gibson disagreed with Cogan's characterization that Bachik made "a mistake," noting the scheme was somewhat planned-out and deliberate. But he said Bachik was getting a chance to make amends.

Story continues

"You have been given an opportunity to get your life squared away and help your family," Gibson said, adding that he expected Bachik to "work hard" to repay the business' losses.

To meet federal sentencing guidelines for the charges, Bachik was ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals' custody for the equivalent of one day before reporting to probation.

Restitution was initially set at $100 a month, with Bernard saying that Bachik also will likely be responsible for paying his wife's restitution. Sarah Stiles is set to be sentenced in February.