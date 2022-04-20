Northern Shield Announces Exploration Underway at Root & Cellar Gold Project, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that field exploration work has resumed at the Root & Cellar Property ("Root & Cellar" or the "Property") located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Root & Cellar Property which is being explored for epithermal gold and porphyry-copper type mineralization.

The current fieldwork is focussed on prospecting and ground-truthing approximately 30 near-surface IP anomalies identified from the refined IP model (see Company news release dated February 24, 2022). Surface rock sampling over two of these near-surface anomalies in 2021 showed a strong correlation, with grades up to 8.4 g/t Au (see Company news release dated July 27, 2021). If new copper-gold mineralization is identified, the locations will be targeted for follow-up mechanical trenching and channel sampling. These targets include the possible source area for the three high-grade boulders (20.9, 17.9 and 28.8 g/t Au) discovered while constructing the drill roads (see Company news release dated December 15, 2021) and have very diagnostic signatures (high gold to silver ratio) and point back to an area between the Conquest and Windfall zones that has seen very limited fieldwork.

"We are glad to be back at work on Root & Cellar and I am optimistic that systematic sampling of these IP targets will provide proof of concept for the existence of a near surface copper-gold resource at Root & Cellar as prospecting of two of the prominent near surface IP anomalies last summer proved very successful."

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

