Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Posts Q1 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Missing Analyst Projections

Earnings Per Share: Reported at $0.96, below the estimated $1.44.

Net Income: Totaled $214.7 million, falling short of the estimated $298.68 million.

Revenue: Generated $1.654 billion in total revenue, lower than the estimated $1.747 billion.

Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees: Increased both sequentially and year over year, reaching $1.142 billion.

Assets Under Management: Grew to $1.5 trillion, reflecting a positive trend in client assets.

On April 16, 2024, Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its 8-K filing, announcing first-quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations. The company reported a net income of $214.7 million, which translates to earnings per diluted common share of $0.96. These figures compare unfavorably to the estimated earnings per share of $1.44 and an estimated net income of $298.68 million. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.654 billion, also below the estimated $1.747 billion.

Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking services, has a significant global presence. With its founding in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to have offices in 20 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations. As of March 31, 2024, the company reported assets under custody/administration of $16.5 trillion and assets under management of $1.5 trillion.

The first quarter of 2024 presented several challenges for Northern Trust, including a $189.4 million pre-tax loss on available-for-sale debt securities and a $12.5 million pre-tax increase to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) special assessment. These factors significantly impacted the company's net income and earnings per share.

Despite these setbacks, Northern Trust achieved growth in trust, investment, and other servicing fees, which increased both sequentially and year over year to $1.142 billion. This growth was supported by underlying equity markets and improving momentum across the company's businesses. Net interest income also saw sequential growth due to higher deposit levels.

Chairman and CEO Michael O'Grady commented on the results, highlighting the solid performance in trust fees and net interest income, and the company's focus on optimizing growth and productivity. The financial summary provided in the earnings report showed a 5% sequential and 7% year-over-year increase in trust, investment, and other servicing fees. However, other noninterest income saw a significant drop from the prior year, and total revenue decreased by 6% from the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense saw a slight decrease from the previous quarter but increased by 6% compared to the same period last year. The provision for credit losses presented a favorable change, with a reserve release in the current quarter due to decreases in both individual and collective reserves.

From a capital perspective, Northern Trust returned approximately $285.4 million to common shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company's capital ratios remained strong, exceeding the minimum requirements for classification as "well-capitalized" under U.S. regulatory standards.

In conclusion, Northern Trust's first quarter of 2024 showed resilience in certain areas, such as trust fees and asset management, but faced significant challenges that affected its overall financial performance. With a focus on growth and productivity, Northern Trust aims to navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue serving its clients effectively.

