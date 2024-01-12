Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Northern Technologies International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0028 = US$202k ÷ (US$89m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Thus, Northern Technologies International has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Northern Technologies International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Northern Technologies International.

So How Is Northern Technologies International's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Northern Technologies International doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 1.5%, but since then they've fallen to 0.3%. However it looks like Northern Technologies International might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Northern Technologies International's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Northern Technologies International and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

