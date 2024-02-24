Northern Oil and Gas Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.17b (up 19% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$923.0m (up 27% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 43% (up from 40% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$10.09 (up from US$9.26 in FY 2022).

Northern Oil and Gas EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 31%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 1.5% growth forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 1.4% from a week ago.

Valuation

