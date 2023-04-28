U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Northern Horizon Capital AS 2022 Annual Report

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
·1 min read
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

The general meeting of shareholders of Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, has approved the management company’s audited annual report of year 2022. The report, together with the independent auditors’ report is available on the Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.

For additional information, please contact:        
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com