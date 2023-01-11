Northern Superior Reports 5.96 g/t gold over 10.0 metres, 2.94 g/t gold over 14.0 metres, and 1.63 g/t gold over 20.6 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone of the Philibert Project
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQX:NSUPF) is pleased to report the remaining assay results for the Arctic Fox Zone (see Figures 1 and 2) from its 2022 core drill campaign on the Philibert gold property (see press release dated November 15, 2022), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Québec.
Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):
23 Holes Remain Pending (from the 2022 Philibert drill core program);
DDH PB-22-360 returned 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres 180.0 to 190.0 metres, including 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 181.5 to 182.0 metres and including 12.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 182.5 to 183.0 metres;
DDH PB-22-339 returned 2.94 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 340.0 to 354.0 metres, including 4.01 g/t Au over 8.9 metres from 341 to 349.9 metres, and including 9.79 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 346.0 to 348.0 metres;
DDH PB-22-400 returned 1.63 g/t Au over 20.6 metres from 86.4 to 107.0 metres, including 3.61 g/t Au over 7.6 metres from 86.4 to 94.0 metres and 1.26 g/t Au over 9.5 metres from 116.0 to 125.5 metres;
DDH PB-22-390 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 101.0 to 120.0 metres and,
DDH PB-22-407 returned 1.03 g/t Au over 20.0 metres from 66.0 to 86.0 metres.
Simon Marcotte, President & CEO of Northern Superior, commented: "We continue to be impressed by the results from the 2022 drill program on the Arctic Fox Zone. Results continue to show high grade gold over considerable widths along strike and down dip. We look forward to continuing to expand the zone along strike and down plunge especially toward the fault zone, known as the Fennec Fox area."
Mr. Marcotte added: "Following our consolidation endeavors in 2022, the year ahead promises to be a busy and exciting year for Northern Superior. Not only do we still have 23 holes pending from the Philibert program, but results from the recently completed drilling campaigns at Lac Surprise and Croteau Est, cumulating over 19,000 metres, will also provide for significant news flow in the weeks and months ahead. We also remain on track for an updated resource estimate on Philibert in the next few months, which we trust will establish Philibert as a pillar of this rapidly emerging gold camp."
2022 Drill Program
Northern Superior is reporting assay results from the remaining sixteen drill holes for the Arctic Fox Zone, completed in 2022. This zone is part of the northwestern footwall located within the 3-kilometre Philibert mineralized corridor. To date, the Arctic Fox Zone has been defined over 600 metres along strike and up to 275 metres vertical depth.
Results reported today include drill hole PB-22-339 one of the deepest holes to test the southern part of the Arctic Fox Zone at a vertical depth of 270 metres, which returned 2.94 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 340.0 to 354.0 metres. Drill hole PB-22-360 also tested mineralization down dip on the southern Arctic Fox Zone and returned 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres from 180.0 to 190.0 metres at a vertical depth of 145 metres. Drill hole PB-22-358 drilled near surface and up dip of drill holes PB-22-360 and PB-22-339 in the southwestern extent of the Arctic Fox Zone returned 1.99 g/t Au over 12.4 metres from 42.7 to 55.1 metres (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). From the eastern extent of the southern Arctic Fox Zone drill holes PB-22-369 and PB-22-373 appear to be drilled too far south missing the intended mineralized zone.
From the central area of the northern Arctic Fox Zone, drill hole PB-22-407 returned 1.03 g/t Au over 20.0 metres from 66.0 to 86.0 metres and PB-22-400 returned 1.63 g/t Au over 20.6 metres from 86.4 to 107.0 metres. In the eastern area of the northern Arctic Fox Zone drill hole PB-22-390 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 101 to 120.0 metres (see Figures 1, 2 and 4). The most eastern drill hole testing the northern Arctic Fox Zone, PB-22-413 returned weak mineralization and may have been drilled south of the surface extent of the interpreted zone.
Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong ankerite and silicification including dark grey quartz veining and up to 20% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization. See Table 1 and Figures 1 to 5 below.
Complete assay results for the 2022 drill program, Arctic Fox Zone, are provided in Appendix One.
Table 1: Reported Assay Results, Arctic Fox Zone
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Zone
PB-22-339
340.0
354.0
14.0
2.94
Arctic Fox - North
including
341.0
349.9
8.9
4.01
Arctic Fox - North
and including
346.0
348.0
2.0
9.79
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-358
42.7
55.1
12.4
1.99
Arctic Fox - South
including
49.8
55.1
5.3
3.11
Arctic Fox - South
and
69.2
70.1
0.9
0.97
Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-360
180.0
190.0
10.0
5.96
Arctic Fox - South
including
181.5
182.0
0.5
11.20
Arctic Fox - South
including
182.5
183.0
0.5
12.90
Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-363
108.0
109.0
1.0
0.80
Arctic Fox - North
and
125.0
127.0
2.0
0.51
Arctic Fox - North
and
208.0
210.2
2.2
0.97
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-369
13.6
14.8
1.2
0.40
Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-373
15.3
18.1
2.8
0.66
Arctic Fox - South
and
62.5
70.5
8.0
0.54
Arctic Fox - South
including
65.0
65.7
0.7
2.77
Arctic Fox - South
PB-22-390
101.0
120.0
19.0
1.18
Arctic Fox - North
including
104.0
106.0
2.0
2.63
Arctic Fox - North
including
111.0
114.0
3.0
2.41
Arctic Fox - North
including
119.0
120.0
1.0
3.26
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-398
53.0
56.0
3.0
1.64
Arctic Fox - North
and
87.7
95.0
7.3
0.63
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-400
86.4
107.0
20.6
1.63
Arctic Fox - North
including
86.4
94.0
7.6
3.61
Arctic Fox - North
and
116.0
125.5
9.5
1.26
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-404
96.2
103.6
7.4
0.70
Arctic Fox - North
including
97.0
98.8
1.8
1.81
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-406
89.0
94.0
5.0
1.05
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-407
16.9
17.6
0.7
0.65
Arctic Fox - North
and
66.0
86.0
20.0
1.03
Arctic Fox - North
including
66.0
67.0
1.0
2.00
Arctic Fox - North
including
78.0
80.0
2.0
3.40
Arctic Fox - North
and
100.0
101.0
1.0
0.54
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-409
17.0
35.5
18.5
0.57
Arctic Fox - North
including
21.5
22.0
0.5
2.72
Arctic Fox - North
including
34.4
35.5
1.1
4.43
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-411
12.5
17.5
5.0
1.39
Arctic Fox - North
including
15.5
16.5
1.0
4.00
Arctic Fox - North
and
36.3
40.5
4.2
2.44
Arctic Fox - North
including
36.3
37.5
1.2
4.00
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-412
35.0
57.3
22.3
0.61
Arctic Fox - North
including
35.0
36.0
1.0
2.13
Arctic Fox - North
including
46.0
47.0
1.0
3.08
Arctic Fox - North
including
56.0
56.6
0.6
5.22
Arctic Fox - North
PB-22-413
19.4
22.5
3.1
0.89
Arctic Fox - North
and
30.0
37.0
7.0
0.43
Arctic Fox - North
and
46.0
47.0
1.0
0.63
Arctic Fox - North
Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.
Figure 1: Plan map with results from current press release for the Arctic Fox Zone. Section lines for Figure 3 and 4 in yellow.
Figure 2: Longitudinal view of the Arctic Fox Zone - looking northeast inclined at 30 degrees.
Figure 3: Section L11480W showing hole PB-22-358, PB-22-360 and PB-22-339 - Arctic Fox Zone. Section width is 85.0 metres.
Figure 4: Section L11080Wshowing hole PB-22-390 Arctic Fox Zone. Section width is 60.0 metres.
Figure 5: Drill core photo of PB-22-360 from 180.0 to 190.0 metres with 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres.
Sampling and Laboratory
True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2022 were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, Ontario. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.
The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.
About Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Québec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.
The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM; the Company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.
Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About SOQUEM
SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.
Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors
Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer
