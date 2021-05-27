Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property
SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company")(TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. The first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program all intersected the Falcon Zone and are the first eight holes of the planned 27 hole Phase II Stage 1 Program currently underway targeting the Falcon Zone.
All of the eight holes reported intersected long mineralized intervals at the Falcon Gold Zone (see Tables 1 to 8 for detailed assays and Figure 1 for hole locations). Highlight Intersections include:
LCS21-029: 40.0m at 1.391 g/t AuEq (1.36g/t Au and 2.45g/t Ag)
LCS21-024: 42.6m at 1.04 g/t AuEq (1.03g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag)
LSC21-030: 14.7m at 1.533 g/t AuEq (1.59g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag)
Within a wider interval of 0.912g/t AuEq over 53.45m
LCS21-028: 14.5m at 1.44 g/t AuEq (1.10g/t Au and 3.66g/t Ag)
Within a wider interval of 0.71g/t AuEq over 47m
LCS21-027: 19.2m at 1.03 g/t AuEq (1.01g/t Au and 1.80/t Ag)
Importantly, step-out drilling has now extended the strike length by 200 m, to a total of 450.0m west of the northeastern boundary with neighboring Vanstar / IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*. In addition, we are seeing excellent vertical continuity across the entire 450m strike length defined to date, with sections such as holes LCS21-24, LCS21-25 and LCS19-005(ext) showing 229.0 m of vertical continuity and the Falcon Zone remains open towards surface and at depth (see Figure 2 for a cross section).
The mineralized material that the Falcon Gold Zone is hosted in consists of course clastic materials (mainly greywacke) with moderate to strong Pyrite content (varying between 3% to 6% mostly in thin dissemination, fracture, veinlets controlled and often in stringers) with decametric moderate to strong silicification and sericitization spatially related. The host rock and mineralization style are similar to the Nelligan Gold Deposit, and as a result the Falcon Gold Zone is thought to represent its western extension. The Falcon Gold Zone remains open along strike to the West and to depth.
The latest drilling results also correspond well with the recent discovery holes from late 2020, LCS20-13, 1.07 g/t AuEq (1.02 g/t gold, 3.92 g/t silver) over 35.5m with a high-grade interval of 8.22 g/t AuEq (7.70 g/t gold, 38.96 g/t silver) over 2.6m; and LCS19-005(ext), 1.55g/t gold equivalent(1) ("AuEq") over 44.9m, including 3.82g/t AuEq over 15m) (see Northern Superior press release, December 22, 2020), further bolstering our knowledge and confidence in our interpretation.
Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "Intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone with the first 8 holes of the 27 hole 2021 drill campaign with a 100% hit rate demonstrates the continuity and predictability of the associated gold-bearing material. With a 450 m of strike length already defined, excellent vertical continuity and the potential to extend the Falcon Zone to the west and at depth, we are highly encouraged by the potential of the Falcon Gold Zone. We are also enthusiastic about leveraging our increased knowledge to drill the regional potential of Lac Surprise. The Phase II, Stage II program will consist of approximately 4,000m of drilling testing Target 3 (1 collar, 3 holes, 1,200m), the Fox showing (4 collars, 4 holes, 1,000m) and the Confluence Area (5 collars, 5 holes, 1,500m) (see Northern Superior press release, April 19, 2021)."
* Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."
** Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.
Qualified Person
Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release. Michael Leblanc, who is also a Qualified Person ("QP") will be overseeing the core drill program.
Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.
About Northern Superior Resources Inc.
The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).
Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Figure 1: Phase II Stage I core drill plan and location of reported assay results, Target Area 1.
Figure 2. Cross section through the Falcon Gold Zone, Lac Surprise property.
Table 1 - LCS21_24: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
109.400
110.100
0.888
0.450
0.006
0.894
0.700
0.894
0.626
110.100
111.000
0.149
0.340
0.005
0.154
0.900
0.154
0.138
111.000
112.500
0.040
0.200
0.003
0.043
1.500
0.043
0.064
112.500
114.000
0.098
0.220
0.003
0.101
1.500
0.101
0.151
114.000
115.400
0.392
0.250
0.003
0.395
1.400
0.395
0.553
115.400
116.200
0.463
0.740
0.010
0.473
0.800
0.473
0.378
116.200
117.500
0.310
0.840
0.011
0.321
1.300
0.321
0.418
117.500
119.000
0.551
0.450
0.006
0.557
1.500
0.557
0.836
119.000
120.500
0.096
0.480
0.006
0.102
1.500
0.102
0.154
120.500
122.000
0.111
0.280
0.004
0.115
1.500
0.115
0.172
122.000
123.500
0.616
0.470
0.006
0.622
1.500
0.622
0.933
123.500
125.000
0.200
0.270
0.004
0.204
1.500
0.204
0.305
125.000
126.500
0.470
0.300
0.004
0.474
1.500
0.474
0.711
126.500
128.000
0.801
0.720
0.010
0.811
1.500
0.811
1.216
128.000
129.500
0.093
0.270
0.004
0.097
1.500
0.097
0.145
129.500
131.000
0.519
0.470
0.006
0.525
1.500
0.525
0.788
131.000
132.500
0.484
0.190
0.003
0.487
1.500
0.487
0.730
132.500
134.000
1.290
0.730
0.010
1.300
1.500
1.300
1.950
134.000
135.000
2.000
0.950
0.013
2.013
1.000
2.013
2.013
135.000
136.500
4.710
0.380
0.005
4.715
1.500
4.715
7.073
136.500
138.000
0.920
0.240
0.003
0.923
1.500
0.923
1.385
138.000
139.000
1.180
0.380
0.005
1.185
1.000
1.185
1.185
139.000
140.400
0.647
0.500
0.007
0.654
1.400
0.654
0.915
140.400
141.300
1.060
0.490
0.007
1.067
0.900
1.067
0.960
141.300
142.000
0.836
1.140
0.015
0.851
0.700
0.851
0.596
142.000
143.000
2.550
4.110
0.055
2.605
1.000
2.605
2.605
143.000
144.000
0.158
0.330
0.004
0.162
1.000
0.162
0.162
144.000
145.000
0.437
0.560
0.007
0.444
1.000
0.444
0.444
145.000
146.000
0.490
0.570
0.008
0.498
1.000
0.498
0.498
146.000
146.600
1.040
1.660
0.022
1.062
0.600
1.062
0.637
146.600
147.100
0.295
0.690
0.009
0.304
0.500
0.304
0.152
147.100
148.000
1.200
1.950
0.026
1.226
0.900
1.226
1.103
148.000
149.000
6.100
4.290
0.057
6.157
1.000
6.157
6.157
149.000
150.000
5.660
21.400
0.285
5.945
1.000
5.945
5.945
150.000
151.000
1.725
1.690
0.023
1.748
1.000
1.748
1.748
151.000
152.000
0.726
0.650
0.009
0.735
1.000
0.735
0.735
42.600
44.581
1.046
Including
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
132.500
134.000
1.290
0.730
0.010
1.300
1.500
1.300
1.950
134.000
135.000
2.000
0.950
0.013
2.013
1.000
2.013
2.013
135.000
136.500
4.710
0.380
0.005
4.715
1.500
4.715
7.073
136.500
138.000
0.920
0.240
0.003
0.923
1.500
0.923
1.385
138.000
139.000
1.180
0.380
0.005
1.185
1.000
1.185
1.185
139.000
140.400
0.647
0.500
0.007
0.654
1.400
0.654
0.915
140.400
141.300
1.060
0.490
0.007
1.067
0.900
1.067
0.960
141.300
142.000
0.836
1.140
0.015
0.851
0.700
0.851
0.596
142.000
143.000
2.550
4.110
0.055
2.605
1.000
2.605
2.605
143.000
144.000
0.158
0.330
0.004
0.162
1.000
0.162
0.162
144.000
145.000
0.437
0.560
0.007
0.444
1.000
0.444
0.444
145.000
146.000
0.490
0.570
0.008
0.498
1.000
0.498
0.498
146.000
146.600
1.040
1.660
0.022
1.062
0.600
1.062
0.637
146.600
147.100
0.295
0.690
0.009
0.304
0.500
0.304
0.152
147.100
148.000
1.200
1.950
0.026
1.226
0.900
1.226
1.103
148.000
149.000
6.100
4.290
0.057
6.157
1.000
6.157
6.157
149.000
150.000
5.660
21.400
0.285
5.945
1.000
5.945
5.945
150.000
151.000
1.725
1.690
0.023
1.748
1.000
1.748
1.748
18.500
35.528
1.920
Additional Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
202.500
203.550
1.455
0.490
0.007
1.462
1.050
1.462
1.535
203.550
205.000
1.245
0.390
0.005
1.250
1.450
1.250
1.813
2.500
3.347
1.339
Table 2 - LCS21_25: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
253.000
254.500
0.173
0.280
0.004
0.177
1.500
0.177
0.265
254.500
256.000
1.270
1.850
0.025
1.295
1.500
1.295
1.942
256.000
257.500
0.333
0.900
0.012
0.345
1.500
0.345
0.518
257.500
259.000
0.181
0.420
0.006
0.187
1.500
0.187
0.280
259.000
260.500
0.034
0.230
0.003
0.037
1.500
0.037
0.056
260.500
262.000
0.288
0.620
0.008
0.296
1.500
0.296
0.444
262.000
263.500
0.235
0.590
0.008
0.243
1.500
0.243
0.364
263.500
265.000
0.034
0.110
0.001
0.035
1.500
0.035
0.053
265.000
266.500
0.029
0.190
0.003
0.032
1.500
0.032
0.047
266.500
268.000
0.031
0.210
0.003
0.034
1.500
0.034
0.051
268.000
269.500
0.035
0.190
0.003
0.038
1.500
0.038
0.056
269.500
271.000
0.058
0.220
0.003
0.061
1.500
0.061
0.091
271.000
272.500
1.085
1.290
0.017
1.102
1.500
1.102
1.653
272.500
274.000
1.525
3.040
0.041
1.566
1.500
1.566
2.348
274.000
275.000
1.880
2.800
0.037
1.917
1.000
1.917
1.917
275.000
276.000
1.230
1.660
0.022
1.252
1.000
1.252
1.252
276.000
277.000
0.612
1.500
0.020
0.632
1.000
0.632
0.632
277.000
278.000
3.130
3.410
0.045
3.175
1.000
3.175
3.175
278.000
279.000
0.234
0.390
0.005
0.239
1.000
0.239
0.239
279.000
280.500
0.176
0.330
0.004
0.180
1.500
0.180
0.271
280.500
282.000
0.162
0.290
0.004
0.166
1.500
0.166
0.249
282.000
283.500
0.405
0.240
0.003
0.408
1.500
0.408
0.612
283.500
285.000
0.048
0.250
0.003
0.051
1.500
0.051
0.077
285.000
286.500
0.070
0.260
0.003
0.073
1.500
0.073
0.110
286.500
288.000
0.158
0.360
0.005
0.163
1.500
0.163
0.244
288.000
289.500
0.247
0.620
0.008
0.255
1.500
0.255
0.383
289.500
291.000
0.104
0.270
0.004
0.108
1.500
0.108
0.161
291.000
292.500
0.170
0.480
0.006
0.176
1.500
0.176
0.265
292.500
294.000
0.141
0.500
0.007
0.148
1.500
0.148
0.222
294.000
295.150
0.201
0.600
0.008
0.209
1.150
0.209
0.240
295.150
296.000
2.760
3.650
0.049
2.809
0.850
2.809
2.387
296.000
297.000
2.660
4.240
0.057
2.717
1.000
2.717
2.717
297.000
298.000
0.802
1.660
0.022
0.824
1.000
0.824
0.824
298.000
299.000
2.630
4.440
0.059
2.689
1.000
2.689
2.689
299.000
300.500
0.358
0.810
0.011
0.369
1.500
0.369
0.553
300.500
302.000
0.348
0.870
0.012
0.360
1.500
0.360
0.539
302.000
302.700
0.072
0.310
0.004
0.076
0.700
0.076
0.053
302.700
304.000
0.092
0.340
0.005
0.097
1.300
0.097
0.125
304.000
305.500
3.340
6.360
0.085
3.425
1.500
3.425
5.137
305.500
306.500
0.799
1.320
0.018
0.817
1.000
0.817
0.817
306.500
307.400
0.247
0.620
0.008
0.255
0.900
0.255
0.230
307.400
308.300
0.151
0.620
0.008
0.159
0.900
0.159
0.143
55.300
34.435
0.623
Including
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
271.000
272.500
1.085
1.290
0.017
1.102
1.500
1.102
1.653
272.500
274.000
1.525
3.040
0.041
1.566
1.500
1.566
2.348
274.000
275.000
1.880
2.800
0.037
1.917
1.000
1.917
1.917
276.000
1.230
1.660
0.022
1.252
1.000
1.252
1.252
276.000
277.000
0.612
1.500
0.020
0.632
1.000
0.632
0.632
277.000
278.000
3.130
3.410
0.045
3.175
1.000
3.175
3.175
278.000
279.000
0.234
0.390
0.005
0.239
1.000
0.239
0.239
279.000
280.500
0.176
0.330
0.004
...
0.180
1.500
0.180
0.271
280.500
282.000
0.162
0.290
0.004
0.166
1.500
0.166
0.249
282.000
283.500
0.405
0.240
0.003
0.408
1.500
0.408
0.612
283.500
285.000
0.048
0.250
0.003
0.051
1.500
0.051
0.077
285.000
286.500
0.070
0.260
0.003
0.073
1.500
0.073
0.110
286.500
288.000
0.158
0.360
0.005
0.163
1.500
0.163
0.244
288.000
289.500
0.247
0.620
0.008
0.255
1.500
0.255
0.383
289.500
291.000
0.104
0.270
0.004
0.108
1.500
0.108
0.161
291.000
292.500
0.170
0.480
0.006
0.176
1.500
0.176
0.265
292.500
294.000
0.141
0.500
0.007
0.148
1.500
0.148
0.222
294.000
295.150
0.201
0.600
0.008
0.209
1.150
0.209
0.240
295.150
296.000
2.760
3.650
0.049
2.809
0.850
2.809
2.387
296.000
297.000
2.660
4.240
0.057
2.717
1.000
2.717
2.717
297.000
298.000
0.802
1.660
0.022
0.824
1.000
0.824
0.824
298.000
299.000
2.630
4.440
0.059
2.689
1.000
2.689
2.689
299.000
300.500
0.358
0.810
0.011
0.369
1.500
0.369
0.553
300.500
302.000
0.348
0.870
0.012
0.360
1.500
0.360
0.539
302.000
302.700
0.072
0.310
0.004
0.076
0.700
0.076
0.053
302.700
304.000
0.092
0.340
0.005
0.097
1.300
0.097
0.125
304.000
305.500
3.340
6.360
0.085
3.425
1.500
3.425
5.137
34.500
29.077
0.843
Including
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
271.000
272.500
1.085
1.290
0.017
1.102
1.500
1.102
1.653
272.500
274.000
1.525
3.040
0.041
1.566
1.500
1.566
2.348
274.000
275.000
1.880
2.800
0.037
1.917
1.000
1.917
1.917
275.000
276.000
1.230
1.660
0.022
1.252
1.000
1.252
1.252
276.000
277.000
0.612
1.500
0.020
0.632
1.000
0.632
0.632
277.000
278.000
3.130
3.410
0.045
3.175
1.000
3.175
3.175
7.000
10.979
1.568
Including
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
295.150
296.000
2.760
3.650
0.049
2.809
0.850
2.809
2.387
296.000
297.000
2.660
4.240
0.057
2.717
1.000
2.717
2.717
297.000
298.000
0.802
1.660
0.022
0.824
1.000
0.824
0.824
298.000
299.000
2.630
4.440
0.059
2.689
1.000
2.689
2.689
299.000
300.500
0.358
0.810
0.011
0.369
1.500
0.369
0.553
300.500
302.000
0.348
0.870
0.012
0.360
1.500
0.360
0.539
302.000
302.700
0.072
0.310
0.004
0.076
0.700
0.076
0.053
302.700
304.000
0.092
0.340
0.005
0.097
1.300
0.097
0.125
304.000
305.500
3.340
6.360
0.085
3.425
1.500
3.425
5.137
10.350
15.026
1.452
Table 3 - LCS21_26: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
90.000
91.000
1.340
0.590
0.008
1.348
1.000
1.348
1.348
91.000
92.000
0.385
0.320
0.004
0.389
1.000
0.389
0.389
92.000
93.000
0.583
0.310
0.004
0.587
1.000
0.587
0.587
93.000
94.000
0.101
0.420
0.006
0.107
1.000
0.107
0.107
94.000
95.000
0.117
0.250
0.003
0.120
1.000
0.120
0.120
95.000
96.000
0.092
0.300
0.004
0.096
1.000
0.096
0.096
96.000
97.000
0.127
0.430
0.006
0.133
1.000
0.133
0.133
97.000
98.000
0.055
0.460
0.006
0.061
1.000
0.061
0.061
98.000
99.000
0.050
0.420
0.006
0.056
1.000
0.056
0.056
99.000
100.000
0.086
0.550
0.007
0.093
1.000
0.093
0.093
100.000
101.000
0.064
0.570
0.008
0.072
1.000
0.072
0.072
101.000
102.000
0.197
1.010
0.013
0.210
1.000
0.210
0.210
102.000
103.500
0.070
0.350
0.005
0.075
1.500
0.075
0.112
103.500
104.500
0.789
0.370
0.005
0.794
1.000
0.794
0.794
104.500
105.500
0.252
0.550
0.007
0.259
1.000
0.259
0.259
105.500
106.500
3.530
1.330
0.018
3.548
1.000
3.548
3.548
16.500
7.985
0.484
Additional Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
175.500
177.000
0.674
0.860
0.011
0.685
1.500
0.685
1.028
177.000
178.500
1.565
1.930
0.026
1.591
1.500
1.591
2.386
178.500
180.000
0.641
1.010
0.013
0.654
1.500
0.654
0.982
180.000
181.500
4.450
4.600
0.061
4.511
1.500
4.511
6.767
181.500
183.000
0.127
0.400
0.005
0.132
1.500
0.132
0.199
7.500
11.362
1.515
Table 4 - LCS21_27: Assay Table
Épervier Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
13.000
14.500
0.975
0.200
0.003
0.978
1.500
0.978
1.467
14.500
16.000
0.415
0.440
0.006
0.421
1.500
0.421
0.631
16.000
17.500
0.083
0.260
0.003
0.086
1.500
0.086
0.130
17.500
19.000
0.306
0.260
0.003
0.309
1.500
0.309
0.464
19.000
20.500
2.840
0.370
0.005
2.845
1.500
2.845
4.267
7.500
6.959
0.928
Additional Zone (1)
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
69.500
71.000
0.741
0.260
0.003
0.744
1.500
0.744
1.117
71.000
72.500
2.520
0.690
0.009
2.529
1.500
2.529
3.794
72.500
74.000
0.019
0.110
0.001
0.020
1.500
0.020
0.031
74.000
75.500
0.549
0.170
0.002
0.551
1.500
0.551
0.827
75.500
77.000
0.298
0.230
0.003
0.301
1.500
0.301
0.452
7.500
6.220
0.829
Additional Zone (2)
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
220.500
222.000
0.684
2.140
0.029
0.713
1.500
0.713
1.069
222.000
223.500
0.106
0.490
0.007
0.113
1.500
0.113
0.169
223.500
225.000
3.440
3.580
0.048
3.488
1.500
3.488
5.232
225.000
226.500
0.165
0.750
0.010
0.175
1.500
0.175
0.263
226.500
228.000
0.268
0.770
0.010
0.278
1.500
0.278
0.417
228.000
229.500
0.312
0.500
0.007
0.319
1.500
0.319
0.478
9.000
7.627
0.847
Falcon Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
249.000
250.000
1.055
0.350
0.005
1.060
1.000
1.060
1.060
250.000
251.000
0.267
0.280
0.004
0.271
1.000
0.271
0.271
251.000
252.000
0.159
0.400
0.005
0.164
1.000
0.164
0.164
252.000
253.000
1.145
1.500
0.020
1.165
1.000
1.165
1.165
253.000
254.000
0.593
1.130
0.015
0.608
1.000
0.608
0.608
254.000
255.000
0.730
0.800
0.011
0.741
1.000
0.741
0.741
255.000
256.000
0.272
0.340
0.005
0.277
1.000
0.277
0.277
256.000
257.000
0.268
0.290
0.004
0.272
1.000
0.272
0.272
257.000
258.000
0.178
0.270
0.004
0.182
1.000
0.182
0.182
258.000
258.850
0.148
0.240
0.003
0.151
0.850
0.151
0.129
258.850
260.000
0.205
0.300
0.004
0.209
1.150
0.209
0.240
260.000
261.000
2.700
4.500
0.060
2.760
1.000
2.760
2.760
261.000
261.700
0.077
0.290
0.004
0.081
0.700
0.081
0.057
261.700
263.000
0.075
0.230
0.003
0.078
1.300
0.078
0.101
263.000
264.000
1.440
2.690
0.036
1.476
1.000
1.476
1.476
264.000
264.900
0.984
2.200
0.029
1.013
0.900
1.013
0.912
264.900
265.750
9.500
18.850
0.251
9.751
0.850
9.751
8.289
265.750
266.500
0.464
1.620
0.022
0.486
0.750
0.486
0.364
266.500
267.250
0.096
0.450
0.006
0.102
0.750
0.102
0.077
267.250
268.200
0.740
1.380
0.018
0.758
0.950
0.758
0.720
19.200
19.863
1.035
Table 5 - LCS21_28: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
98.000
99.000
0.251
0.170
0.002
0.253
1.000
0.253
0.253
99.000
100.000
0.296
0.390
0.005
0.301
1.000
0.301
0.301
100.000
101.000
2.360
0.980
0.013
2.373
1.000
2.373
2.373
101.000
102.000
0.623
0.250
0.003
0.626
1.000
0.626
0.626
102.000
103.000
0.107
0.310
0.004
0.111
1.000
0.111
0.111
103.000
104.000
0.254
0.430
0.006
0.260
1.000
0.260
0.260
104.000
105.000
0.205
0.170
0.002
0.207
1.000
0.207
0.207
105.000
105.900
0.298
0.150
0.002
0.300
0.900
0.300
0.270
105.900
107.000
0.280
0.390
0.005
0.285
1.100
0.285
0.314
107.000
108.000
0.863
0.950
0.013
0.876
1.000
0.876
0.876
108.000
109.000
0.265
0.270
0.004
0.269
1.000
0.269
0.269
109.000
110.500
0.745
0.670
0.009
0.754
1.500
0.754
1.131
110.500
112.000
0.171
0.490
0.007
0.178
1.500
0.178
0.266
112.000
113.500
0.215
0.330
0.004
0.219
1.500
0.219
0.329
113.500
115.000
0.140
0.150
0.002
0.142
1.500
0.142
0.213
115.000
116.000
0.452
0.270
0.004
0.456
1.000
0.456
0.456
116.000
117.000
0.587
0.630
0.008
0.595
1.000
0.595
0.595
117.000
118.500
0.433
0.280
0.004
0.437
1.500
0.437
0.655
118.500
120.000
0.563
0.910
0.012
0.575
1.500
0.575
0.863
120.000
121.500
0.322
0.590
0.008
0.330
1.500
0.330
0.495
121.500
123.000
0.175
0.270
0.004
0.179
1.500
0.179
0.268
123.000
124.500
2.370
3.080
0.041
2.411
1.500
2.411
3.617
124.500
125.400
0.099
0.310
0.004
0.103
0.900
0.103
0.093
125.400
126.000
0.153
0.320
0.004
0.157
0.600
0.157
0.094
126.000
127.500
0.051
0.260
0.003
0.054
1.500
0.054
0.082
127.500
128.200
1.275
0.640
0.009
1.284
0.700
1.284
0.898
128.200
129.500
0.265
0.600
0.008
0.273
1.300
0.273
0.355
129.500
130.500
0.480
0.940
0.013
0.493
1.000
0.493
0.493
130.500
132.000
2.070
4.980
0.066
2.136
1.500
2.136
3.205
132.000
133.500
0.267
0.690
0.009
0.276
1.500
0.276
0.414
133.500
135.000
0.153
0.480
0.006
0.159
1.500
0.159
0.239
135.000
136.250
0.431
1.200
0.016
0.447
1.250
0.447
0.559
136.250
137.000
2.340
9.910
0.132
2.472
0.750
2.472
1.854
137.000
137.750
1.285
5.850
0.078
1.363
0.750
1.363
1.022
137.750
138.400
5.840
27.900
0.372
6.212
0.650
6.212
4.038
138.400
139.800
1.850
4.590
0.061
1.911
1.400
1.911
2.676
139.800
141.000
0.251
2.020
0.027
0.278
1.200
0.278
0.334
141.000
142.500
0.317
0.750
0.010
0.327
1.500
0.327
0.491
142.500
143.250
1.660
1.040
0.014
1.674
0.750
1.674
1.255
143.250
144.000
0.312
0.930
0.012
0.324
0.750
0.324
0.243
144.000
145.000
0.250
0.910
0.012
0.262
1.000
0.262
0.262
47.000
33.354
0.710
Including
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
Lengt x Au
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
130.500
132.000
2.070
4.980
0.066
2.136
1.500
2.136
3.205
132.000
133.500
0.267
0.690
0.009
0.276
1.500
0.276
0.414
133.500
135.000
0.153
0.480
0.006
0.159
1.500
0.159
0.239
135.000
136.250
0.431
1.200
0.016
0.447
1.250
0.447
0.559
136.250
137.000
2.340
9.910
0.132
2.472
0.750
2.472
1.854
137.000
137.750
1.285
5.850
0.078
1.363
0.750
1.363
1.022
137.750
138.400
5.840
27.900
0.372
6.212
0.650
6.212
4.038
138.400
139.800
1.850
4.590
0.061
1.911
1.400
1.911
2.676
139.800
141.000
0.251
2.020
0.027
0.278
1.200
0.278
0.334
141.000
142.500
0.317
0.750
0.010
0.327
1.500
0.327
0.491
142.500
143.250
1.660
1.040
0.014
1.674
0.750
1.674
1.255
143.250
144.000
0.312
0.930
0.012
0.324
0.750
0.324
0.243
144.000
145.000
0.250
0.910
0.012
0.262
1.000
0.262
0.262
14.500
16.591
1.144
Additional Zone
From
To
Au
Ag
Ag->AuEq
AuEq
Length
Au Eq
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(m)
(g/t)
193.000
194.000
1.520
1.010
0.013
1.533
1.000
1.530
Table 6 - LCS21_29: Assay Table
Épervier Zone
From (m)
To
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Length (m)
Au Eq (g/t)
LengtxAu (g/t)
84.500
86.000
1.500
1.350
0.960
0.013
1.363
1.500
1.363
2.044
86.000
87.500
1.500
0.133
0.150
0.002
0.135
1.500
0.135
0.203
87.500
89.000
1.500
0.182
0.860
0.011
0.193
1.500
0.193
0.290
89.000
89.500
0.500
1.005
0.250
0.003
1.008
0.500
1.008
0.504
89.500
91.000
1.500
0.077
0.160
0.002
0.079
1.500
0.079
0.119
91.000
92.500
1.500
0.101
0.160
0.002
0.103
1.500
0.103
0.155
92.500
94.000
1.500
0.022
0.130
0.002
0.024
1.500
0.024
0.036
94.000
95.500
1.500
0.018
0.090
0.001
0.019
1.500
0.019
0.029
95.500
97.000
1.500
0.026
0.150
0.002
0.028
1.500
0.028
0.042
97.000
98.500
1.500
0.031
0.190
0.003
0.034
1.500
0.034
0.050
98.500
100.000
1.500
0.335
0.220
0.003
0.338
1.500
0.338
0.507
100.000
101.500
1.500
1.505
0.790
0.011
1.516
1.500
1.516
2.273
101.500
103.000
1.500
0.324
0.120
0.002
0.326
1.500
0.326
0.488
103.000
104.500
1.500
0.319
0.200
0.003
0.322
1.500
0.322
0.483
20.000
5.487
7.222
0.361
Including
From (m)
To
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Length (m)
Au Eq (g/t)
LengtxAu (g/t)
84.500
86.000
1.500
1.350
0.960
0.013
1.363
1.500
1.363
2.044
86.000
87.500
1.500
0.133
0.150
0.002
0.135
1.500
0.135
0.203
87.500
89.000
1.500
0.182
0.860
0.011
0.193
1.500
0.193
0.290
89.000
89.500
0.500
1.005
0.250
0.003
1.008
0.500
1.008
0.504
5.000
2.700
3.041
0.608
Falcon Zone
From (m)
To
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Length (m)
Au Eq (g/t)
LengtxAu (g/t)
273.000
274.500
0.733
0.220
0.003
0.736
1.500
0.736
1.104
274.500
276.000
2.670
0.430
0.006
2.676
1.500
2.676
4.014
276.000
277.500
1.350
0.470
0.006
1.356
1.500
1.356
2.034
277.500
279.000
0.864
0.760
0.010
0.874
1.500
0.874
1.311
279.000
280.500
0.529
0.260
0.003
0.532
1.500
0.532
0.799
280.500
282.000
0.044
0.180
0.002
0.046
1.500
0.046
0.070
282.000
283.500
0.033
0.150
0.002
0.035
1.500
0.035
0.053
283.500
285.000
0.062
0.170
0.002
0.064
1.500
0.064
0.096
285.000
286.500
0.056
0.230
0.003
0.059
1.500
0.059
0.089
286.500
288.000
0.339
0.260
0.003
0.342
1.500
0.342
0.514
288.000
289.500
0.246
0.200
0.003
0.249
1.500
0.249
0.373
289.500
291.000
0.400
0.710
0.009
0.409
1.500
0.409
0.614
291.000
292.500
0.099
0.220
0.003
0.102
1.500
0.102
0.153
292.500
294.000
0.340
0.570
0.008
0.348
1.500
0.348
0.521
294.000
295.500
0.509
0.260
0.003
0.512
1.500
0.512
0.768
295.500
297.000
0.461
0.910
0.012
0.473
1.500
0.473
0.710
297.000
298.500
1.315
2.240
0.030
1.345
1.500
1.345
2.017
298.500
300.000
0.230
0.520
0.007
0.237
1.500
0.237
0.355
300.000
301.500
0.313
0.550
0.007
0.320
1.500
0.320
0.481
301.500
303.000
0.275
0.500
0.007
0.282
1.500
0.282
0.423
303.000
304.500
0.687
0.970
0.013
0.700
1.500
0.700
1.050
304.500
306.000
0.147
0.510
0.007
0.154
1.500
0.154
0.231
306.000
307.500
23.800
51.700
0.689
24.489
1.500
24.489
36.734
307.500
309.000
0.277
0.790
0.011
0.288
1.500
0.288
0.431
309.000
310.500
0.132
0.620
0.008
0.140
1.500
0.140
0.210
310.500
312.000
0.247
0.540
0.007
0.254
1.500
0.254
0.381
312.000
313.000
0.111
0.630
0.008
0.119
1.000
0.119
0.119
40.000
37.143
55.654
1.391
Table 7 - LCS21_30: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
From (m)
To
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Length (m)
Au Eq (g/t)
LengtxAu (g/t)
195.550
197.000
0.260
0.800
0.011
0.271
1.450
0.271
0.392
197.000
198.000
2.370
0.760
0.010
2.380
1.000
2.380
2.380
198.000
199.500
4.430
0.540
0.007
4.437
1.500
4.437
6.656
199.500
201.000
0.184
0.470
0.006
0.190
1.500
0.190
0.285
201.000
202.000
0.524
0.710
0.009
0.533
1.000
0.533
0.533
202.000
203.300
1.485
1.840
0.025
1.510
1.300
1.510
1.962
203.300
203.800
0.128
0.580
0.008
0.136
0.500
0.136
0.068
203.800
205.000
2.170
4.970
0.066
2.236
1.200
2.236
2.684
205.000
206.000
1.915
2.570
0.034
1.949
1.000
1.949
1.949
206.000
207.000
0.528
1.070
0.014
0.542
1.000
0.542
0.542
207.000
208.000
0.887
0.840
0.011
0.898
1.000
0.898
0.898
208.000
208.800
0.653
0.740
0.010
0.663
0.800
0.663
0.530
208.800
209.550
0.594
0.970
0.013
0.607
0.750
0.607
0.455
209.550
211.000
0.934
0.610
0.008
0.942
1.450
0.942
1.366
211.000
212.500
0.174
0.390
0.005
0.179
1.500
0.179
0.269
212.500
214.000
0.081
0.430
0.006
0.087
1.500
0.087
0.130
214.000
215.500
0.331
0.340
0.005
0.336
1.500
0.336
0.503
215.500
217.000
0.084
0.390
0.005
0.089
1.500
0.089
0.134
217.000
218.500
0.129
0.260
0.003
0.132
1.500
0.132
0.199
218.500
220.000
0.037
0.200
0.003
0.040
1.500
0.040
0.060
220.000
221.500
0.045
0.200
0.003
0.048
1.500
0.045
0.067
221.500
223.000
0.047
0.280
0.004
0.051
1.500
0.051
0.076
223.000
224.000
0.022
0.180
0.002
0.024
1.000
0.024
0.024
224.000
225.000
0.043
0.350
0.005
0.048
1.000
0.048
0.048
225.000
226.500
0.043
0.360
0.005
0.048
1.500
0.048
0.072
226.500
228.000
1.260
0.440
0.006
1.266
1.500
1.266
1.899
228.000
229.000
0.352
0.600
0.008
0.360
1.000
0.360
0.360
229.000
230.000
0.305
0.470
0.006
0.311
1.000
0.311
0.311
230.000
231.000
2.290
2.220
0.030
2.320
1.000
2.320
2.320
231.000
232.000
0.693
0.950
0.013
0.706
1.000
0.706
0.706
232.000
233.000
0.355
0.390
0.005
0.360
1.000
0.360
0.360
233.000
233.600
0.155
0.430
0.006
0.161
0.600
0.161
0.096
233.600
234.200
0.397
0.940
0.013
0.410
0.600
0.410
0.246
234.200
235.000
1.410
1.840
0.025
1.435
0.800
1.435
1.148
235.000
236.000
1.705
1.800
0.024
1.729
1.000
1.729
1.729
236.000
237.000
7.930
2.510
0.033
7.963
1.000
7.963
7.963
237.000
237.700
0.628
1.280
0.017
0.645
0.700
0.645
0.452
237.700
238.450
1.040
1.730
0.023
1.063
0.750
1.063
0.797
238.450
239.500
0.760
1.040
0.014
0.774
1.050
0.774
0.813
239.500
241.000
0.677
1.150
0.015
0.692
1.500
0.692
1.039
241.000
242.000
0.353
2.220
0.030
0.383
1.000
0.383
0.383
242.000
243.000
3.360
1.290
0.017
3.377
1.000
3.377
3.377
243.000
244.000
0.489
1.700
0.023
0.512
1.000
0.512
0.512
244.000
244.700
1.255
1.580
0.021
1.276
0.700
1.276
0.893
244.700
246.000
0.369
1.140
0.015
0.384
1.300
0.384
0.499
246.000
247.000
0.222
0.830
0.011
0.233
1.000
0.233
0.233
247.000
248.000
0.229
0.990
0.013
0.242
1.000
0.242
0.242
248.000
249.000
0.105
0.660
0.009
0.114
1.000
0.114
0.114
53.450
45.088
48.774
0.913
Including
From (m)
To
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Length (m)
Au Eq (g/t)
LengtxAu (g/t)
197.000
198.000
1.000
2.370
0.760
0.010
2.380
1.000
2.380
2.380
198.000
199.500
1.500
4.430
0.540
0.007
4.437
1.500
4.437
6.656
199.500
201.000
1.500
0.184
0.470
0.006
0.190
1.500
0.190
0.285
201.000
202.000
1.000
0.524
0.710
0.009
0.533
1.000
0.533
0.533
202.000
203.300
1.300
1.485
1.840
0.025
1.510
1.300
1.510
1.962
6.300
9.051
11.817
1.876
Including
From (m)
To
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Length (m)
Au Eq (g/t)
LengtxAu (g/t)
230.000
231.000
1.000
2.290
2.220
0.030
2.320
1.000
2.320
2.320
231.000
232.000
1.000
0.693
0.950
0.013
0.706
1.000
0.706
0.706
232.000
233.000
1.000
0.355
0.390
0.005
0.360
1.000
0.360
0.360
233.000
233.600
0.600
0.155
0.430
0.006
0.161
0.600
0.161
0.096
233.600
234.200
0.600
0.397
0.940
0.013
0.410
0.600
0.410
0.246
234.200
235.000
0.800
1.410
1.840
0.025
1.435
0.800
1.435
1.148
235.000
236.000
1.000
1.705
1.800
0.024
1.729
1.000
1.729