Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.75

Northern Trust Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTRS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.75 per share on 1st of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Northern Trust's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Northern Trust has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 59%, which means that Northern Trust would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 47.9% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 45% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.24 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Northern Trust has seen earnings per share falling at 5.1% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

