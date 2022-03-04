U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.00
    -17.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,630.00
    -108.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,953.25
    -77.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.90
    -12.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.59
    +1.92 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.20
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1013
    -0.0057 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4590
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,337.68
    -2,117.08 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.88
    -50.80 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Northern Data Operations and Financial Update for February 2022

·1 min read

  • As of 28 February 2022, Northern Data held c. 784 Bitcoin, and c. 30,211 Ethereum which, at recorded exchange rates (BTC/EUR 38,429; ETH/EUR 2,594) carries an equivalent value of approximately EUR 110 million

  • Year-to-date 2022 Northern Data generated:

    • 9,837 Ethereum

    • 450 Bitcoin

  • Northern Data has a positive long-term view on Ethereum and Bitcoin. It generally holds on to ETH and BTC produced and only sells necessary amounts of its ETH and BTC holdings to fund operations, data center buildouts and further hardware purchases

  • Northern Data has increased its Bitcoin hash rate by approx. 10% in February (2.0 EH/s) compared to the previous month (1.8 EH/s)

  • As of February 2022, Northern Data's mining fleet, which is comprised of the latest generation of ASIC systems, has grown to a total of 22,500 an increase of 2,000 miners

  • Northern Data is on track to have more than 100,000 ASIC systems deployed by the end of 2022. Most of these ASIC systems have been already paid

  • Since last year GPU server fleet is fully deployed with more than 223k GPUs being in operation

  • Bitcoin produced in February 2022: 212 BTC

  • Ethereum produced in February 2022: 4,582 ETH

  • In summary Bitcoin and Ethereum production in February is comparable to January when adjusting for less production days (28 vs. 31) and maintenance work

  • As of 28 February 2022, Northern Data has recorded total liquidity of c. EUR 247 million, defined as cash and cash equivalents as well as digital assets

  • All monthly figures are unaudited

FRANKFURT am MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE /March 4, 2022 / Northern Data AG (XETRA:NB2, ISIN:DE000A0SMU87) today provided an operations update for February 2022.

About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will - quite literally - determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 180 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

SOURCE: Northern Bitcoin AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691558/Northern-Data-Operations-and-Financial-Update-for-February-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Wix.com Is a Stock to Watch Now

    Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), an up-and-rising tech company, is one of these wrongly written-off gems, down 45% so far this year. Wix was the brainchild of three founders who decided to build a platform that simplifies website creation. Wix's impressive success can be attributed to its meticulous execution over the years.

  • Airbnb Suspends Russia, Belarus Operations Amid Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet Thursday evening. Most Read from BloombergNuclear Plant Fire Contained After Ukraine Says Russia AttackedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityThe move comes days after Chesky s

  • Google disables user-submitted Maps placements in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Users claim Maps is being used by the Russian military to coordinate air strikes.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.

  • Shake Shack Tests Bitcoin Rewards to Lure Younger Consumers

    Shake Shack is offering the cryptocurrency bitcoin as a reward for purchases made at the burger chain using Cash App, a digital wallet offered by Block Inc.

  • Nvidia Data Hackers Demand Removal of Crypto Mining Limits

    The hackers identified to be South American have held proprietary information and have threatened to release it unless Nvidia fulfills their demands.

  • Ukraine's Airdrop Tease Spurs Influx of Microdonations

    Thousands of small donations ranging from 0.0001 to 0.01 ETH are flooding the Ethereum blockchain ahead of an announced giveaway.

  • Swiss City of Lugano to Make Bitcoin and Tether 'De Facto' Legal Tender

    The announcement was made this afternoon at Lugano's Plan B event.

  • Why Russia Hasn't Launched Major Cyber Attacks Since the Invasion of Ukraine

    In the relatively short and rapidly evolving history of cyber conflict, perhaps nothing has been established with greater certainty and more widely accepted than the idea that Russia has significant cyber capabilities and isn’t afraid to use them—especially on Ukraine. In 2015, Russian government hackers breached the Ukrainian power grid, leading to widespread outages. In 2017, Russia deployed the notorious NotPetya malware via Ukrainian accounting software and the virus quickly spread across the globe costing businesses billions of dollars in damage and disruption.

  • How to block hackers from stealing your passwords

    Keep your sign-in codes safe and never click on that “forgot password” button again.

  • Ukraine cyber group to strike at Russia's critical infrastructure

    A Ukrainian cyber guerrilla warfare group is planning to strike back against Russia, targeting the country's critical infrastructure amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's Defense Ministry asked the group, led by cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev, to use its cyber capabilities to disrupt railways and electrical grids and stanch the flow of weapons flowing from Russia, according to Reuters. Aushev told Reuters on Monday that they will do...

  • AV-Comparatives awarded the best antivirus and cybersecurity vendors for 2021

    Security-software vendors whose products stood up to the cyber-threats of 2021 have been rewarded by AV-Comparatives for their achievements. This year, due to Coronavirus restrictions, there was no actual awards ceremony. Nevertheless, a number of different vendors were given awards for their security products.

  • ICANN says it won't kick Russia off the internet

    On Monday, Ukraine petitioned ICANN to turn off Russia's internet over its invasion. On Thursday, ICANN politely refused.

  • MetaMask, Infura Block ‘Certain Areas’ Amid Crypto Sanctions Fury

    The two pillars of the Ethereum ecosystem did not say which areas were under blockade.

  • China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs

    Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%, the company said in a statement on Thursday. In order to qualify for the reduction, merchants must meet classification standards for small and medium-sized businesses by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On Wednesday, Ele.me, the food delivery service run by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, announced it would reduce its commission fees for merchants in areas affected by COVID-19.

  • DirecTV Is the Latest TV Platform to Drop Russia’s RT

    DirecTV is removing the Russia-owned TV outlet from its satellite and fiber TV networks. The move comes a day after Roku cut ties with RT.

  • Hot-Pot Billionaire Steps Down as CEO as Investors Stew About Overexpansion

    It comes after Haidilao warned it expected to record an annual loss following its decision to close or suspend operations at hundreds of restaurants.

  • Analyst Report: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise was spun out of Hewlett Packard Inc. (now known as HP Inc.) in November 2015. Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides core IT gear including high-performance computing and mission critical servers; industry standard servers; storage and networking gear; and financing services. In 2017, HPE spun off its IT outsourcing, BPO, and applications services unit and its noncore software business. Niche acquisitions include Nimble (all-flash storage), SimpliVity (converged infrastructure), and Cray (super-computing).

  • Snapchat pauses ads in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

    It's also halting ad sales in Russia and Belarus.

  • Ukraine announces mysterious cryptocurrency ‘airdrop’

    Ukraine has received around $33 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies