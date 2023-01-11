Northern Superior Reports 5.96 g/t gold over 10.0 metres, 2.94 g/t gold over 14.0 metres, and 1.63 g/t gold over 20.6 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone of the Philibert Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQX:NSUPF) is pleased to report the remaining assay results for the Arctic Fox Zone (see Figures 1 and 2) from its 2022 core drill campaign on the Philibert gold property (see press release dated November 15, 2022), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Québec.

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

23 Holes Remain Pending (from the 2022 Philibert drill core program);

DDH PB-22-360 returned 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres 180.0 to 190.0 metres, including 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 181.5 to 182.0 metres and including 12.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 182.5 to 183.0 metres;

DDH PB-22-339 returned 2.94 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 340.0 to 354.0 metres, including 4.01 g/t Au over 8.9 metres from 341 to 349.9 metres, and including 9.79 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 346.0 to 348.0 metres;

DDH PB-22-400 returned 1.63 g/t Au over 20.6 metres from 86.4 to 107.0 metres, including 3.61 g/t Au over 7.6 metres from 86.4 to 94.0 metres and 1.26 g/t Au over 9.5 metres from 116.0 to 125.5 metres;

DDH PB-22-390 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 101.0 to 120.0 metres and,

DDH PB-22-407 returned 1.03 g/t Au over 20.0 metres from 66.0 to 86.0 metres.

Simon Marcotte, President & CEO of Northern Superior, commented: "We continue to be impressed by the results from the 2022 drill program on the Arctic Fox Zone. Results continue to show high grade gold over considerable widths along strike and down dip. We look forward to continuing to expand the zone along strike and down plunge especially toward the fault zone, known as the Fennec Fox area."

Mr. Marcotte added: "Following our consolidation endeavors in 2022, the year ahead promises to be a busy and exciting year for Northern Superior. Not only do we still have 23 holes pending from the Philibert program, but results from the recently completed drilling campaigns at Lac Surprise and Croteau Est, cumulating over 19,000 metres, will also provide for significant news flow in the weeks and months ahead. We also remain on track for an updated resource estimate on Philibert in the next few months, which we trust will establish Philibert as a pillar of this rapidly emerging gold camp."

2022 Drill Program

Northern Superior is reporting assay results from the remaining sixteen drill holes for the Arctic Fox Zone, completed in 2022. This zone is part of the northwestern footwall located within the 3-kilometre Philibert mineralized corridor. To date, the Arctic Fox Zone has been defined over 600 metres along strike and up to 275 metres vertical depth.

Results reported today include drill hole PB-22-339 one of the deepest holes to test the southern part of the Arctic Fox Zone at a vertical depth of 270 metres, which returned 2.94 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 340.0 to 354.0 metres. Drill hole PB-22-360 also tested mineralization down dip on the southern Arctic Fox Zone and returned 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres from 180.0 to 190.0 metres at a vertical depth of 145 metres. Drill hole PB-22-358 drilled near surface and up dip of drill holes PB-22-360 and PB-22-339 in the southwestern extent of the Arctic Fox Zone returned 1.99 g/t Au over 12.4 metres from 42.7 to 55.1 metres (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). From the eastern extent of the southern Arctic Fox Zone drill holes PB-22-369 and PB-22-373 appear to be drilled too far south missing the intended mineralized zone.

From the central area of the northern Arctic Fox Zone, drill hole PB-22-407 returned 1.03 g/t Au over 20.0 metres from 66.0 to 86.0 metres and PB-22-400 returned 1.63 g/t Au over 20.6 metres from 86.4 to 107.0 metres. In the eastern area of the northern Arctic Fox Zone drill hole PB-22-390 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 19.0 metres from 101 to 120.0 metres (see Figures 1, 2 and 4). The most eastern drill hole testing the northern Arctic Fox Zone, PB-22-413 returned weak mineralization and may have been drilled south of the surface extent of the interpreted zone.

Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong ankerite and silicification including dark grey quartz veining and up to 20% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization. See Table 1 and Figures 1 to 5 below.

Complete assay results for the 2022 drill program, Arctic Fox Zone, are provided in Appendix One.

Table 1: Reported Assay Results, Arctic Fox Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone PB-22-339 340.0 354.0 14.0 2.94 Arctic Fox - North including 341.0 349.9 8.9 4.01 Arctic Fox - North and including 346.0 348.0 2.0 9.79 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-358 42.7 55.1 12.4 1.99 Arctic Fox - South including 49.8 55.1 5.3 3.11 Arctic Fox - South and 69.2 70.1 0.9 0.97 Arctic Fox - South PB-22-360 180.0 190.0 10.0 5.96 Arctic Fox - South including 181.5 182.0 0.5 11.20 Arctic Fox - South including 182.5 183.0 0.5 12.90 Arctic Fox - South PB-22-363 108.0 109.0 1.0 0.80 Arctic Fox - North and 125.0 127.0 2.0 0.51 Arctic Fox - North and 208.0 210.2 2.2 0.97 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-369 13.6 14.8 1.2 0.40 Arctic Fox - South PB-22-373 15.3 18.1 2.8 0.66 Arctic Fox - South and 62.5 70.5 8.0 0.54 Arctic Fox - South including 65.0 65.7 0.7 2.77 Arctic Fox - South PB-22-390 101.0 120.0 19.0 1.18 Arctic Fox - North including 104.0 106.0 2.0 2.63 Arctic Fox - North including 111.0 114.0 3.0 2.41 Arctic Fox - North including 119.0 120.0 1.0 3.26 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-398 53.0 56.0 3.0 1.64 Arctic Fox - North and 87.7 95.0 7.3 0.63 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-400 86.4 107.0 20.6 1.63 Arctic Fox - North including 86.4 94.0 7.6 3.61 Arctic Fox - North and 116.0 125.5 9.5 1.26 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-404 96.2 103.6 7.4 0.70 Arctic Fox - North including 97.0 98.8 1.8 1.81 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-406 89.0 94.0 5.0 1.05 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-407 16.9 17.6 0.7 0.65 Arctic Fox - North and 66.0 86.0 20.0 1.03 Arctic Fox - North including 66.0 67.0 1.0 2.00 Arctic Fox - North including 78.0 80.0 2.0 3.40 Arctic Fox - North and 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.54 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-409 17.0 35.5 18.5 0.57 Arctic Fox - North including 21.5 22.0 0.5 2.72 Arctic Fox - North including 34.4 35.5 1.1 4.43 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-411 12.5 17.5 5.0 1.39 Arctic Fox - North including 15.5 16.5 1.0 4.00 Arctic Fox - North and 36.3 40.5 4.2 2.44 Arctic Fox - North including 36.3 37.5 1.2 4.00 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-412 35.0 57.3 22.3 0.61 Arctic Fox - North including 35.0 36.0 1.0 2.13 Arctic Fox - North including 46.0 47.0 1.0 3.08 Arctic Fox - North including 56.0 56.6 0.6 5.22 Arctic Fox - North PB-22-413 19.4 22.5 3.1 0.89 Arctic Fox - North and 30.0 37.0 7.0 0.43 Arctic Fox - North and 46.0 47.0 1.0 0.63 Arctic Fox - North

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1: Plan map with results from current press release for the Arctic Fox Zone. Section lines for Figure 3 and 4 in yellow.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2: Longitudinal view of the Arctic Fox Zone - looking northeast inclined at 30 degrees.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 3: Section L11480W showing hole PB-22-358, PB-22-360 and PB-22-339 - Arctic Fox Zone. Section width is 85.0 metres.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 4: Section L11080Wshowing hole PB-22-390 Arctic Fox Zone. Section width is 60.0 metres.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 5: Drill core photo of PB-22-360 from 180.0 to 190.0 metres with 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres.

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2022 were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, Ontario. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Québec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM; the Company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA

President and Chief Executive Office

Tel: (647) 801-7273

info@nsuperior.com

Appendix One

Complete Assay Results, 2022 Drill Program Arctic Fox Zone.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Press Release PB-22-333 419.6 422.6 3.0 1.13 Arctic Fox - North Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-339 340.0 354.0 14.0 2.94 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 341.0 349.9 8.9 4.01 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 346.0 348.0 2.0 9.79 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-345 65.6 67.5 1.9 0.92 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-346 34.5 52.5 18.0 1.22 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 including 36.0 41.0 5.0 2.26 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-347 18.7 23.6 4.9 2.87 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 including 21.8 22.8 1.0 6.48 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 and 32.7 43.5 10.8 0.30 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-349 9.3 25.3 16.0 2.75 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 including 9.3 12.0 2.7 5.11 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 and including 20.0 25.3 5.3 5.00 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 and 41.0 54.0 13.0 1.18 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 including 53.0 54.0 1.0 8.20 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-350 9.0 10.0 1.0 6.41 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 and 40.0 43.0 3.0 0.75 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-351 12.3 17.0 4.7 1.75 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 including 13.0 14.0 1.0 7.30 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 and 68.0 79.0 11.0 4.57 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 including 72.0 78.0 6.0 7.88 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 and 108.0 112.0 4.0 0.85 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-353 116.9 118.0 1.1 2.79 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 including 116.9 117.5 0.6 4.72 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-356 117.0 133.0 16.0 1.24 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 including 117.0 127.5 10.5 1.73 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-358 42.7 55.1 12.4 1.99 Arctic Fox - South Current PR including 49.8 55.1 5.3 3.11 Arctic Fox - South Current PR and 69.2 70.1 0.9 0.97 Arctic Fox - South Current PR PB-22-360 83.0 84.0 1.0 5.29 Arctic Fox North Reported 20-Jul-22 and 180.0 190.0 10.0 5.96 Arctic Fox South Current PR including 181.5 182.0 0.5 11.20 Arctic Fox South Current PR including 182.5 183.0 0.5 12.90 Arctic Fox South Current PR PB-22-363 108.0 109.0 1.0 0.80 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 125.0 127.0 2.0 0.51 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 208.0 210.2 2.2 0.97 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-367A 38.5 58.2 19.7 1.00 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 including 39.6 45.2 5.6 1.80 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 including 51.3 55.0 3.7 1.75 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 and 107.6 109.6 2.0 0.57 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 and 167.0 170.5 3.5 1.09 Arctic Fox - South Reported 5-Jul-22 PB-22-369 13.6 14.8 1.2 0.40 Arctic Fox South Current PR PB-22-373 15.3 18.1 2.8 0.66 Arctic Fox - South Current PR and 62.5 70.5 8.0 0.54 Arctic Fox - South Current PR including 65.0 65.7 0.7 2.77 Arctic Fox - South Current PR PB-22-385 92.3 118.0 25.7 2.22 Arctic Fox North Reported 20-Jul-22 including 92.3 98.0 5.7 6.02 Arctic Fox North Reported 20-Jul-22 and including 108.0 111.0 3.0 3.24 Arctic Fox North Reported 20-Jul-22 PB-22-387 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.93 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 and 128.0 135.0 7.0 0.78 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 PB-22-390 101.0 120.0 19.0 1.18 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 104.0 106.0 2.0 2.63 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 111.0 114.0 3.0 2.41 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 119.0 120.0 1.0 3.26 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-394A 130.0 146.9 16.9 1.49 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 including 132.0 135.3 3.3 3.89 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 PB-22-397 96.0 119.3 23.3 1.11 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 including 111.3 119.3 8.0 2.28 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 PB-22-398 53.0 56.0 3.0 1.64 Arctic Fox North Current PR and 87.7 95.0 7.3 0.63 Arctic Fox North Current PR PB-22-400 86.4 107.0 20.6 1.63 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 86.4 94.0 7.6 3.61 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 116.0 125.5 9.5 1.26 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-403 138.6 146.8 8.2 0.68 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 including 141.5 143.4 1.9 1.21 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 and 170.9 171.4 0.5 2.08 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 and 177.3 179.8 2.5 0.62 Arctic Fox - North Reported 20-Jul-22 PB-22-404 96.2 103.6 7.4 0.70 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 97.0 98.8 1.8 1.81 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-406 89.0 94.0 5.0 1.05 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-407 16.9 17.6 0.7 0.65 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 66.0 86.0 20.0 1.03 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 66.0 67.0 1.0 2.00 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 78.0 80.0 2.0 3.40 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.54 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-409 17.0 35.5 18.5 0.57 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 21.5 22.0 0.5 2.72 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 34.4 35.5 1.1 4.43 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-411 12.5 17.5 5.0 1.39 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 15.5 16.5 1.0 4.00 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 36.3 40.5 4.2 2.44 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 36.3 37.5 1.2 4.00 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-412 35.0 57.3 22.3 0.61 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 35.0 36.0 1.0 2.13 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 46.0 47.0 1.0 3.08 Arctic Fox - North Current PR including 56.0 56.6 0.6 5.22 Arctic Fox - North Current PR PB-22-413 19.4 22.5 3.1 0.89 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 30.0 37.0 7.0 0.43 Arctic Fox - North Current PR and 46.0 47.0 1.0 0.63 Arctic Fox - North Current PR

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Core Drill Hole Data, 2022 Program, Arctic Fox Zone.

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Final Depth NAD83ZN17 NAD83ZN17 Metres Degrees Degrees Metres PB-22-333 528426 5481230 381 210 55 501.6 PB-22-339 528306 5481188 382 207 54 399.0 PB-22-345 528002 5480922 380 210 55 135.0 PB-22-346 527996 5480887 382 210 50 108.0 PB-22-347 528042 5480816 380 210 48 66.0 PB-22-349 528083 5480792 380 210 50 81.0 PB-22-350 528145 5480752 378 210 51 66.0 PB-22-351 528161 5480846 378 210 52 144.0 PB-22-353 528108 5480921 380 210 55 153.0 PB-22-356 528084 5480966 381 210 62 177.0 PB-22-358 528036 5480872 381 210 50 132.0 PB-22-360 528169 5481025 381 210 52 240.0 PB-22-363 528323 5480971 380 210 54 270.0 PB-22-367 528228 5480881 380 210 60 15.0 PB-22-369 528211 5480772 380 210.0 42 120.0 PB-22-373 528210 5480772 379 210.0 70 150.0 PB-22-385 528544 5480797 378.1 210 55 167.7 PB-22-387 528513 5480823 374.9 210 80 180.0 PB-22-390 528513 5480823 375.8 210 56 159.0 PB-22-394A 528488 5480866 377.2 210.0 62.0 177.0 PB-22-397 528439 5480860 377.2 210.0 61.0 144.0 PB-22-398 528338 5480840 379.0 210 50 99.0 PB-22-400 528368 5480892 380.1 210.0 55.0 150.0 PB-22-403 528435 5480928 380.1 210.0 58.0 195.0 PB-22-404 528392 5480854 380.1 210.0 60.0 138.0 PB-22-406 528315 5480872 381.9 210.0 80.0 129.0 PB-22-407 528309 5480874 379.9 210.0 55.0 117.0 PB-22-409 528387 5480764 378.4 210.0 50.0 78.0 PB-22-411 528346 5480778 377.1 210.0 45.0 75.0 PB-22-412 528540 5480707 375.0 210.0 60.0 90.0 PB-22-413 528600 5480658 373.8 210.0 58.0 60.0

Drill hole collar coordinates in NAD 83 UTM Zone 17

