NORTHERN LAKES: Examiners find suspected collusion, possible financial fraud

Jan. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — Independent examiners found signs of suspected collusion and possible financial fraud at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority during a five-month assessment of the organization.

They also recommended a forensic investigation of Northern Lakes' finances to gather evidence for possible use by law enforcement.

Those findings, and others, were presented verbally at a special meeting of the Northern Lakes board on Tuesday afternoon. A full written report on financial findings won't be issued until the forensic investigation is complete, which could take "several months," officials said.

"We are aware of potential or suspected collusion by two individuals in the [Northern Lakes] finance department," said Richard Carpenter, CPA, director of public sector finance and accounting solutions at Rehmann Robson & Co. "This potential ... puts our assessment in a new light."

If internal financial controls were overwritten, or if specific documents were fabricated to support transactions that didn't occur, a regular audit would not reveal those problems, he explained. That's why a full forensic investigation is needed.

Financial areas of possible concern include payroll transactions, invoice payments, accounting journal entries and billing transactions, Carpenter added.

"We are struggling to find evidence on how overhead and administrative costs ... are being allocated to grants and other business operations," he said.

Northern Lakes serves adults with mental illness; people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; and children with serious emotional disturbance in six counties: Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon, and Wexford.

Management and operational problems have plagued Northern Lakes in recent years. In September 2023, Joanie Blamer, chief operations officer, and Lauri Fischer, chief financial officer, were placed on paid administrative leave pending an unspecified investigation.

Story continues

Fischer is no longer with the organization, according to an email sent this month to board members and others, while another member of the leadership team, Matt Leiter, who served as human resources director, was previously fired.

During Tuesday's meeting, Rehmann officials did not name the current or former Northern Lakes employees who may have been involved in financial irregularities.

The Northern Michigan Regional Entity, which manages Medicaid funds for community mental health agencies, began overseeing Northern Lakes in August 2022 and appointed interim CEO Brian Martinus at that time. The agency has been without a permanent CEO for more than two years.

NMRE also authorized the in-depth assessment by Rehmann that was presented on Tuesday. On Monday, it also authorized a full forensic investigation of Northern Lakes.

Board member Mary Marois asked Carpenter if Northern Lakes might be forced to return money to NMRE if financial fraud involving Medicaid money is documented.

"Yes, that's one of my greatest concerns," he replied.

In addition to financial controls, Rehmann officials also examined the human resources situation at Northern Lakes. They interviewed 49 employees directly and received input from 233 employees via a confidential online survey. The assessment team also talked to Northern Lakes clients.

During interviews, employees cited an environment of "fear, retaliation and lack of trust that came from three members of the organization," said Kerreen Conley, a public sector consultant for Rehmann who focuses on human resource issues.

"I'll note that the Northern Lakes HR team that is working on this now is relatively new and is facing challenges from the time of [previous] leadership," she added.

Conley recommended multiple changes in the human resources operation at Northern Lakes.

For example, favoritism in the wage adjustment system under previous leaders led to pay inequities, she said.

"If you were well liked by a particular group of individuals, you got a raise ... or if you weren't, that sat on the wayside."

She also cited a hiring process that was "very inconsistent" and that some areas hired people "outside the human resources process."

Other problem areas noted by employees include a lack of accountability, communications and teamwork. Conley also said that Northern Lakes is using out-of-date policies for equal employment opportunity, eligibility to work in the United States and training.

Employees also said that workplace safety issues were ignored in some cases, and that newly hired supervisors were not given adequate training to do their jobs.

Some employees who had been with Northern Lakes for years have never had a performance evaluation, Conley added, and exit interviews were rare.

On the positive side, Conley noted that interim CEO Brian Martinus is developing a new, comprehensive human resources book for employees that will feature many updated policies for the organization.

"A lot of things are happening in the organization that will take time to overcome," she said, adding that having an interim CEO was adding "stability" to the agency.

Northern Lakes operates under an "enabling agreement" with the six counties it serves.

Following Tuesday's special meeting, Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said he "wasn't surprised by the Rehmann presentation," but that "it could have been worse." He praised the decision to use forensic investigators to gather further evidence of possible criminal activity.

The next meeting of the Northern Lakes board is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the authority's Grayling location, which is located at 204 Meadows Dr.