Northern Superior Files Technical Report For The Chevrier Project

Northern Superior Resources Inc.
·1 min read
Northern Superior Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) reports that it has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada", with an effective date of October 20, 2021 and a completion date of September 23, 2022 (the "Report"). The Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Quebec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "SUP", and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "NSUPF".

For further information, please contact:

Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo.,FGAC, ICD.D
President &CEO, Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Tel: (705) 525‐0992
Fax:(705) 525‐7701
Email: info@nsuperior.com
www.nsuperior.com

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719517/Northern-Superior-Files-Technical-Report-For-The-Chevrier-Project

