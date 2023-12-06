Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of January to $0.40. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Northern Oil and Gas' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Northern Oil and Gas was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 21.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Northern Oil and Gas Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $0.12 total annually to $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 265% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Northern Oil and Gas has grown earnings per share at 24% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 18% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Northern Oil and Gas' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Northern Oil and Gas is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Northern Oil and Gas (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Northern Oil and Gas not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

