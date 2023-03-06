U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.06
    +1.42 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,412.95
    +21.98 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,672.21
    -16.79 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.95
    -34.32 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +0.81 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9890
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,389.10
    -29.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.48
    +265.80 (+109.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Northern Road Link Project Approved to Advance Environmental Assessment

·2 min read

Marten Falls and Webequie First Nation receive Notice of Approval from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on the Environmental Assessment Terms of Reference ("ToR").

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Northern Road Link project has received approval to proceed with its provincial environmental assessment, it was announced today. Following an extensive two-year consultation and technical planning process, The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has approved the project's Terms of Reference (ToR), which will serve as an essential framework for the Environmental Assessment.

The Northern Road Link (NRL) is a proposal by two proponent First Nations; Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation, to build an all-season gravel road that is approximately 117 km to 164 km in length (depending on the chosen corridor).  If built, the gravel road would have the potential to connect to the future Webequie Supply Road (WSR) and the Marten Falls Community Access Road (MFCAR) in the McFaulds Lake area of northwestern Ontario.

Says Chief Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation; "ToR approval has been several years in the making but taking the time to do it right has been worthwhile. It has been a tremendous amount of work to develop a comprehensive and community-led framework to guide the environmental assessment. Today's approval follows two-years of consultation with neighbouring Indigenous communities, the public, government agencies and other interested parties, on all components of the environmental assessment. Our First Nations are grateful to community members for their participation and direction, our advisors, and everyone who has participated in this planning work. We look forward to continued engagement and input as the environmental assessment activities advance."

The proposed Northern Road Link will be a two-lane, all-weather access road with water crossings built to accommodate both passenger and commercial vehicles. The Project would enable economic activity by facilitating the transportation of goods, services and people in remote northern Ontario that is not currently accessible by all-season road.

Says Chief Wabasse, Webequie First Nation; "The Northern Road Link has the potential to become a critical transportation linkage for remote First Nations in Ontario but these opportunities must also be balanced against the potential environmental and socio-cultural risks associated with building a road.  Our Indigenous-led approach has been designed to study the project's potential impacts and effects, as well as alternatives and possible mitigations, and most importantly, to allow First Nations people to make informed decisions about the future development of their traditional lands."

In 2020, Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation both signed an agreement with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) for the project to follow the individual environmental assessment process under Ontario's Environmental Assessment Act.

The ToR for the Northern Road Link was submitted to the MECP for approval in 2022, as required under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990, c. E.18.  As part of the approval process, Indigenous communities, the public, agencies, and other interested parties were encouraged to review the ToR proposal and submit comments to the province for consideration.

Continues Chief Wabasse; "This project has the potential to finally bring economic reconciliation for remote First Nations in Ontario, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this planning process with our sister Nation in Marten Falls."

Learn more: www.northernroadlink.ca

SOURCE Northern Road Link

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c2155.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Delivers Strong Message for Struggling Farmers

    Tesla's CEO says fighting climate change shouldn't involve a war on farmers, whose practices environmentalists often denounce.

  • Why Britain is suddenly blowing cold on a wind power revolution

    Ministers cheered last summer as wind farm developers competed to plant new turbines in UK waters, at ever cheaper rates.

  • Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, calls for climate action

    Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., who will lead international climate talks later this year, told energy industry power players on Monday that the world must cut emissions 7% every year and eliminate all emissions of methane, strong comments from an oil executive. Emissions from transport are the largest contributor to climate change in many countries, including the United States. Al-Jaber singled out electricity, cement, steel and aluminum as targets for clean up, but not trucks, cars, trains and aircraft.

  • Billion-Dollar Power Lines Finally Inching Ahead to Help US Grids

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsThe biggest impediment to the US achieving a cleaner power grid isn't climate deniers or fossil-fuel lobbies; it’s a lack of transmission lines.

  • Second Norfolk Southern Train Derailment in Ohio Prompts Investigations

    A Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed Saturday near Springfield, Ohio, but officials said no hazardous materials were involved. The accident comes a month after another Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio, causing a chemical fire. Officials on Sunday were investigating what caused a Norfolk Southern train to leave a track near Springfield, Ohio, in the company’s second major derailment in the state in recent weeks.

  • Another Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio; authorities say no public health risk

    Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month.

  • Climate change could cost Latin America 16% of GDP this century, says Moody's

    Climate change could cost Latin America nearly a fifth of its gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the century without new policies to curb its impact, according to a Moody's Analytics report published Monday. The analysis examined three possible scenarios for the region, accounting for costs of climate change's physical toll - infrastructure damage, poorer health - as well the costs of policy interventions aimed at reducing climate change's impact. The report called this a "nightmare scenario."

  • Windfall tax putting billions of pounds of investment at risk, Hunt warned

    Jeremy Hunt has been urged to reverse a tax raid on electricity generators amid warnings that billions of pounds of green investment could be at risk.

  • Exports Via Key UK-EU Gas Link Halted During Winter Cold Snap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceExports via a major pipeline, which delivers natural gas to mainland Europe from the UK through Belgium, have been shut due to an equipment failure.The late Saturday hal

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. factory orders drop 1.6% on falloff in Boeing contracts

    U.S. factory orders dropped 1.6% in January mainly because of fewer contracts for large Boeing passenger planes. Most other manufacturers recorded somewhat higher bookings.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About DISH Network (DISH) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to DISH Network (DISH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Seagen’s Cancer Therapy Is Making It a Takeover Target

    The unprofitable biotech that pioneered novel cancer agents has caught the attention of the world’s largest drugmakers.

  • Comedian Dax Shepard says you should ‘clean up’ this part of your finances. Pros say it’s an easy way to save thousands

    Actor and comedian Dax Shepard has a long list of accolades that include television shows, movies and his hit podcast Armchair Expert. That’s precisely why certified financial planner Akeiva Ellis recommends the simple and effective method of cutting more significant expenses.

  • The Fed is preparing for more interest rate hikes, with an eye on the jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is not likely to change its hawkish stance anytime soon.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.