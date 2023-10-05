Northern Graphite Corporation's (CVE:NGC) 26% Dip Still Leaving Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Its P/SRatio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Northern Graphite Corporation (CVE:NGC) shares are down a considerable 26% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 55% loss during that time.

Although its price has dipped substantially, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Northern Graphite's P/S ratio of 1.8x, since the median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio for the Metals and Mining industry in Canada is also close to 2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

See our latest analysis for Northern Graphite

What Does Northern Graphite's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Northern Graphite has been doing very well. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on Northern Graphite will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Northern Graphite's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Northern Graphite would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an explosive gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 18% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

Story continues

With this information, we find it interesting that Northern Graphite is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Northern Graphite's plummeting stock price has brought its P/S back to a similar region as the rest of the industry. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Northern Graphite revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's hard to accept the current share price as fair value.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Northern Graphite (at least 2 which are significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.