U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,441.80
    -1,178.76 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NAK
  • NDM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2021.

The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, the Pebble Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and US public filings at www.sec.gov.

Mark Peters
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696785/Northern-Dynasty-Makes-Annual-Filings

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Jumped 12% in March

    Shares of the graphics chip specialist got a boost from a Wall Street firm's long-term growth projections, along with general market dynamics.

  • Searcher Seismic Reprocessing Data Offshore Nova Scotia

    Searcher Seismic has secured a job to reprocess 3D seismic data covering over 1,930.5 square miles offshore Nova Scotia, Canada.

  • Minister Fraser, Minister Alghabra and PS Lalonde to announce additional measures for Ukrainians coming to Canada

    The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport will make an announcement regarding additional measures for those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Minister Fraser's Parliamentary Secretary Marie-France Lalonde will also be in attendance.

  • THE BOSTON ARCHITECTURAL COLLEGE LAUNCHES BAC CHANNEL WITH MAHESH DAAS FEATURING PRITZKER LAUREATE BALKRISHNA DOSHI

    The Boston Architectural College (BAC) announces the launching of its newest video venture, BAC Channel with Mahesh Daas. This ongoing program will offer a series of exclusive, insightful, and one-on-one conversations between President Mahesh Daas and thought leaders from around the design professions and related industries.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Rolled Dice on U.S. Trial at Lawyer’s Urging

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was in a squalid prison in Southeast Asia for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal when his New York lawyer gave him a way out.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Rub

  • Block: Bitcoin Set to Become a Bigger Factor

    When Square changed its name to Block (SQ) toward the end of last year, few doubted the intentions behind the name change. CEO Jack Dorsey has long been a big bitcoin proponent and since late 2017, the company has allowed users to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin. Block views bitcoin as a catalyst for broader financial inclusion, which it hopes to stimulate through increasing awareness and the development of commerce infrastructure. As RBC’s Daniel Perlin says, “Block has positioned itself as a leade

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • What to watch next week: Newly merged WarnerMedia-Discovery debuts on Wall Street

    The newly merged WarnerMedia-Discovery business will make its Wall Street debut on Monday after its $43 billion deal.&nbsp;

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy HP Stock?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock price surged 15% to a 52-week high on April 7 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a new $4.2 billion investment in the PC and printer maker. The purchase gives Berkshire an 11.4% stake in HP and makes it the company's largest shareholder.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged This Week -- and Could Fall Further

    Investors who thought Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock had bottomed out in March were apparently too optimistic. Interestingly enough, at least one analyst expects Rivian stock to more than double from its current price, but investors are finding it hard to maintain faith in the electric truck start-up.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • Inflation Is Here to Stay. Here’s How to Adjust Your Portfolio.

    Barron’s identifies 12 funds, from commodities to TIPS offerings, that can help you benefit from rising prices—or dull their impact.