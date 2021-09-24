U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Northern Superior Appoints Mr. Rodney Barber Vice President Exploration and Adds Key Contract Staff To Support Exploration Programs

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rodney Barber (BSc., PGeo.) as its Vice President Exploration. In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Donald Boucher and Mr. Michel LeBlanc have joined Northern Superior to support field exploration activities as Contract Staff. These highly qualified, registered geoscientists represent an additional 110 years of field exploration experience, a significant bolstering to Northern Superior's exploration team and geoscience capabilities.

Dr. T.F. Morris (PhD., PGeo., FGAC, ICD.D), President and CEO of Northern Superior commented: "We are very pleased to have such an experienced and qualified group of professionals to assist in advancing Northern Superior's various exploration programs in Ontario and Québec. We look forward to working with these highly skilled professionals in advancing the Company's 100% owned and key exploration projects in Ontario and Québec: specifically, Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning, Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and Wapistan.

Mr. Barber(BSc., PGeo., Citation Applied Geostatistics) is a registered Professional Geoscientist with more than 35 years of mineral exploration experience. Previously employed as the Geology Superintendent at Barrick-Hemlo, Ontario, he extended the mine life by at least 18 years through the discovery and delineation of over 4.5 Moz of gold in reserves and resources. Mr. Barber was responsible for all aspects of production geology and exploration in the Williams underground and open pit mines. He is also an experienced exploration geologist, having managed grassroots to advanced exploration programs in a variety of settings. He holds extensive experience in greenstone-hosted gold deposits, both narrow vein and bulk tonnage, as well as experience in epithermal gold deposits, porphyry copper-gold, VMS base metal, komatiite associated nickel and pegmatite deposits. Mr. Barber holds a B.Sc. (Honors) from Laurentian University and a Citation in applied Geostatistics from the University of Alberta.

Mr. Donald Boucher (BSc. Major Physics and Geology, Brock University, PGeo.) to assist with core drill programs in both Ontario and Québec and to provide First Nation relations advice. Mr. Boucher brings over 45 years of geological and geophysical field exploration (gold, diamonds, base metals, coal), mineral project and corporate management experience in Canada and Greenland. He served with DeBeers Canada Exploration Inc. holding a variety of positions including Divisional Manager East/ Senior Exploration Geologist, Divisional Manager Canada and Technical Manager, Joint Venture Projects. Mr. Boucher also served as Northern Superior's Vice President of Exploration from 2007- 2012 before retiring from full time employment. He has also held various levels of field geologist and geophysical positions as an independent contractor, with Monopros Ltd. and Hudson Bay Exploration and Development.

Mr. Michel Leblanc (Sciences Bachelor Geology, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, PGeo.) to manage the Company's Lac Surprise core drill programs. Mr. Leblanc has over 30 years of field geology and exploration project management experience in Québec, Ontario and Saskatchewan. His primary focus is gold exploration, but he has also explored for Ni-Cu-EGP and uranium. He served as exploration manager for Queenston Mining, project manager for Northern Superior and Géonova Exploration Inc. and field geologist for a variety of Companies including Queenston Mining, Canalaska Ventures, Pacific Northwest Capital Corp., Falconbridge Ltd., Kinross Gold Corp., Corp. Miniére Inmet and SOQUEM.

Further to these appointments, the Company has engaged Orix Geoscience (Sudbury) to assist in providing modelling services and additional personnel as required.

About Northern Superior

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For further information contact:

Thomas F. Morris PGeo., PhD., FGAC
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992
Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701
e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com
www.nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665360/Northern-Superior-Appoints-Mr-Rodney-Barber-Vice-President-Exploration-and-Adds-Key-Contract-Staff-To-Support-Exploration-Programs

