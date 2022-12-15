Northern Trust Hosts Charity Trading Day To Support Habitat for Humanity International

CHICAGO, IL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Northern Trust announced its first global Charity Trading Day, benefiting global housing nonprofit Habitat for Humanity International, as part of the company's global philanthropy strategy.

As part of Achieving Greater Together - Northern Trust's signature global month of service - the company will donate $826,000 to Habitat. In addition, Northern Trust employees and clients will volunteer through a company program in 2023 to support the nonprofit's mission. The global effort, led by Northern Trust Capital Markets, aligns with Northern Trust's commitment to create more equitable opportunities to achieve long-term financial success.

Habitat, which partners with families and individuals to build or improve their homes, has been supported by Northern Trust philanthropy and volunteering efforts for more than three decades.

"Our philanthropic focus at Northern Trust covers four key pillars: education, food, healthcare and housing," Northern Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Grady said. "For our inaugural Charity Trading Day, we are grateful for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Habitat and make a substantial contribution so that more people can have a safe, welcoming and affordable place to call home."

"Decent and affordable housing provides a solid foundation for families," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are grateful to be the beneficiary of Northern Trust's inaugural Charity Trading Day. With their support, we will be able to help even more families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and create stronger and more resilient communities around the world."

Northern Trust Charity Trading Day involved Northern Trust Capital Markets trading desks across the globe, following the sun from Sydney through to Singapore, London and Chicago. The global effort involved the entire Capital Markets team, from trading and operations to risk and compliance, with the contribution to Habitat based upon the day's trading revenues.

Story continues

Guy Gibson, Global Head of Northern Trust Capital Markets, said: "We are grateful for the exceptional support of our clients and trading partners in helping us raise awareness for this worthy cause on our inaugural Charity Trading Day. Our increased commitment to Habitat in 2023 will present more opportunities for employees and clients to come together in support of Habitat's mission as we continue to give back to the communities in which we live and work."

Northern Trust Capital Markets provides brokerage*, foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services. It is a division of Northern Trust Asset Servicing, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

* Northern Trust Securities, Inc.(NTSI), Member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

