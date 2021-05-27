Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company")(TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. The first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program all intersected the Falcon Zone and are the first eight holes of the planned 27 hole Phase II Stage 1 Program currently underway targeting the Falcon Zone.

All of the eight holes reported intersected long mineralized intervals at the Falcon Gold Zone (see Tables 1 to 8 for detailed assays and Figure 1 for hole locations). Highlight Intersections include:

  • LCS21-029: 40.0m at 1.391 g/t AuEq (1.36g/t Au and 2.45g/t Ag)

  • LCS21-024: 42.6m at 1.04 g/t AuEq (1.03g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag)

  • LSC21-030: 14.7m at 1.533 g/t AuEq (1.59g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag)

    • Within a wider interval of 0.912g/t AuEq over 53.45m

  • LCS21-028: 14.5m at 1.44 g/t AuEq (1.10g/t Au and 3.66g/t Ag)

    • Within a wider interval of 0.71g/t AuEq over 47m

  • LCS21-027: 19.2m at 1.03 g/t AuEq (1.01g/t Au and 1.80/t Ag)

Importantly, step-out drilling has now extended the strike length by 200 m, to a total of 450.0m west of the northeastern boundary with neighboring Vanstar / IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*. In addition, we are seeing excellent vertical continuity across the entire 450m strike length defined to date, with sections such as holes LCS21-24, LCS21-25 and LCS19-005(ext) showing 229.0 m of vertical continuity and the Falcon Zone remains open towards surface and at depth (see Figure 2 for a cross section).

The mineralized material that the Falcon Gold Zone is hosted in consists of course clastic materials (mainly greywacke) with moderate to strong Pyrite content (varying between 3% to 6% mostly in thin dissemination, fracture, veinlets controlled and often in stringers) with decametric moderate to strong silicification and sericitization spatially related. The host rock and mineralization style are similar to the Nelligan Gold Deposit, and as a result the Falcon Gold Zone is thought to represent its western extension. The Falcon Gold Zone remains open along strike to the West and to depth.

The latest drilling results also correspond well with the recent discovery holes from late 2020, LCS20-13, 1.07 g/t AuEq (1.02 g/t gold, 3.92 g/t silver) over 35.5m with a high-grade interval of 8.22 g/t AuEq (7.70 g/t gold, 38.96 g/t silver) over 2.6m; and LCS19-005(ext), 1.55g/t gold equivalent(1) ("AuEq") over 44.9m, including 3.82g/t AuEq over 15m) (see Northern Superior press release, December 22, 2020), further bolstering our knowledge and confidence in our interpretation.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "Intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone with the first 8 holes of the 27 hole 2021 drill campaign with a 100% hit rate demonstrates the continuity and predictability of the associated gold-bearing material. With a 450 m of strike length already defined, excellent vertical continuity and the potential to extend the Falcon Zone to the west and at depth, we are highly encouraged by the potential of the Falcon Gold Zone. We are also enthusiastic about leveraging our increased knowledge to drill the regional potential of Lac Surprise. The Phase II, Stage II program will consist of approximately 4,000m of drilling testing Target 3 (1 collar, 3 holes, 1,200m), the Fox showing (4 collars, 4 holes, 1,000m) and the Confluence Area (5 collars, 5 holes, 1,500m) (see Northern Superior press release, April 19, 2021)."

* Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

** Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release. Michael Leblanc, who is also a Qualified Person ("QP") will be overseeing the core drill program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For Further Information

Please refer to Northern Superior news available on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992
Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701
e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Figure 1: Phase II Stage I core drill plan and location of reported assay results, Target Area 1.


Figure 2. Cross section through the Falcon Gold Zone, Lac Surprise property.

Table 1 - LCS21_24: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

109.400

110.100

0.888

0.450

0.006

0.894

0.700

0.894

0.626

110.100

111.000

0.149

0.340

0.005

0.154

0.900

0.154

0.138

111.000

112.500

0.040

0.200

0.003

0.043

1.500

0.043

0.064

112.500

114.000

0.098

0.220

0.003

0.101

1.500

0.101

0.151

114.000

115.400

0.392

0.250

0.003

0.395

1.400

0.395

0.553

115.400

116.200

0.463

0.740

0.010

0.473

0.800

0.473

0.378

116.200

117.500

0.310

0.840

0.011

0.321

1.300

0.321

0.418

117.500

119.000

0.551

0.450

0.006

0.557

1.500

0.557

0.836

119.000

120.500

0.096

0.480

0.006

0.102

1.500

0.102

0.154

120.500

122.000

0.111

0.280

0.004

0.115

1.500

0.115

0.172

122.000

123.500

0.616

0.470

0.006

0.622

1.500

0.622

0.933

123.500

125.000

0.200

0.270

0.004

0.204

1.500

0.204

0.305

125.000

126.500

0.470

0.300

0.004

0.474

1.500

0.474

0.711

126.500

128.000

0.801

0.720

0.010

0.811

1.500

0.811

1.216

128.000

129.500

0.093

0.270

0.004

0.097

1.500

0.097

0.145

129.500

131.000

0.519

0.470

0.006

0.525

1.500

0.525

0.788

131.000

132.500

0.484

0.190

0.003

0.487

1.500

0.487

0.730

132.500

134.000

1.290

0.730

0.010

1.300

1.500

1.300

1.950

134.000

135.000

2.000

0.950

0.013

2.013

1.000

2.013

2.013

135.000

136.500

4.710

0.380

0.005

4.715

1.500

4.715

7.073

136.500

138.000

0.920

0.240

0.003

0.923

1.500

0.923

1.385

138.000

139.000

1.180

0.380

0.005

1.185

1.000

1.185

1.185

139.000

140.400

0.647

0.500

0.007

0.654

1.400

0.654

0.915

140.400

141.300

1.060

0.490

0.007

1.067

0.900

1.067

0.960

141.300

142.000

0.836

1.140

0.015

0.851

0.700

0.851

0.596

142.000

143.000

2.550

4.110

0.055

2.605

1.000

2.605

2.605

143.000

144.000

0.158

0.330

0.004

0.162

1.000

0.162

0.162

144.000

145.000

0.437

0.560

0.007

0.444

1.000

0.444

0.444

145.000

146.000

0.490

0.570

0.008

0.498

1.000

0.498

0.498

146.000

146.600

1.040

1.660

0.022

1.062

0.600

1.062

0.637

146.600

147.100

0.295

0.690

0.009

0.304

0.500

0.304

0.152

147.100

148.000

1.200

1.950

0.026

1.226

0.900

1.226

1.103

148.000

149.000

6.100

4.290

0.057

6.157

1.000

6.157

6.157

149.000

150.000

5.660

21.400

0.285

5.945

1.000

5.945

5.945

150.000

151.000

1.725

1.690

0.023

1.748

1.000

1.748

1.748

151.000

152.000

0.726

0.650

0.009

0.735

1.000

0.735

0.735

42.600

44.581

1.046

Including

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

132.500

134.000

1.290

0.730

0.010

1.300

1.500

1.300

1.950

134.000

135.000

2.000

0.950

0.013

2.013

1.000

2.013

2.013

135.000

136.500

4.710

0.380

0.005

4.715

1.500

4.715

7.073

136.500

138.000

0.920

0.240

0.003

0.923

1.500

0.923

1.385

138.000

139.000

1.180

0.380

0.005

1.185

1.000

1.185

1.185

139.000

140.400

0.647

0.500

0.007

0.654

1.400

0.654

0.915

140.400

141.300

1.060

0.490

0.007

1.067

0.900

1.067

0.960

141.300

142.000

0.836

1.140

0.015

0.851

0.700

0.851

0.596

142.000

143.000

2.550

4.110

0.055

2.605

1.000

2.605

2.605

143.000

144.000

0.158

0.330

0.004

0.162

1.000

0.162

0.162

144.000

145.000

0.437

0.560

0.007

0.444

1.000

0.444

0.444

145.000

146.000

0.490

0.570

0.008

0.498

1.000

0.498

0.498

146.000

146.600

1.040

1.660

0.022

1.062

0.600

1.062

0.637

146.600

147.100

0.295

0.690

0.009

0.304

0.500

0.304

0.152

147.100

148.000

1.200

1.950

0.026

1.226

0.900

1.226

1.103

148.000

149.000

6.100

4.290

0.057

6.157

1.000

6.157

6.157

149.000

150.000

5.660

21.400

0.285

5.945

1.000

5.945

5.945

150.000

151.000

1.725

1.690

0.023

1.748

1.000

1.748

1.748

18.500

35.528

1.920

Additional Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

202.500

203.550

1.455

0.490

0.007

1.462

1.050

1.462

1.535

203.550

205.000

1.245

0.390

0.005

1.250

1.450

1.250

1.813

2.500

3.347

1.339

Table 2 - LCS21_25: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

253.000

254.500

0.173

0.280

0.004

0.177

1.500

0.177

0.265

254.500

256.000

1.270

1.850

0.025

1.295

1.500

1.295

1.942

256.000

257.500

0.333

0.900

0.012

0.345

1.500

0.345

0.518

257.500

259.000

0.181

0.420

0.006

0.187

1.500

0.187

0.280

259.000

260.500

0.034

0.230

0.003

0.037

1.500

0.037

0.056

260.500

262.000

0.288

0.620

0.008

0.296

1.500

0.296

0.444

262.000

263.500

0.235

0.590

0.008

0.243

1.500

0.243

0.364

263.500

265.000

0.034

0.110

0.001

0.035

1.500

0.035

0.053

265.000

266.500

0.029

0.190

0.003

0.032

1.500

0.032

0.047

266.500

268.000

0.031

0.210

0.003

0.034

1.500

0.034

0.051

268.000

269.500

0.035

0.190

0.003

0.038

1.500

0.038

0.056

269.500

271.000

0.058

0.220

0.003

0.061

1.500

0.061

0.091

271.000

272.500

1.085

1.290

0.017

1.102

1.500

1.102

1.653

272.500

274.000

1.525

3.040

0.041

1.566

1.500

1.566

2.348

274.000

275.000

1.880

2.800

0.037

1.917

1.000

1.917

1.917

275.000

276.000

1.230

1.660

0.022

1.252

1.000

1.252

1.252

276.000

277.000

0.612

1.500

0.020

0.632

1.000

0.632

0.632

277.000

278.000

3.130

3.410

0.045

3.175

1.000

3.175

3.175

278.000

279.000

0.234

0.390

0.005

0.239

1.000

0.239

0.239

279.000

280.500

0.176

0.330

0.004

0.180

1.500

0.180

0.271

280.500

282.000

0.162

0.290

0.004

0.166

1.500

0.166

0.249

282.000

283.500

0.405

0.240

0.003

0.408

1.500

0.408

0.612

283.500

285.000

0.048

0.250

0.003

0.051

1.500

0.051

0.077

285.000

286.500

0.070

0.260

0.003

0.073

1.500

0.073

0.110

286.500

288.000

0.158

0.360

0.005

0.163

1.500

0.163

0.244

288.000

289.500

0.247

0.620

0.008

0.255

1.500

0.255

0.383

289.500

291.000

0.104

0.270

0.004

0.108

1.500

0.108

0.161

291.000

292.500

0.170

0.480

0.006

0.176

1.500

0.176

0.265

292.500

294.000

0.141

0.500

0.007

0.148

1.500

0.148

0.222

294.000

295.150

0.201

0.600

0.008

0.209

1.150

0.209

0.240

295.150

296.000

2.760

3.650

0.049

2.809

0.850

2.809

2.387

296.000

297.000

2.660

4.240

0.057

2.717

1.000

2.717

2.717

297.000

298.000

0.802

1.660

0.022

0.824

1.000

0.824

0.824

298.000

299.000

2.630

4.440

0.059

2.689

1.000

2.689

2.689

299.000

300.500

0.358

0.810

0.011

0.369

1.500

0.369

0.553

300.500

302.000

0.348

0.870

0.012

0.360

1.500

0.360

0.539

302.000

302.700

0.072

0.310

0.004

0.076

0.700

0.076

0.053

302.700

304.000

0.092

0.340

0.005

0.097

1.300

0.097

0.125

304.000

305.500

3.340

6.360

0.085

3.425

1.500

3.425

5.137

305.500

306.500

0.799

1.320

0.018

0.817

1.000

0.817

0.817

306.500

307.400

0.247

0.620

0.008

0.255

0.900

0.255

0.230

307.400

308.300

0.151

0.620

0.008

0.159

0.900

0.159

0.143

55.300

34.435

0.623

Including

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

271.000

272.500

1.085

1.290

0.017

1.102

1.500

1.102

1.653

272.500

274.000

1.525

3.040

0.041

1.566

1.500

1.566

2.348

274.000

275.000

1.880

2.800

0.037

1.917

1.000

1.917

1.917

276.000

1.230

1.660

0.022

1.252

1.000

1.252

1.252

276.000

277.000

0.612

1.500

0.020

0.632

1.000

0.632

0.632

277.000

278.000

3.130

3.410

0.045

3.175

1.000

3.175

3.175

278.000

279.000

0.234

0.390

0.005

0.239

1.000

0.239

0.239

279.000

280.500

0.176

0.330

0.004

...

0.180

1.500

0.180

0.271

280.500

282.000

0.162

0.290

0.004

0.166

1.500

0.166

0.249

282.000

283.500

0.405

0.240

0.003

0.408

1.500

0.408

0.612

283.500

285.000

0.048

0.250

0.003

0.051

1.500

0.051

0.077

285.000

286.500

0.070

0.260

0.003

0.073

1.500

0.073

0.110

286.500

288.000

0.158

0.360

0.005

0.163

1.500

0.163

0.244

288.000

289.500

0.247

0.620

0.008

0.255

1.500

0.255

0.383

289.500

291.000

0.104

0.270

0.004

0.108

1.500

0.108

0.161

291.000

292.500

0.170

0.480

0.006

0.176

1.500

0.176

0.265

292.500

294.000

0.141

0.500

0.007

0.148

1.500

0.148

0.222

294.000

295.150

0.201

0.600

0.008

0.209

1.150

0.209

0.240

295.150

296.000

2.760

3.650

0.049

2.809

0.850

2.809

2.387

296.000

297.000

2.660

4.240

0.057

2.717

1.000

2.717

2.717

297.000

298.000

0.802

1.660

0.022

0.824

1.000

0.824

0.824

298.000

299.000

2.630

4.440

0.059

2.689

1.000

2.689

2.689

299.000

300.500

0.358

0.810

0.011

0.369

1.500

0.369

0.553

300.500

302.000

0.348

0.870

0.012

0.360

1.500

0.360

0.539

302.000

302.700

0.072

0.310

0.004

0.076

0.700

0.076

0.053

302.700

304.000

0.092

0.340

0.005

0.097

1.300

0.097

0.125

304.000

305.500

3.340

6.360

0.085

3.425

1.500

3.425

5.137

34.500

29.077

0.843

Including

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

271.000

272.500

1.085

1.290

0.017

1.102

1.500

1.102

1.653

272.500

274.000

1.525

3.040

0.041

1.566

1.500

1.566

2.348

274.000

275.000

1.880

2.800

0.037

1.917

1.000

1.917

1.917

275.000

276.000

1.230

1.660

0.022

1.252

1.000

1.252

1.252

276.000

277.000

0.612

1.500

0.020

0.632

1.000

0.632

0.632

277.000

278.000

3.130

3.410

0.045

3.175

1.000

3.175

3.175

7.000

10.979

1.568

Including

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

295.150

296.000

2.760

3.650

0.049

2.809

0.850

2.809

2.387

296.000

297.000

2.660

4.240

0.057

2.717

1.000

2.717

2.717

297.000

298.000

0.802

1.660

0.022

0.824

1.000

0.824

0.824

298.000

299.000

2.630

4.440

0.059

2.689

1.000

2.689

2.689

299.000

300.500

0.358

0.810

0.011

0.369

1.500

0.369

0.553

300.500

302.000

0.348

0.870

0.012

0.360

1.500

0.360

0.539

302.000

302.700

0.072

0.310

0.004

0.076

0.700

0.076

0.053

302.700

304.000

0.092

0.340

0.005

0.097

1.300

0.097

0.125

304.000

305.500

3.340

6.360

0.085

3.425

1.500

3.425

5.137

10.350

15.026

1.452

Table 3 - LCS21_26: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

90.000

91.000

1.340

0.590

0.008

1.348

1.000

1.348

1.348

91.000

92.000

0.385

0.320

0.004

0.389

1.000

0.389

0.389

92.000

93.000

0.583

0.310

0.004

0.587

1.000

0.587

0.587

93.000

94.000

0.101

0.420

0.006

0.107

1.000

0.107

0.107

94.000

95.000

0.117

0.250

0.003

0.120

1.000

0.120

0.120

95.000

96.000

0.092

0.300

0.004

0.096

1.000

0.096

0.096

96.000

97.000

0.127

0.430

0.006

0.133

1.000

0.133

0.133

97.000

98.000

0.055

0.460

0.006

0.061

1.000

0.061

0.061

98.000

99.000

0.050

0.420

0.006

0.056

1.000

0.056

0.056

99.000

100.000

0.086

0.550

0.007

0.093

1.000

0.093

0.093

100.000

101.000

0.064

0.570

0.008

0.072

1.000

0.072

0.072

101.000

102.000

0.197

1.010

0.013

0.210

1.000

0.210

0.210

102.000

103.500

0.070

0.350

0.005

0.075

1.500

0.075

0.112

103.500

104.500

0.789

0.370

0.005

0.794

1.000

0.794

0.794

104.500

105.500

0.252

0.550

0.007

0.259

1.000

0.259

0.259

105.500

106.500

3.530

1.330

0.018

3.548

1.000

3.548

3.548

16.500

7.985

0.484

Additional Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

175.500

177.000

0.674

0.860

0.011

0.685

1.500

0.685

1.028

177.000

178.500

1.565

1.930

0.026

1.591

1.500

1.591

2.386

178.500

180.000

0.641

1.010

0.013

0.654

1.500

0.654

0.982

180.000

181.500

4.450

4.600

0.061

4.511

1.500

4.511

6.767

181.500

183.000

0.127

0.400

0.005

0.132

1.500

0.132

0.199

7.500

11.362

1.515

Table 4 - LCS21_27: Assay Table

Épervier Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

13.000

14.500

0.975

0.200

0.003

0.978

1.500

0.978

1.467

14.500

16.000

0.415

0.440

0.006

0.421

1.500

0.421

0.631

16.000

17.500

0.083

0.260

0.003

0.086

1.500

0.086

0.130

17.500

19.000

0.306

0.260

0.003

0.309

1.500

0.309

0.464

19.000

20.500

2.840

0.370

0.005

2.845

1.500

2.845

4.267

7.500

6.959

0.928

Additional Zone (1)

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

69.500

71.000

0.741

0.260

0.003

0.744

1.500

0.744

1.117

71.000

72.500

2.520

0.690

0.009

2.529

1.500

2.529

3.794

72.500

74.000

0.019

0.110

0.001

0.020

1.500

0.020

0.031

74.000

75.500

0.549

0.170

0.002

0.551

1.500

0.551

0.827

75.500

77.000

0.298

0.230

0.003

0.301

1.500

0.301

0.452

7.500

6.220

0.829

Additional Zone (2)

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

220.500

222.000

0.684

2.140

0.029

0.713

1.500

0.713

1.069

222.000

223.500

0.106

0.490

0.007

0.113

1.500

0.113

0.169

223.500

225.000

3.440

3.580

0.048

3.488

1.500

3.488

5.232

225.000

226.500

0.165

0.750

0.010

0.175

1.500

0.175

0.263

226.500

228.000

0.268

0.770

0.010

0.278

1.500

0.278

0.417

228.000

229.500

0.312

0.500

0.007

0.319

1.500

0.319

0.478

9.000

7.627

0.847

Falcon Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

249.000

250.000

1.055

0.350

0.005

1.060

1.000

1.060

1.060

250.000

251.000

0.267

0.280

0.004

0.271

1.000

0.271

0.271

251.000

252.000

0.159

0.400

0.005

0.164

1.000

0.164

0.164

252.000

253.000

1.145

1.500

0.020

1.165

1.000

1.165

1.165

253.000

254.000

0.593

1.130

0.015

0.608

1.000

0.608

0.608

254.000

255.000

0.730

0.800

0.011

0.741

1.000

0.741

0.741

255.000

256.000

0.272

0.340

0.005

0.277

1.000

0.277

0.277

256.000

257.000

0.268

0.290

0.004

0.272

1.000

0.272

0.272

257.000

258.000

0.178

0.270

0.004

0.182

1.000

0.182

0.182

258.000

258.850

0.148

0.240

0.003

0.151

0.850

0.151

0.129

258.850

260.000

0.205

0.300

0.004

0.209

1.150

0.209

0.240

260.000

261.000

2.700

4.500

0.060

2.760

1.000

2.760

2.760

261.000

261.700

0.077

0.290

0.004

0.081

0.700

0.081

0.057

261.700

263.000

0.075

0.230

0.003

0.078

1.300

0.078

0.101

263.000

264.000

1.440

2.690

0.036

1.476

1.000

1.476

1.476

264.000

264.900

0.984

2.200

0.029

1.013

0.900

1.013

0.912

264.900

265.750

9.500

18.850

0.251

9.751

0.850

9.751

8.289

265.750

266.500

0.464

1.620

0.022

0.486

0.750

0.486

0.364

266.500

267.250

0.096

0.450

0.006

0.102

0.750

0.102

0.077

267.250

268.200

0.740

1.380

0.018

0.758

0.950

0.758

0.720

19.200

19.863

1.035

Table 5 - LCS21_28: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

98.000

99.000

0.251

0.170

0.002

0.253

1.000

0.253

0.253

99.000

100.000

0.296

0.390

0.005

0.301

1.000

0.301

0.301

100.000

101.000

2.360

0.980

0.013

2.373

1.000

2.373

2.373

101.000

102.000

0.623

0.250

0.003

0.626

1.000

0.626

0.626

102.000

103.000

0.107

0.310

0.004

0.111

1.000

0.111

0.111

103.000

104.000

0.254

0.430

0.006

0.260

1.000

0.260

0.260

104.000

105.000

0.205

0.170

0.002

0.207

1.000

0.207

0.207

105.000

105.900

0.298

0.150

0.002

0.300

0.900

0.300

0.270

105.900

107.000

0.280

0.390

0.005

0.285

1.100

0.285

0.314

107.000

108.000

0.863

0.950

0.013

0.876

1.000

0.876

0.876

108.000

109.000

0.265

0.270

0.004

0.269

1.000

0.269

0.269

109.000

110.500

0.745

0.670

0.009

0.754

1.500

0.754

1.131

110.500

112.000

0.171

0.490

0.007

0.178

1.500

0.178

0.266

112.000

113.500

0.215

0.330

0.004

0.219

1.500

0.219

0.329

113.500

115.000

0.140

0.150

0.002

0.142

1.500

0.142

0.213

115.000

116.000

0.452

0.270

0.004

0.456

1.000

0.456

0.456

116.000

117.000

0.587

0.630

0.008

0.595

1.000

0.595

0.595

117.000

118.500

0.433

0.280

0.004

0.437

1.500

0.437

0.655

118.500

120.000

0.563

0.910

0.012

0.575

1.500

0.575

0.863

120.000

121.500

0.322

0.590

0.008

0.330

1.500

0.330

0.495

121.500

123.000

0.175

0.270

0.004

0.179

1.500

0.179

0.268

123.000

124.500

2.370

3.080

0.041

2.411

1.500

2.411

3.617

124.500

125.400

0.099

0.310

0.004

0.103

0.900

0.103

0.093

125.400

126.000

0.153

0.320

0.004

0.157

0.600

0.157

0.094

126.000

127.500

0.051

0.260

0.003

0.054

1.500

0.054

0.082

127.500

128.200

1.275

0.640

0.009

1.284

0.700

1.284

0.898

128.200

129.500

0.265

0.600

0.008

0.273

1.300

0.273

0.355

129.500

130.500

0.480

0.940

0.013

0.493

1.000

0.493

0.493

130.500

132.000

2.070

4.980

0.066

2.136

1.500

2.136

3.205

132.000

133.500

0.267

0.690

0.009

0.276

1.500

0.276

0.414

133.500

135.000

0.153

0.480

0.006

0.159

1.500

0.159

0.239

135.000

136.250

0.431

1.200

0.016

0.447

1.250

0.447

0.559

136.250

137.000

2.340

9.910

0.132

2.472

0.750

2.472

1.854

137.000

137.750

1.285

5.850

0.078

1.363

0.750

1.363

1.022

137.750

138.400

5.840

27.900

0.372

6.212

0.650

6.212

4.038

138.400

139.800

1.850

4.590

0.061

1.911

1.400

1.911

2.676

139.800

141.000

0.251

2.020

0.027

0.278

1.200

0.278

0.334

141.000

142.500

0.317

0.750

0.010

0.327

1.500

0.327

0.491

142.500

143.250

1.660

1.040

0.014

1.674

0.750

1.674

1.255

143.250

144.000

0.312

0.930

0.012

0.324

0.750

0.324

0.243

144.000

145.000

0.250

0.910

0.012

0.262

1.000

0.262

0.262

47.000

33.354

0.710

Including

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

Lengt x Au

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

130.500

132.000

2.070

4.980

0.066

2.136

1.500

2.136

3.205

132.000

133.500

0.267

0.690

0.009

0.276

1.500

0.276

0.414

133.500

135.000

0.153

0.480

0.006

0.159

1.500

0.159

0.239

135.000

136.250

0.431

1.200

0.016

0.447

1.250

0.447

0.559

136.250

137.000

2.340

9.910

0.132

2.472

0.750

2.472

1.854

137.000

137.750

1.285

5.850

0.078

1.363

0.750

1.363

1.022

137.750

138.400

5.840

27.900

0.372

6.212

0.650

6.212

4.038

138.400

139.800

1.850

4.590

0.061

1.911

1.400

1.911

2.676

139.800

141.000

0.251

2.020

0.027

0.278

1.200

0.278

0.334

141.000

142.500

0.317

0.750

0.010

0.327

1.500

0.327

0.491

142.500

143.250

1.660

1.040

0.014

1.674

0.750

1.674

1.255

143.250

144.000

0.312

0.930

0.012

0.324

0.750

0.324

0.243

144.000

145.000

0.250

0.910

0.012

0.262

1.000

0.262

0.262

14.500

16.591

1.144

Additional Zone

From

To

Au

Ag

Ag->AuEq

AuEq

Length

Au Eq

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(m)

(g/t)

193.000

194.000

1.520

1.010

0.013

1.533

1.000

1.530

Table 6 - LCS21_29: Assay Table

Épervier Zone

From (m)

To
(m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Ag->AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Length (m)

Au Eq (g/t)

LengtxAu (g/t)

84.500

86.000

1.500

1.350

0.960

0.013

1.363

1.500

1.363

2.044

86.000

87.500

1.500

0.133

0.150

0.002

0.135

1.500

0.135

0.203

87.500

89.000

1.500

0.182

0.860

0.011

0.193

1.500

0.193

0.290

89.000

89.500

0.500

1.005

0.250

0.003

1.008

0.500

1.008

0.504

89.500

91.000

1.500

0.077

0.160

0.002

0.079

1.500

0.079

0.119

91.000

92.500

1.500

0.101

0.160

0.002

0.103

1.500

0.103

0.155

92.500

94.000

1.500

0.022

0.130

0.002

0.024

1.500

0.024

0.036

94.000

95.500

1.500

0.018

0.090

0.001

0.019

1.500

0.019

0.029

95.500

97.000

1.500

0.026

0.150

0.002

0.028

1.500

0.028

0.042

97.000

98.500

1.500

0.031

0.190

0.003

0.034

1.500

0.034

0.050

98.500

100.000

1.500

0.335

0.220

0.003

0.338

1.500

0.338

0.507

100.000

101.500

1.500

1.505

0.790

0.011

1.516

1.500

1.516

2.273

101.500

103.000

1.500

0.324

0.120

0.002

0.326

1.500

0.326

0.488

103.000

104.500

1.500

0.319

0.200

0.003

0.322

1.500

0.322

0.483

20.000

5.487

7.222

0.361

Including

From (m)

To
(m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Ag->AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Length (m)

Au Eq (g/t)

LengtxAu (g/t)

84.500

86.000

1.500

1.350

0.960

0.013

1.363

1.500

1.363

2.044

86.000

87.500

1.500

0.133

0.150

0.002

0.135

1.500

0.135

0.203

87.500

89.000

1.500

0.182

0.860

0.011

0.193

1.500

0.193

0.290

89.000

89.500

0.500

1.005

0.250

0.003

1.008

0.500

1.008

0.504

5.000

2.700

3.041

0.608

Falcon Zone

From (m)

To
(m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Ag->AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Length (m)

Au Eq (g/t)

LengtxAu (g/t)

273.000

274.500

0.733

0.220

0.003

0.736

1.500

0.736

1.104

274.500

276.000

2.670

0.430

0.006

2.676

1.500

2.676

4.014

276.000

277.500

1.350

0.470

0.006

1.356

1.500

1.356

2.034

277.500

279.000

0.864

0.760

0.010

0.874

1.500

0.874

1.311

279.000

280.500

0.529

0.260

0.003

0.532

1.500

0.532

0.799

280.500

282.000

0.044

0.180

0.002

0.046

1.500

0.046

0.070

282.000

283.500

0.033

0.150

0.002

0.035

1.500

0.035

0.053

283.500

285.000

0.062

0.170

0.002

0.064

1.500

0.064

0.096

285.000

286.500

0.056

0.230

0.003

0.059

1.500

0.059

0.089

286.500

288.000

0.339

0.260

0.003

0.342

1.500

0.342

0.514

288.000

289.500

0.246

0.200

0.003

0.249

1.500

0.249

0.373

289.500

291.000

0.400

0.710

0.009

0.409

1.500

0.409

0.614

291.000

292.500

0.099

0.220

0.003

0.102

1.500

0.102

0.153

292.500

294.000

0.340

0.570

0.008

0.348

1.500

0.348

0.521

294.000

295.500

0.509

0.260

0.003

0.512

1.500

0.512

0.768

295.500

297.000

0.461

0.910

0.012

0.473

1.500

0.473

0.710

297.000

298.500

1.315

2.240

0.030

1.345

1.500

1.345

2.017

298.500

300.000

0.230

0.520

0.007

0.237

1.500

0.237

0.355

300.000

301.500

0.313

0.550

0.007

0.320

1.500

0.320

0.481

301.500

303.000

0.275

0.500

0.007

0.282

1.500

0.282

0.423

303.000

304.500

0.687

0.970

0.013

0.700

1.500

0.700

1.050

304.500

306.000

0.147

0.510

0.007

0.154

1.500

0.154

0.231

306.000

307.500

23.800

51.700

0.689

24.489

1.500

24.489

36.734

307.500

309.000

0.277

0.790

0.011

0.288

1.500

0.288

0.431

309.000

310.500

0.132

0.620

0.008

0.140

1.500

0.140

0.210

310.500

312.000

0.247

0.540

0.007

0.254

1.500

0.254

0.381

312.000

313.000

0.111

0.630

0.008

0.119

1.000

0.119

0.119

40.000

37.143

55.654

1.391

Table 7 - LCS21_30: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From (m)

To
(m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Ag->AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Length (m)

Au Eq (g/t)

LengtxAu (g/t)

195.550

197.000

0.260

0.800

0.011

0.271

1.450

0.271

0.392

197.000

198.000

2.370

0.760

0.010

2.380

1.000

2.380

2.380

198.000

199.500

4.430

0.540

0.007

4.437

1.500

4.437

6.656

199.500

201.000

0.184

0.470

0.006

0.190

1.500

0.190

0.285

201.000

202.000

0.524

0.710

0.009

0.533

1.000

0.533

0.533

202.000

203.300

1.485

1.840

0.025

1.510

1.300

1.510

1.962

203.300

203.800

0.128

0.580

0.008

0.136

0.500

0.136

0.068

203.800

205.000

2.170

4.970

0.066

2.236

1.200

2.236

2.684

205.000

206.000

1.915

2.570

0.034

1.949

1.000

1.949

1.949

206.000

207.000

0.528

1.070

0.014

0.542

1.000

0.542

0.542

207.000

208.000

0.887

0.840

0.011

0.898

1.000

0.898

0.898

208.000

208.800

0.653

0.740

0.010

0.663

0.800

0.663

0.530

208.800

209.550

0.594

0.970

0.013

0.607

0.750

0.607

0.455

209.550

211.000

0.934

0.610

0.008

0.942

1.450

0.942

1.366

211.000

212.500

0.174

0.390

0.005

0.179

1.500

0.179

0.269

212.500

214.000

0.081

0.430

0.006

0.087

1.500

0.087

0.130

214.000

215.500

0.331

0.340

0.005

0.336

1.500

0.336

0.503

215.500

217.000

0.084

0.390

0.005

0.089

1.500

0.089

0.134

217.000

218.500

0.129

0.260

0.003

0.132

1.500

0.132

0.199

218.500

220.000

0.037

0.200

0.003

0.040

1.500

0.040

0.060

220.000

221.500

0.045

0.200

0.003

0.048

1.500

0.045

0.067

221.500

223.000

0.047

0.280

0.004

0.051

1.500

0.051

0.076

223.000

224.000

0.022

0.180

0.002

0.024

1.000

0.024

0.024

224.000

225.000

0.043

0.350

0.005

0.048

1.000

0.048

0.048

225.000

226.500

0.043

0.360

0.005

0.048

1.500

0.048

0.072

226.500

228.000

1.260

0.440

0.006

1.266

1.500

1.266

1.899

228.000

229.000

0.352

0.600

0.008

0.360

1.000

0.360

0.360

229.000

230.000

0.305

0.470

0.006

0.311

1.000

0.311

0.311

230.000

231.000

2.290

2.220

0.030

2.320

1.000

2.320

2.320

231.000

232.000

0.693

0.950

0.013

0.706

1.000

0.706

0.706

232.000

233.000

0.355

0.390

0.005

0.360

1.000

0.360

0.360

233.000

233.600

0.155

0.430

0.006

0.161

0.600

0.161

0.096

233.600

234.200

0.397

0.940

0.013

0.410

0.600

0.410

0.246

234.200

235.000

1.410

1.840

0.025

1.435

0.800

1.435

1.148

235.000

236.000

1.705

1.800

0.024

1.729

1.000

1.729

1.729

236.000

237.000

7.930

2.510

0.033

7.963

1.000

7.963

7.963

237.000

237.700

0.628

1.280

0.017

0.645

0.700

0.645

0.452

237.700

238.450

1.040

1.730

0.023

1.063

0.750

1.063

0.797

238.450

239.500

0.760

1.040

0.014

0.774

1.050

0.774

0.813

239.500

241.000

0.677

1.150

0.015

0.692

1.500

0.692

1.039

241.000

242.000

0.353

2.220

0.030

0.383

1.000

0.383

0.383

242.000

243.000

3.360

1.290

0.017

3.377

1.000

3.377

3.377

243.000

244.000

0.489

1.700

0.023

0.512

1.000

0.512

0.512

244.000

244.700

1.255

1.580

0.021

1.276

0.700

1.276

0.893

244.700

246.000

0.369

1.140

0.015

0.384

1.300

0.384

0.499

246.000

247.000

0.222

0.830

0.011

0.233

1.000

0.233

0.233

247.000

248.000

0.229

0.990

0.013

0.242

1.000

0.242

0.242

248.000

249.000

0.105

0.660

0.009

0.114

1.000

0.114

0.114

53.450

45.088

48.774

0.913

Including

From (m)

To
(m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Ag->AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Length (m)

Au Eq (g/t)

LengtxAu (g/t)

197.000

198.000

1.000

2.370

0.760

0.010

2.380

1.000

2.380

2.380

198.000

199.500

1.500

4.430

0.540

0.007

4.437

1.500

4.437

6.656

199.500

201.000

1.500

0.184

0.470

0.006

0.190

1.500

0.190

0.285

201.000

202.000

1.000

0.524

0.710

0.009

0.533

1.000

0.533

0.533

202.000

203.300

1.300

1.485

1.840

0.025

1.510

1.300

1.510

1.962

6.300

9.051

11.817

1.876

Including

From (m)

To
(m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Ag->AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Length (m)

Au Eq (g/t)

LengtxAu (g/t)

230.000

231.000

1.000

2.290

2.220

0.030

2.320

1.000

2.320

2.320

231.000

232.000

1.000

0.693

0.950

0.013

0.706

1.000

0.706

0.706

232.000

233.000

1.000

0.355

0.390

0.005

0.360

1.000

0.360

0.360

233.000

233.600

0.600

0.155

0.430

0.006

0.161

0.600

0.161

0.096

233.600

234.200

0.600

0.397

0.940

0.013

0.410

0.600

0.410

0.246

234.200

235.000

0.800

1.410

1.840

0.025

1.435

0.800

1.435

1.148

235.000

236.000

1.000

1.705

1.800

0.024

1.729

1.000

1.729