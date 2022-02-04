U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    +46.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,148.00
    +177.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,744.75
    +252.50 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.20
    +13.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    +0.55 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1471
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    +2.26 (+10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1040
    +0.1430 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,894.02
    +823.51 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.77
    +30.72 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Northern Data Provides Operations Update for January 2022

·1 min read

  • In January 2022 Northern Data generated:

    • 5,254 green1 ETH

    • 236 BTC

  • Northern Data had 20,500 ASIC miners online end of Jan'22

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided an operations update for January 2022.

1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.

About Northern Data:

We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

SOURCE: Northern Bitcoin AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687271/Northern-Data-Provides-Operations-Update-for-January-2022

Recommended Stories

  • What to know about the Apple privacy changes that crushed Facebook parent Meta

    Here's why a change to Apple's privacy settings is clobbering Facebook parent company Meta and other social media companies.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Snap and Pinterest Soar After Results Dispel Facebook Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. came roaring back Thursday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls

    The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. Will Meta's Apple issues cost The Trade Desk, too?

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Traditionally, organizations have stored sensitive data and applications in private data centers. Many of those sensitive corporate resources now live in the public cloud, and routing all traffic through a private data center causes network performance to deteriorate. Zscaler solves that problem.

  • Trading Powerhouse’s $320 Million Save Suggests It’s Crypto-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- This week’s $320 million blockchain hack gives a tantalizing hint at just how huge a presence Jump Trading Group has become in cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesJump was al

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Investors expect Nokia to give bolder guidance, resume dividends

    After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue. Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment. "The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.

  • Apple Makes Progress in India as iPhone Sales Rise 34% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet, a sign the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout as Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himsel

  • Microsoft’s Videogame Boss and the Long Battle to Reinvent the Company

    The $75 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard is the culmination of years of building by Phil Spencer, the company’s gaming chief.

  • Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

    ‘That is the most impressive detective work I’ve seen yet’ one viewer writes in the comments

  • Sony shares slide as gaming concerns re-emerge

    Shares in Sony Group Corp slid as much as 8.8% in early trade in Tokyo on Thursday after four consecutive days of gains as concerns about its gaming business re-emerge amid component shortages and competition from heavyweight rivals. Sony fell almost 13% last month after rival Microsoft announced it was buying "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard, but more recently recovered some ground as the group made its own deal for "Destiny" developer Bungie. Sony is struggling to produce enough PlayStation 5 (PS5) units to meet demand amid component shortages and logistics snarl-ups.

  • Solana's SOL Tumbles 10% After $326M Wormhole Exploit

    An exploit on Wormhole, a bridge between solana and ethereum blockchain, caused losses for SOL traders.

  • Anthony Levandowski's latest moonshot is a peer-to-peer telecom network powered by cryptocurrency

    A new mobile data network -- accompanied by the quinfecta of a website, Medium post, white paper, dedicated subreddit and Discord channel --  quietly launched late Tuesday evening in San Francisco, promising a new way to exchange data anonymously and at high speeds without relying on legacy carriers, and at a cheaper price. The peer-to-peer open source wireless network called Pollen Mobile will incentivize its users with cryptocurrency to run their own mini cell towers and build out the network's coverage in the Bay Area where the service is initially launching. Anthony Levandowski's autonomous vehicle technology startup Pronto AI is launching the project.

  • Only for today, Amazon's top-rated smart diffuser is just $26 — it's nearly 60 percent off!

    Turn it on with the app or the power of your voice. It's so easy to use!